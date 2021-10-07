Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  5. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokio Marine : Receives Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure from the Securities Analysts Association of Japan (92KB)PDF

10/07/2021 | 04:17am EDT
October 7, 2021

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Tokio Marine Holdings Receives Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure

from the Securities Analysts Association of Japan

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (President and Group CEO: Satoru Komiya, the "Company") announces that the Company received 2021 Top Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure in Insurance/Securities/Other Financials industry category from the Securities Analysts Association of Japan (SAAJ).

The Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure by industry has been implemented for promoting and improving corporate disclosure. To achieve this goal, securities analysts in each industry evaluate companies in accordance with the following five criteria and select excellent one from each industry.

Insurance/Securities/Other Financials industry category was newly added to the award in 2018. In this year, the Company was highly evaluated in each criterion below and selected for the fourth-time top award in Insurance/Securities industry for four consecutive year.

  1. Management's engagement in investor relations, the function of an investor relations division, and basic stance of a corporation's investor relations
  2. Disclosure by means of meetings, interviews, and written materials
  3. Fair disclosure
  4. Disclosure related to corporate governance
  5. Proactive disclosure that conforms to conditions of each industry

Through constructive dialogue with shareholders and other investors as well as appropriate disclosure with transparency and fairness, the Company will strive to drive further improvements in corporate value.

Please refer to a website of SAAJ for details of the award.

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 08:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
