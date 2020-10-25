Log in
Tokio Marine : Strategic Partnership with Lemonade, Inc.PDF

10/25/2020 | 10:30pm EDT

October 26, 2020

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Strategic Partnership with Lemonade, Inc.

Tokio Marine Holdings lnc. announces participation to the reinsurance program of Lemonade, Inc. ("Lemonade") as of 7/1/2020, as the first step in a collaboration with Lemonade to explore strategic partnership.

  1. Background
    • Tokio Marine Group has been endeavoring to create new and comfortable customer touch points and to enhance operational efficiency, by leveraging on new and advanced technologies.
    • In July 2020, Lemonade conducted a successful initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol "LMND"
    • Lemonade is known as one of the most promising Insurtech startups in the U.S., and it has have grown its business and also improved its underwriting results, even under 'Covid-19' environments.
    • Through partnership with Lemonade, Tokio Marine a) aims to launch new products/services which align with the changes of behavior and demands of customers and b) will explore reconstructing its business model to cope with the 'new normal post Covid-19'.
  3. Tokio Marine's objective of strategic partnership
    • Lemonade utilizes cutting edge technologies to fully digitalize its operational process on mobile devices.
    • For example, Lemonade provides onboarding in as few as 90 seconds and claims payment in as few as 3 minutes.
    • Lemonade mobile app is frequently rated number one among US homeowners and renters insurers.
    • Lemonade is an active contributor to the society by its unique "giveback" program.
    • Tokio Marine will explore collaboration themes with Lemonade such as;
  • Technologies and design that deliver superior CX (customer experience) and UI (user interface)
  • Use of third party data for precise and risk-sensitive underwriting
  • Efficient and prompt claims payment
  1. Company overview of Lemonade
  1. Company name: Lemonade, Inc.
  2. Address: New York
  3. CEO: Daniel Schreiber
  4. Products: Renters insurance, Homeowners insurance, Pet health insurance
  5. In Force Premium (as of June 30, 2020): USD155m
  6. # of employees: 387 (as of June 30, 2020)
  7. Founded in 2015

