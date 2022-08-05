Log in
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-05 am EDT
7700.00 JPY   +0.22%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokio Marine : PDF (56.5KB)

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Supplemental Material for 1Q FY2022

Aug 5, 2022

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

(unit: billions of JPY, except for %)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022

Premiums

1Q

1Q

YoY

Projections

Progress

Results

Results

Change

%

rate

Total premiums (TMHD Consolidated)

1,200.3

1,327.5

+ 127.2

+ 10.6%

5,180.0

+ 25.6%

Net premiums written (TMHD Consolidated)

965.3

1,073.1

+ 107.7

+ 11.2%

4,150.0

+ 25.9%

Tokio Marine & Nichido

593.1

605.5

+ 12.4

+ 2.1%

2,361.0

+ 25.7%

Overseas subsidiaries

326.0

422.8

+ 96.8

+ 29.7%

1,612.0

+ 26.2%

Life insurance premiums*1 (TMHD Consolidated)

234.9

254.4

+ 19.4

+ 8.3%

1,030.0

+ 24.7%

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

134.1

123.0

- 11.1

- 8.3%

549.0

+ 22.4%

Overseas subsidiaries

101.0

131.5

+ 30.5

+ 30.3%

482.0

+ 27.3%

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022

Ordinary Profit

1Q

1Q

YoY

Projections

Progress

Results

Results

Change

%

rate

Ordinary profit (TMHD Consolidated)

216.8

165.3

- 51.5

- 23.8%

600.0

+ 27.6%

Tokio Marine & Nichido

178.5

166.4

- 12.0

- 6.8%

370.0

+ 45.0%

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

14.3

6.9

- 7.4

- 52.0%

57.0

+ 12.1%

Overseas subsidiaries

66.8

78.0

+ 11.1

+ 16.7%

351.0

+ 22.2%

Financial and other

2.3

1.9

- 0.3

- 14.0%

7.5

+ 26.6%

Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.

- 33.0

- 66.8

- 33.7

- 85.6

Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)

- 8.0

- 10.6

- 2.5

- 40.3

Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill

- 16.1

- 19.8

- 3.6

- 79.1

Others (Elimination, etc.)*2

12.1

9.2

- 2.8

19.6

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022

Net Income

1Q

1Q

YoY

Projections

Progress

Results

Results

Change

%

rate

Net income attributable to owners of the parent (TMHD Consolidated)

159.7

124.5

- 35.1

- 22.0%

430.0

+ 29.0%

Tokio Marine & Nichido

141.0

140.1

- 0.8

- 0.6%

286.0

+ 49.0%

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

10.1

4.6

- 5.4

- 53.7%

41.0

+ 11.4%

Overseas subsidiaries

55.9

65.1

+ 9.2

+ 16.5%

279.0

+ 23.4%

Financial and other

1.6

2.3

+ 0.7

+ 44.8%

5.2

+ 45.3%

Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.

- 33.0

- 66.8

- 33.7

- 85.6

Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)

- 6.6

- 8.1

- 1.5

- 31.0

Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill

- 15.9

- 19.3

- 3.3

- 77.0

Others (Elimination, etc.)*2

6.6

6.4

- 0.1

12.4

Adjusted Net Income

167.2

139.1

- 28.1

- 16.8%

550.0

+ 25.3%

Business Unit Profits

Domestic Non-lifeTokio Marine & Nichido

83.8

35.4

- 48.4

- 57.7%

173.0

+ 20.5%

Domestic Life Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

10.5

5.9

- 4.6

- 44.1%

42.0

+ 14.1%

International Insurance

58.2

66.9

+ 8.6

+ 14.9%

263.0

+ 25.4%

*1 "Life insurance premiums" are reconciled from accounting format of each company to that of non-life operations (after excluding surrender benefits, etc. basis)

*2 "Others" include figures of other group companies and consolidation adjustments.

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
