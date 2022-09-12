Tokio Marine : Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis as of June 30, 2022 (82KB)PDF
September 12, 2022
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
President: Satoru Komiya
TSE code number: 8766
Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis as of June 30, 2022
Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis (sufficiency of solvency of insurance holding company and its subsidiaries, etc. to fulfill payment obligations such as insurance claims) of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. as of June 30, 2022 is as follows.
(Yen in millions)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
(A) Total amount of solvency margin
5,953,649
5,535,052
Shareholders' equity less adjusting items
1,129,262
1,167,238
Reserve for price fluctuation
138,331
140,240
Contingency reserve
61,869
62,233
Catastrophe loss reserve
1,145,489
1,150,970
General allowance for doubtful accounts
3,411
3,574
Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities and deferred gains (losses)
2,313,740
1,793,516
on hedge transactions before tax effect deductions
Unrealized gains (losses) on land
273,658
276,078
Total amount of unrecognized actuarial difference and unrecognized prior service costs
(20,759)
(20,295)
before tax effect deductions
Excess of premium reserve, etc.
294,676
292,666
Subordinated debt, etc.
300,000
300,000
Amounts within "Excess of premium reserve, etc." and "Subordinated debt, etc."
-
-
not calculated into the margin
Total margin of Small Amount and Short Term Insurers
628
628
Deductions
159,990
159,990
Others
473,330
528,189
(B) Total amount of risks
R₁²＋R₂² R₃ R₄ ² R₅ R₆ R₇² R₈ R
₉
1,439,272
1,409,615
General insurance risk on non-life insurance contracts （Ｒ1）
411,122
412,212
Life insurance risk （Ｒ2）
34,923
34,935
Third sector insurance risk （Ｒ3）
51,776
51,840
Insurance risk of Small Amount and Short Term Insurers （Ｒ4）
10
10
Assumed interest rate risk （Ｒ5）
21,431
20,987
Minimum guarantee risk on life insurance contracts （Ｒ6）
2,235
2,270
Asset management risk （Ｒ7）
959,700
932,639
Business administration risk （Ｒ8）
35,940
35,319
Catastrophe risk on non-life insurance contracts （Ｒ9）
315,825
311,061
(C) Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis [(A)/{(B)×1/2}]×100
827.3%
785.3%
(Note) 1. "Solvency margin ratio on a consolidated basis" is calculated in accordance with Article 210-11-3 and 210-11-4 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Insurance Business Act and Public Notice No.23 issued by the Financial Services Agency in 2011. The ratio is one of the objective indicators used by the regulatory authority to supervise corporate groups headed by an insurance holding company. A ratio exceeding 200% indicates sufficient solvency to fulfill payment obligations such as insurance claims.
2. Solvency margin ratio as of June 30, 2022 is calculated partially based on data as of March 31, 2022.
