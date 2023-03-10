Tokio Marine : Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis as of December 31, 2022 (442KB
March 10, 2023
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
President: Satoru Komiya
TSE code number: 8766
Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis as of December 31, 2022
Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis (sufficiency of solvency of insurance holding company and its subsidiaries, etc. to fulfill payment obligations such as insurance claims) of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. as of December 31, 2022 is as follows.
(Yen in millions)
(A) Total amount of solvency margin
Shareholders' equity less adjusting items Reserve for price fluctuation Contingency reserve
Catastrophe loss reserve
General allowance for doubtful accounts
Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities and deferred gains (losses) on hedge transactions before tax effect deductions
Unrealized gains (losses) on land
Total amount of unrecognized actuarial difference and unrecognized prior service costs before tax effect deductions
Excess of premium reserve, etc. Subordinated debt, etc.
Amounts within "Excess of premium reserve, etc." and "Subordinated debt, etc." not calculated into the margin
Total margin of Small Amount and Short Term Insurers Deductions
Others
Total amount of risks R₁²＋R₂² + R₃ + R₄ ² + (R₅ + R₆ + R₇)² + R₈ + R₉
General insurance risk on non-life insurance contracts （Ｒ1）
Life insurance risk （Ｒ2）
Third sector insurance risk （Ｒ3）
Insurance risk of Small Amount and Short Term Insurers （Ｒ4）
Assumed interest rate risk （Ｒ5）
Minimum guarantee risk on life insurance contracts （Ｒ6）
Asset management risk （Ｒ7）
Business administration risk （Ｒ8）
Catastrophe risk on non-life insurance contracts （Ｒ9）
(C) Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis [(A)/{(B)×1/2}]×100
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
5,953,649
4,536,761
1,129,262
1,061,952
138,331
142,834
61,869
63,237
1,145,489
1,137,837
3,411
3,698
2,313,740
951,953
273,658
285,057
(20,759)
(19,070)
294,676
288,978
300,000
300,000
-
-
628
657
159,990
155,510
473,330
475,135
1,439,272
1,535,423
411,122
464,986
34,923
38,720
51,776
64,466
10
10
21,431
20,748
2,235
2,253
959,700
962,902
35,940
38,620
315,825
376,960
827.3%
590.9%
(Note) 1. "Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis" is calculated in accordance with Article 210-11-3 and 210-11-4 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Insurance Business Act and Public Notice No.23 issued by the Financial Services Agency in 2011. The ratio is one of the objective indicators used by the regulatory authority to supervise corporate groups headed by an insurance holding company. A ratio exceeding 200% indicates sufficient solvency to fulfill payment obligations such as insurance claims.
2. Solvency margin ratio as of December 31, 2022 is calculated partially based on data as of September 30, 2022.
