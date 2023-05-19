Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-19 am EDT
2860.50 JPY   -0.16%
03:50aTokio Marine : Information about major subsidiaries' business results (1.7MB
PU
03:50aTokio Marine : FY2022 Results and FY2023 Projections (2.5MB
PU
03:50aTokio Marine : Supplemental material for FY2022 Conference Call (56.9KB
PU
Tokio Marine : Supplemental material for FY2022 Conference Call (56.9KB

05/19/2023 | 03:50am EDT
Supplemental Material for FY2022

  • Premiums

Total premiums (TMHD Consolidated)

Net premiums written (TMHD Consolidated)

Tokio Marine & Nichido

Overseas subsidiaries

Life insurance premiums*1 (TMHD Consolidated)

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

Overseas subsidiaries

May 19, 2023

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

(unit: billions of JPY, except for %)

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

YoY

YoY

Results

Results

Change

%

Projections

Change

%

4,884.1

5,541.6

+ 657.5

+ 13.5%

5,620.0

+ 78.3

+ 1.4%

3,887.8

4,469.9

+ 582.1

+ 15.0%

4,590.0

+ 120.0

+ 2.7%

2,288.1

2,385.2

+ 97.0

+ 4.2%

2,399.0

+ 13.7

+ 0.6%

1,420.6

1,910.0

+ 489.3

+ 34.4%

2,024.0

+ 113.9

+ 6.0%

996.2

1,071.6

+ 75.3

+ 7.6%

1,030.0

- 41.6

- 3.9%

567.5

513.4

- 54.1

- 9.5%

479.0

- 34.4

- 6.7%

429.2

559.0

+ 129.7

+ 30.2%

556.0

- 3.0

- 0.5%

  • Ordinary Profit

FY2021

FY2022

YoY

FY2023

YoY

Results

Results

Projections

Change

%

Change

%

Ordinary profit (TMHD Consolidated)

Tokio Marine & Nichido

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

Overseas subsidiaries

Financial and other

Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.

Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)

Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill

Others (Elimination, etc.)*2

567.4

503.9

- 63.5

- 11.2%

319.2

362.1

+ 42.9

+ 13.4%

67.9

49.8

- 18.1

- 26.7%

297.8

284.4

- 13.4

- 4.5%

9.6

8.0

- 1.5

- 16.4%

- 51.7

- 97.1

- 45.3

- 38.5

- 39.5

- 0.9

- 66.6

- 85.0

- 18.4

29.6

21.1

- 8.5

750.0

+ 246.0

+ 48.8%

412.0

+ 49.8

+ 13.8%

51.0

+ 1.1

+ 2.4%

476.0

+ 191.5

+ 67.3%

8.0

- 0.0

- 1.1%

- 109.0

- 11.8

- 41.0

- 1.4

- 82.0

+ 3.0

35.0

+ 13.8

  • Net Income

FY2021

FY2022

YoY

FY2023

YoY

Results

Results

Change

%

Projections

Change

%

Net income attributable to owners of the parent (TMHD Consolidated)

Tokio Marine & Nichido

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

Overseas subsidiaries

Financial and other

Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.

Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)

Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill

Others (Elimination, etc.)*2

Adjusted Net Income

Business Unit Profits

420.4

376.4

- 44.0

- 10.5%

235.4

189.5

- 45.9

- 19.5%

48.3

35.6

- 12.7

- 26.4%

255.5

241.4

- 14.0

- 5.5%

6.6

6.0

- 0.5

- 8.6%

- 51.7

- 97.1

- 45.3

- 23.9

- 30.3

- 6.3

- 64.7

- 82.8

- 18.0

15.0

114.0

+ 99.0

578.3

444.0

- 134.2

- 23.2%

530.0

+ 153.5

+ 40.8%

320.0

+ 130.4

+ 68.8%

38.0

+ 2.3

+ 6.7%

385.0

+ 143.5

+ 59.4%

6.0

- 0.0

- 1.1%

- 109.0

- 11.8

- 32.0

- 1.6

- 80.0

+ 2.8

2.0 - 112.0

670.0

+ 225.9

+ 50.9%

Domestic Non-lifeTokio Marine & Nichido

Domestic Life Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

International Insurance

203.8

109.4

- 94.4

- 46.3%

51.1

36.4

- 14.6

- 28.7%

252.3

218.6

- 33.7

- 13.4%

161.0

+ 51.5

+ 47.2%

39.0

+ 2.5

+ 6.9%

376.0

+ 157.3

+ 71.9%

*1 "Life insurance premiums" are reconciled from accounting format of each company to that of non-life operations (after excluding surrender benefits, etc. basis)

*2 "Others" include figures of other group companies and consolidation adjustments.

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 07:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
