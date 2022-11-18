Tokio Marine : Supplemental material for FY2022 2Q Conference Call (59KB

Advanced search
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2727.50 JPY   +2.31%
Tokio Marine : Supplemental material for FY2022 2Q Conference Call

11/18/2022 | 05:49am EST
Supplemental Material for 2Q FY2022

November 18, 2022

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

(unit: billions of JPY, except for %)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022 Projections

Premiums

YoY

2Q

2Q

Original

YoY %

Revised

YoY %

Results

Results

Change

%

(vs FY2021)

(vs FY2021)

Total premiums (TMHD Consolidated)

2,399.2

2,820.8

+ 421.6

+ 17.6%

5,180.0

+ 6.1%

5,740.0

+ 17.5%

Net premiums written (TMHD Consolidated)

1,920.3

2,279.8

+ 359.5

+ 18.7%

4,150.0

+ 6.7%

4,610.0

+ 18.6%

Tokio Marine & Nichido

1,152.3

1,220.8

+ 68.5

+ 5.9%

2,361.0

+ 3.2%

2,382.0

+ 4.1%

Overseas subsidiaries

677.5

970.3

+ 292.8

+ 43.2%

1,612.0

+ 13.5%

2,049.0

+ 44.2%

Life insurance premiums*1 (TMHD Consolidated)

478.9

541.0

+ 62.1

+ 13.0%

1,030.0

+ 3.4%

1,130.0

+ 13.4%

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

273.7

254.9

- 18.7

- 6.9%

549.0

- 3.3%

529.0

- 6.8%

Overseas subsidiaries

205.4

286.4

+ 80.9

+ 39.4%

482.0

+ 12.3%

601.0

+ 40.0%

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022 Projections

Ordinary Profit

YoY

2Q

2Q

Original

FY2022 2Q

Revised

Results

Results

Change

%

Difference

Progress

Ordinary profit (TMHD Consolidated)

366.8

109.7

- 257.1

- 70.1%

600.0

18.3%

470.0

- 130.0

Tokio Marine & Nichido

246.5

85.3

- 161.1

- 65.4%

370.0

23.1%

311.0

- 59.0

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

30.5

14.2

- 16.3

- 53.5%

57.0

25.0%

35.0

- 22.0

Overseas subsidiaries

152.8

138.4

- 14.4

- 9.4%

351.0

39.4%

325.0

- 26.0

Financial and other

4.8

3.8

-- 0.9

- 19.1%

7.5

51.9%

6.5

- 1.0

Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.

- 40.0

- 78.9

- 38.8

- 85.6

- 97.3

- 11.7

Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)

- 17.5

- 23.2

- 5.7

- 40.3

- 46.9

- 6.6

Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill

- 32.2

- 43.2

- 10.9

- 79.1

- 90.5

- 11.3

Others (Elimination, etc.)*2

21.9

13.2

- 8.6

19.6

27.3

+ 7.7

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022 Projections

Net Income

YoY

2Q

2Q

Original

FY2022 2Q

Revised

Results

Results

Change

%

Difference

Progress

Net income attributable to owners of the parent (TMHD Consolidated)

269.2

86.5

- 182.7

- 67.9%

430.0

20.1%

370.0

- 60.0

Tokio Marine & Nichido

189.8

32.9

- 156.9

- 82.7%

286.0

11.5%

183.0

- 103.0

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

21.5

9.7

- 11.8

- 55.0%

41.0

23.7%

26.0

- 15.0

Overseas subsidiaries

128.2

120.5

- 7.6

- 6.0%

279.0

43.2%

270.0

- 9.0

Financial and other

3.3

3.5

+ 0.2

+ 6.1%

5.2

69.2%

5.1

- 0.1

Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.

- 40.0

- 78.9

- 38.8

- 85.6

- 97.3

- 11.7

Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)

- 13.8

- 17.9

-- 4.1

- 31.0

- 34.6

- 3.5

Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill

- 31.8

- 42.0

- 10.2

- 77.0

- 87.9

- 10.9

Others (Elimination, etc.)*2

12.0

58.7

+ 46.7

12.4

105.8

+ 93.3

Adjusted Net Income

318.1

137.8

- 180.3

- 56.7%

550.0

25.1%

400.0

- 150.0

Business Unit Profits

Domestic Non-lifeTokio Marine & Nichido

131.8

- 20.1

- 151.9

- 115.3%

173.0

-11.6%

52.0

- 121.0

Domestic Life Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

22.7

9.9

- 12.8

- 56.3%

42.0

23.6%

27.0

- 15.0

International Insurance

127.6

118.2

- 9.4

- 7.4%

263.0

44.9%

250.0

- 13.0

*1 "Life insurance premiums" are reconciled from accounting format of each company to that of non-life operations (after excluding surrender benefits, etc. basis)

*2 "Others" include figures of other group companies and consolidation adjustments.

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 10:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
