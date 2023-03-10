Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-10 am EST
2881.00 JPY   -2.62%
03/02Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases (27KB
PU
02/28Philadelphia Insurance Companies, Inc. Appoints John W. Glomb, Jr. to Executive Officer with Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc
CI
02/21Tokio Marine : Notice regarding changes of directors, executive officers and audit & supervisory board members (138KB
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokio Marine : Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis as of December 31, 2022 (442KB

03/10/2023 | 01:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 10, 2023

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President: Satoru Komiya

TSE code number: 8766

Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis as of December 31, 2022

Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis (sufficiency of solvency of insurance holding company and its subsidiaries, etc. to fulfill payment obligations such as insurance claims) of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. as of December 31, 2022 is as follows.

(Yen in millions)

(A) Total amount of solvency margin

Shareholders' equity less adjusting items Reserve for price fluctuation Contingency reserve

Catastrophe loss reserve

General allowance for doubtful accounts

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities and deferred gains (losses) on hedge transactions before tax effect deductions

Unrealized gains (losses) on land

Total amount of unrecognized actuarial difference and unrecognized prior service costs before tax effect deductions

Excess of premium reserve, etc. Subordinated debt, etc.

Amounts within "Excess of premium reserve, etc." and "Subordinated debt, etc." not calculated into the margin

Total margin of Small Amount and Short Term Insurers Deductions

Others

  1. Total amount of risks R²R² + R + R ² + (R + R + R)² + R + R

General insurance risk on non-life insurance contracts （Ｒ1

Life insurance risk （Ｒ2

Third sector insurance risk （Ｒ3

Insurance risk of Small Amount and Short Term Insurers （Ｒ4

Assumed interest rate risk （Ｒ5

Minimum guarantee risk on life insurance contracts （Ｒ6

Asset management risk （Ｒ7

Business administration risk （Ｒ8

Catastrophe risk on non-life insurance contracts （Ｒ9

(C) Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis [(A)/{(B)×1/2}]×100

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

5,953,649

4,536,761

1,129,262

1,061,952

138,331

142,834

61,869

63,237

1,145,489

1,137,837

3,411

3,698

2,313,740

951,953

273,658

285,057

(20,759)

(19,070)

294,676

288,978

300,000

300,000

-

-

628

657

159,990

155,510

473,330

475,135

1,439,272

1,535,423

411,122

464,986

34,923

38,720

51,776

64,466

10

10

21,431

20,748

2,235

2,253

959,700

962,902

35,940

38,620

315,825

376,960

827.3%

590.9%

(Note) 1. "Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis" is calculated in accordance with Article 210-11-3 and 210-11-4 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Insurance Business Act and Public Notice No.23 issued by the Financial Services Agency in 2011. The ratio is one of the objective indicators used by the regulatory authority to supervise corporate groups headed by an insurance holding company. A ratio exceeding 200% indicates sufficient solvency to fulfill payment obligations such as insurance claims.

2. Solvency margin ratio as of December 31, 2022 is calculated partially based on data as of September 30, 2022.

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 06:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
03/02Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases (27KB
PU
02/28Philadelphia Insurance Companies, Inc. Appoints John W. Glomb, Jr. to Executive Officer..
CI
02/21Tokio Marine : Notice regarding changes of directors, executive officers and audit & super..
PU
02/21Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding the cancellation of shares held by the Company (100K..
PU
02/14Tokio Marine : Excel (47.7kb)
PU
02/14Tokio Marine : FY2022 3Q Summary Report (1.2MB
PU
02/14Tokio Marine : Overview of FY2022 3Q Results (2.6MB
PU
02/14Tokio Marine : Supplemental material for FY2022 3Q (57.6KB
PU
02/14Tokio Marine : Uploaded materials of "FY2022 3Q Results"
PU
02/02Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases (27KB
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 6 211 B 45 550 M 45 550 M
Net income 2023 372 B 2 726 M 2 726 M
Net Debt 2023 874 B 6 412 M 6 412 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 3,38%
Capitalization 5 916 B 43 392 M 43 392 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 43 048
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 958,50 JPY
Average target price 3 076,39 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoru Komiya President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Nagano Chairman
Susumu Harada Managing Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Yoshinori Ishii Head-Group Legal Affairs & Compliance
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.4.63%43 392
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-11.76%42 281
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-7.24%41 259
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-9.73%32 232
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.11.96%25 939
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.26%24 842