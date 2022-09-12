Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-12 am EDT
7762.00 JPY   +0.05%
02:20aTOKIO MARINE : Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis as of June 30, 2022 (82KB)PDF
PU
09/06TOKIO MARINE : Announcement regarding progress and completion of the share repurchases (26KB)PDF
PU
09/06Tranche Update on Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 20, 2022.
CI
Tokio Marine : Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis as of June 30, 2022 (82KB)PDF

09/12/2022 | 02:20am EDT
September 12, 2022

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President: Satoru Komiya

TSE code number: 8766

Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis as of June 30, 2022

Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis (sufficiency of solvency of insurance holding company and its subsidiaries, etc. to fulfill payment obligations such as insurance claims) of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. as of June 30, 2022 is as follows.

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

(A) Total amount of solvency margin

5,953,649

5,535,052

Shareholders' equity less adjusting items

1,129,262

1,167,238

Reserve for price fluctuation

138,331

140,240

Contingency reserve

61,869

62,233

Catastrophe loss reserve

1,145,489

1,150,970

General allowance for doubtful accounts

3,411

3,574

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities and deferred gains (losses)

2,313,740

1,793,516

on hedge transactions before tax effect deductions

Unrealized gains (losses) on land

273,658

276,078

Total amount of unrecognized actuarial difference and unrecognized prior service costs

(20,759)

(20,295)

before tax effect deductions

Excess of premium reserve, etc.

294,676

292,666

Subordinated debt, etc.

300,000

300,000

Amounts within "Excess of premium reserve, etc." and "Subordinated debt, etc."

-

-

not calculated into the margin

Total margin of Small Amount and Short Term Insurers

628

628

Deductions

159,990

159,990

Others

473,330

528,189

(B) Total amount of risks

R₁²R₂² R₃ R₄ ² R₅ R₆ R₇² R₈ R

1,439,272

1,409,615

General insurance risk on non-life insurance contracts （Ｒ1

411,122

412,212

Life insurance risk （Ｒ2

34,923

34,935

Third sector insurance risk （Ｒ3

51,776

51,840

Insurance risk of Small Amount and Short Term Insurers （Ｒ4

10

10

Assumed interest rate risk （Ｒ5

21,431

20,987

Minimum guarantee risk on life insurance contracts （Ｒ6

2,235

2,270

Asset management risk （Ｒ7

959,700

932,639

Business administration risk （Ｒ8

35,940

35,319

Catastrophe risk on non-life insurance contracts （Ｒ9

315,825

311,061

(C) Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis [(A)/{(B)×1/2}]×100

827.3%

785.3%

(Note) 1. "Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis" is calculated in accordance with Article 210-11-3 and 210-11-4 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Insurance Business Act and Public Notice No.23 issued by the Financial Services Agency in 2011. The ratio is one of the objective indicators used by the regulatory authority to supervise corporate groups headed by an insurance holding company. A ratio exceeding 200% indicates sufficient solvency to fulfill payment obligations such as insurance claims.

2. Solvency margin ratio as of June 30, 2022 is calculated partially based on data as of March 31, 2022.

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 06:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
