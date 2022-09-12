Tokio Marine : Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis as of June 30, 2022 (82KB)PDF

September 12, 2022

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President: Satoru Komiya

TSE code number: 8766

Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis as of June 30, 2022

Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis (sufficiency of solvency of insurance holding company and its subsidiaries, etc. to fulfill payment obligations such as insurance claims) of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. as of June 30, 2022 is as follows.

(Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2022 As of June 30, 2022 (A) Total amount of solvency margin 5,953,649 5,535,052 Shareholders' equity less adjusting items 1,129,262 1,167,238 Reserve for price fluctuation 138,331 140,240 Contingency reserve 61,869 62,233 Catastrophe loss reserve 1,145,489 1,150,970 General allowance for doubtful accounts 3,411 3,574 Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities and deferred gains (losses) 2,313,740 1,793,516 on hedge transactions before tax effect deductions Unrealized gains (losses) on land 273,658 276,078 Total amount of unrecognized actuarial difference and unrecognized prior service costs (20,759) (20,295) before tax effect deductions Excess of premium reserve, etc. 294,676 292,666 Subordinated debt, etc. 300,000 300,000 Amounts within "Excess of premium reserve, etc." and "Subordinated debt, etc." - - not calculated into the margin Total margin of Small Amount and Short Term Insurers 628 628 Deductions 159,990 159,990 Others 473,330 528,189 (B) Total amount of risks R₁²＋R₂² R₃ R₄ ² R₅ R₆ R₇² R₈ R ₉ 1,439,272 1,409,615 General insurance risk on non-life insurance contracts （Ｒ1） 411,122 412,212 Life insurance risk （Ｒ2） 34,923 34,935 Third sector insurance risk （Ｒ3） 51,776 51,840 Insurance risk of Small Amount and Short Term Insurers （Ｒ4） 10 10 Assumed interest rate risk （Ｒ5） 21,431 20,987 Minimum guarantee risk on life insurance contracts （Ｒ6） 2,235 2,270 Asset management risk （Ｒ7） 959,700 932,639 Business administration risk （Ｒ8） 35,940 35,319 Catastrophe risk on non-life insurance contracts （Ｒ9） 315,825 311,061 (C) Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis [(A)/{(B)×1/2}]×100 827.3% 785.3%

(Note) 1. "Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis" is calculated in accordance with Article 210-11-3 and 210-11-4 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Insurance Business Act and Public Notice No.23 issued by the Financial Services Agency in 2011. The ratio is one of the objective indicators used by the regulatory authority to supervise corporate groups headed by an insurance holding company. A ratio exceeding 200% indicates sufficient solvency to fulfill payment obligations such as insurance claims.

2. Solvency margin ratio as of June 30, 2022 is calculated partially based on data as of March 31, 2022.