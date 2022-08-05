Tokio Marine : PDF (56.5KB)

Supplemental Material for 1Q FY2022

Aug 5, 2022

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

(unit: billions of JPY, except for %)

FY2021 FY2022 FY2022 ■ Premiums 1Q 1Q YoY Projections Progress Results Results Change % rate Total premiums (TMHD Consolidated) 1,200.3 1,327.5 + 127.2 + 10.6% 5,180.0 + 25.6% Net premiums written (TMHD Consolidated) 965.3 1,073.1 + 107.7 + 11.2% 4,150.0 + 25.9% Tokio Marine & Nichido 593.1 605.5 + 12.4 + 2.1% 2,361.0 + 25.7% Overseas subsidiaries 326.0 422.8 + 96.8 + 29.7% 1,612.0 + 26.2% Life insurance premiums*1 (TMHD Consolidated) 234.9 254.4 + 19.4 + 8.3% 1,030.0 + 24.7% Tokio Marine & Nichido Life 134.1 123.0 - 11.1 - 8.3% 549.0 + 22.4% Overseas subsidiaries 101.0 131.5 + 30.5 + 30.3% 482.0 + 27.3% FY2021 FY2022 FY2022 ■ Ordinary Profit 1Q 1Q YoY Projections Progress Results Results Change % rate Ordinary profit (TMHD Consolidated) 216.8 165.3 - 51.5 - 23.8% 600.0 + 27.6% Tokio Marine & Nichido 178.5 166.4 - 12.0 - 6.8% 370.0 + 45.0% Tokio Marine & Nichido Life 14.3 6.9 - 7.4 - 52.0% 57.0 + 12.1% Overseas subsidiaries 66.8 78.0 + 11.1 + 16.7% 351.0 + 22.2% Financial and other 2.3 1.9 - 0.3 - 14.0% 7.5 + 26.6% Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc. - 33.0 - 66.8 - 33.7 - 85.6 Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets) - 8.0 - 10.6 - 2.5 - 40.3 Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill - 16.1 - 19.8 - 3.6 - 79.1 Others (Elimination, etc.)*2 12.1 9.2 - 2.8 19.6 FY2021 FY2022 FY2022 ■ Net Income 1Q 1Q YoY Projections Progress Results Results Change % rate Net income attributable to owners of the parent (TMHD Consolidated) 159.7 124.5 - 35.1 - 22.0% 430.0 + 29.0% Tokio Marine & Nichido 141.0 140.1 - 0.8 - 0.6% 286.0 + 49.0% Tokio Marine & Nichido Life 10.1 4.6 - 5.4 - 53.7% 41.0 + 11.4% Overseas subsidiaries 55.9 65.1 + 9.2 + 16.5% 279.0 + 23.4% Financial and other 1.6 2.3 + 0.7 + 44.8% 5.2 + 45.3% Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc. - 33.0 - 66.8 - 33.7 - 85.6 Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets) - 6.6 - 8.1 - 1.5 - 31.0 Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill - 15.9 - 19.3 - 3.3 - 77.0 Others (Elimination, etc.)*2 6.6 6.4 - 0.1 12.4 Adjusted Net Income 167.2 139.1 - 28.1 - 16.8% 550.0 + 25.3% Business Unit Profits Domestic Non-life（Tokio Marine & Nichido） 83.8 35.4 - 48.4 - 57.7% 173.0 + 20.5% Domestic Life （Tokio Marine & Nichido Life） 10.5 5.9 - 4.6 - 44.1% 42.0 + 14.1% International Insurance 58.2 66.9 + 8.6 + 14.9% 263.0 + 25.4%

*1 "Life insurance premiums" are reconciled from accounting format of each company to that of non-life operations (after excluding surrender benefits, etc. basis)

*2 "Others" include figures of other group companies and consolidation adjustments.