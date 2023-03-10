Tokio Marine : Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis as of December 31, 2022 (442KB

Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis (sufficiency of solvency of insurance holding company and its subsidiaries, etc. to fulfill payment obligations such as insurance claims) of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. as of December 31, 2022 is as follows.

Amounts within "Excess of premium reserve, etc." and "Subordinated debt, etc." not calculated into the margin

(Note) 1. "Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis" is calculated in accordance with Article 210-11-3 and 210-11-4 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Insurance Business Act and Public Notice No.23 issued by the Financial Services Agency in 2011. The ratio is one of the objective indicators used by the regulatory authority to supervise corporate groups headed by an insurance holding company. A ratio exceeding 200% indicates sufficient solvency to fulfill payment obligations such as insurance claims.

2. Solvency margin ratio as of December 31, 2022 is calculated partially based on data as of September 30, 2022.