Tokio Marine : Supplemental material for FY2022 2Q Conference Call (59KB

Supplemental Material for 2Q FY2022

November 18, 2022

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

(unit: billions of JPY, except for %)

FY2021 FY2022 FY2022 Projections ■ Premiums YoY 2Q 2Q Original YoY % Revised YoY % Results Results Change % (vs FY2021) (vs FY2021) Total premiums (TMHD Consolidated) 2,399.2 2,820.8 + 421.6 + 17.6% 5,180.0 + 6.1% 5,740.0 + 17.5% Net premiums written (TMHD Consolidated) 1,920.3 2,279.8 + 359.5 + 18.7% 4,150.0 + 6.7% 4,610.0 + 18.6% Tokio Marine & Nichido 1,152.3 1,220.8 + 68.5 + 5.9% 2,361.0 + 3.2% 2,382.0 + 4.1% Overseas subsidiaries 677.5 970.3 + 292.8 + 43.2% 1,612.0 + 13.5% 2,049.0 + 44.2% Life insurance premiums*1 (TMHD Consolidated) 478.9 541.0 + 62.1 + 13.0% 1,030.0 + 3.4% 1,130.0 + 13.4% Tokio Marine & Nichido Life 273.7 254.9 - 18.7 - 6.9% 549.0 - 3.3% 529.0 - 6.8% Overseas subsidiaries 205.4 286.4 + 80.9 + 39.4% 482.0 + 12.3% 601.0 + 40.0% FY2021 FY2022 FY2022 Projections ■ Ordinary Profit YoY 2Q 2Q Original FY2022 2Q Revised Results Results Change % Difference Progress Ordinary profit (TMHD Consolidated) 366.8 109.7 - 257.1 - 70.1% 600.0 18.3% 470.0 - 130.0 Tokio Marine & Nichido 246.5 85.3 - 161.1 - 65.4% 370.0 23.1% 311.0 - 59.0 Tokio Marine & Nichido Life 30.5 14.2 - 16.3 - 53.5% 57.0 25.0% 35.0 - 22.0 Overseas subsidiaries 152.8 138.4 - 14.4 - 9.4% 351.0 39.4% 325.0 - 26.0 Financial and other 4.8 3.8 -- 0.9 - 19.1% 7.5 51.9% 6.5 - 1.0 Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc. - 40.0 - 78.9 - 38.8 - 85.6 - 97.3 - 11.7 Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets) - 17.5 - 23.2 - 5.7 - 40.3 - 46.9 - 6.6 Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill - 32.2 - 43.2 - 10.9 - 79.1 - 90.5 - 11.3 Others (Elimination, etc.)*2 21.9 13.2 - 8.6 19.6 27.3 + 7.7 FY2021 FY2022 FY2022 Projections ■ Net Income YoY 2Q 2Q Original FY2022 2Q Revised Results Results Change % Difference Progress Net income attributable to owners of the parent (TMHD Consolidated) 269.2 86.5 - 182.7 - 67.9% 430.0 20.1% 370.0 - 60.0 Tokio Marine & Nichido 189.8 32.9 - 156.9 - 82.7% 286.0 11.5% 183.0 - 103.0 Tokio Marine & Nichido Life 21.5 9.7 - 11.8 - 55.0% 41.0 23.7% 26.0 - 15.0 Overseas subsidiaries 128.2 120.5 - 7.6 - 6.0% 279.0 43.2% 270.0 - 9.0 Financial and other 3.3 3.5 + 0.2 + 6.1% 5.2 69.2% 5.1 - 0.1 Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc. - 40.0 - 78.9 - 38.8 - 85.6 - 97.3 - 11.7 Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets) - 13.8 - 17.9 -- 4.1 - 31.0 - 34.6 - 3.5 Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill - 31.8 - 42.0 - 10.2 - 77.0 - 87.9 - 10.9 Others (Elimination, etc.)*2 12.0 58.7 + 46.7 12.4 105.8 + 93.3 Adjusted Net Income 318.1 137.8 - 180.3 - 56.7% 550.0 25.1% 400.0 - 150.0 Business Unit Profits Domestic Non-life（Tokio Marine & Nichido） 131.8 - 20.1 - 151.9 - 115.3% 173.0 -11.6% 52.0 - 121.0 Domestic Life （Tokio Marine & Nichido Life） 22.7 9.9 - 12.8 - 56.3% 42.0 23.6% 27.0 - 15.0 International Insurance 127.6 118.2 - 9.4 - 7.4% 263.0 44.9% 250.0 - 13.0

*1 "Life insurance premiums" are reconciled from accounting format of each company to that of non-life operations (after excluding surrender benefits, etc. basis)

*2 "Others" include figures of other group companies and consolidation adjustments.