Tokio Marine : PDF (56.5KB)

Supplemental Material for 1Q FY2022
Aug 5, 2022
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
(unit: billions of JPY, except for %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2021
|
FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
FY2022
|
|
■ Premiums
|
|
1Q
|
1Q
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projections
|
Progress
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Change
|
%
|
|
rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total premiums (TMHD Consolidated)
|
|
1,200.3
|
1,327.5
|
+ 127.2
|
|
+ 10.6%
|
|
5,180.0
|
+ 25.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written (TMHD Consolidated)
|
|
965.3
|
1,073.1
|
+ 107.7
|
|
+ 11.2%
|
|
4,150.0
|
+ 25.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokio Marine & Nichido
|
|
593.1
|
605.5
|
+ 12.4
|
|
+ 2.1%
|
|
2,361.0
|
+ 25.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas subsidiaries
|
|
326.0
|
422.8
|
+ 96.8
|
|
+ 29.7%
|
|
1,612.0
|
+ 26.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life insurance premiums*1 (TMHD Consolidated)
|
|
234.9
|
254.4
|
+ 19.4
|
|
+ 8.3%
|
|
1,030.0
|
+ 24.7%
|
|
|
|
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
|
|
134.1
|
123.0
|
- 11.1
|
|
- 8.3%
|
|
549.0
|
+ 22.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas subsidiaries
|
|
101.0
|
131.5
|
+ 30.5
|
|
+ 30.3%
|
|
482.0
|
+ 27.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2021
|
FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
FY2022
|
|
■ Ordinary Profit
|
|
1Q
|
1Q
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projections
|
Progress
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Change
|
%
|
|
rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit (TMHD Consolidated)
|
|
216.8
|
165.3
|
- 51.5
|
|
- 23.8%
|
|
600.0
|
+ 27.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokio Marine & Nichido
|
|
178.5
|
166.4
|
- 12.0
|
|
- 6.8%
|
|
370.0
|
+ 45.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
|
|
14.3
|
6.9
|
- 7.4
|
|
- 52.0%
|
|
57.0
|
+ 12.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas subsidiaries
|
|
66.8
|
78.0
|
+ 11.1
|
|
+ 16.7%
|
|
351.0
|
+ 22.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial and other
|
|
2.3
|
1.9
|
- 0.3
|
|
- 14.0%
|
|
7.5
|
+ 26.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.
|
|
- 33.0
|
- 66.8
|
- 33.7
|
|
|
|
- 85.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)
|
|
- 8.0
|
- 10.6
|
- 2.5
|
|
|
|
- 40.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill
|
|
- 16.1
|
- 19.8
|
- 3.6
|
|
|
|
- 79.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others (Elimination, etc.)*2
|
|
12.1
|
9.2
|
- 2.8
|
|
|
|
19.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2021
|
FY2022
|
|
|
|
|
FY2022
|
|
■ Net Income
|
|
1Q
|
1Q
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projections
|
Progress
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Change
|
%
|
|
rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners of the parent (TMHD Consolidated)
|
|
159.7
|
124.5
|
- 35.1
|
|
- 22.0%
|
|
430.0
|
+ 29.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokio Marine & Nichido
|
|
141.0
|
140.1
|
- 0.8
|
|
- 0.6%
|
|
286.0
|
+ 49.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
|
|
10.1
|
4.6
|
- 5.4
|
|
- 53.7%
|
|
41.0
|
+ 11.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas subsidiaries
|
|
55.9
|
65.1
|
+ 9.2
|
|
+ 16.5%
|
|
279.0
|
+ 23.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial and other
|
|
1.6
|
2.3
|
+ 0.7
|
|
+ 44.8%
|
|
5.2
|
+ 45.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.
|
|
- 33.0
|
- 66.8
|
- 33.7
|
|
|
|
- 85.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)
|
|
- 6.6
|
- 8.1
|
- 1.5
|
|
|
|
- 31.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill
|
|
- 15.9
|
- 19.3
|
- 3.3
|
|
|
|
- 77.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others (Elimination, etc.)*2
|
|
6.6
|
6.4
|
- 0.1
|
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
167.2
|
139.1
|
- 28.1
|
|
- 16.8%
|
|
550.0
|
+ 25.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Unit Profits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Non-life（Tokio Marine & Nichido）
|
|
83.8
|
35.4
|
- 48.4
|
|
- 57.7%
|
|
173.0
|
+ 20.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Life （Tokio Marine & Nichido Life）
|
|
10.5
|
5.9
|
- 4.6
|
|
- 44.1%
|
|
42.0
|
+ 14.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Insurance
|
|
58.2
|
66.9
|
+ 8.6
|
|
+ 14.9%
|
|
263.0
|
+ 25.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 "Life insurance premiums" are reconciled from accounting format of each company to that of non-life operations (after excluding surrender benefits, etc. basis)
*2 "Others" include figures of other group companies and consolidation adjustments.
Disclaimer
