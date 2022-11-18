Tokio Marine : Supplemental material for FY2022 2Q Conference Call (59KB
Supplemental Material for 2Q FY2022
November 18, 2022
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
(unit: billions of JPY, except for %)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022 Projections
■ Premiums
YoY
2Q
2Q
Original
YoY %
Revised
YoY %
Results
Results
Change
%
(vs FY2021)
(vs FY2021)
Total premiums (TMHD Consolidated)
2,399.2
2,820.8
+ 421.6
+ 17.6%
5,180.0
+ 6.1%
5,740.0
+ 17.5%
Net premiums written (TMHD Consolidated)
1,920.3
2,279.8
+ 359.5
+ 18.7%
4,150.0
+ 6.7%
4,610.0
+ 18.6%
Tokio Marine & Nichido
1,152.3
1,220.8
+ 68.5
+ 5.9%
2,361.0
+ 3.2%
2,382.0
+ 4.1%
Overseas subsidiaries
677.5
970.3
+ 292.8
+ 43.2%
1,612.0
+ 13.5%
2,049.0
+ 44.2%
Life insurance premiums
*1 (TMHD Consolidated)
478.9
541.0
+ 62.1
+ 13.0%
1,030.0
+ 3.4%
1,130.0
+ 13.4%
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
273.7
254.9
- 18.7
- 6.9%
549.0
- 3.3%
529.0
- 6.8%
Overseas subsidiaries
205.4
286.4
+ 80.9
+ 39.4%
482.0
+ 12.3%
601.0
+ 40.0%
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022 Projections
■ Ordinary Profit
YoY
2Q
2Q
Original
FY2022 2Q
Revised
Results
Results
Change
%
Difference
Progress
Ordinary profit (TMHD Consolidated)
366.8
109.7
- 257.1
- 70.1%
600.0
18.3%
470.0
- 130.0
Tokio Marine & Nichido
246.5
85.3
- 161.1
- 65.4%
370.0
23.1%
311.0
- 59.0
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
30.5
14.2
- 16.3
- 53.5%
57.0
25.0%
35.0
- 22.0
Overseas subsidiaries
152.8
138.4
- 14.4
- 9.4%
351.0
39.4%
325.0
- 26.0
Financial and other
4.8
3.8
-- 0.9
- 19.1%
7.5
51.9%
6.5
- 1.0
Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.
- 40.0
- 78.9
- 38.8
- 85.6
- 97.3
- 11.7
Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)
- 17.5
- 23.2
- 5.7
- 40.3
- 46.9
- 6.6
Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill
- 32.2
- 43.2
- 10.9
- 79.1
- 90.5
- 11.3
Others (Elimination, etc.)
*2
21.9
13.2
- 8.6
19.6
27.3
+ 7.7
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022 Projections
■ Net Income
YoY
2Q
2Q
Original
FY2022 2Q
Revised
Results
Results
Change
%
Difference
Progress
Net income attributable to owners of the parent (TMHD Consolidated)
269.2
86.5
- 182.7
- 67.9%
430.0
20.1%
370.0
- 60.0
Tokio Marine & Nichido
189.8
32.9
- 156.9
- 82.7%
286.0
11.5%
183.0
- 103.0
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
21.5
9.7
- 11.8
- 55.0%
41.0
23.7%
26.0
- 15.0
Overseas subsidiaries
128.2
120.5
- 7.6
- 6.0%
279.0
43.2%
270.0
- 9.0
Financial and other
3.3
3.5
+ 0.2
+ 6.1%
5.2
69.2%
5.1
- 0.1
Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.
- 40.0
- 78.9
- 38.8
- 85.6
- 97.3
- 11.7
Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)
- 13.8
- 17.9
-- 4.1
- 31.0
- 34.6
- 3.5
Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill
- 31.8
- 42.0
- 10.2
- 77.0
- 87.9
- 10.9
Others (Elimination, etc.)
*2
12.0
58.7
+ 46.7
12.4
105.8
+ 93.3
Adjusted Net Income
318.1
137.8
- 180.3
- 56.7%
550.0
25.1%
400.0
- 150.0
Business Unit Profits
Domestic Non-life
（Tokio Marine & Nichido ）
131.8
- 20.1
- 151.9
- 115.3%
173.0
-11.6%
52.0
- 121.0
Domestic Life
（Tokio Marine & Nichido Life ）
22.7
9.9
- 12.8
- 56.3%
42.0
23.6%
27.0
- 15.0
International Insurance
127.6
118.2
- 9.4
- 7.4%
263.0
44.9%
250.0
- 13.0
*1 "Life insurance premiums" are reconciled from accounting format of each company to that of non-life operations (after excluding surrender benefits, etc. basis)
*2 "Others" include figures of other group companies and consolidation adjustments.
Disclaimer
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 10:48:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
