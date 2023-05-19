Tokio Marine : Supplemental material for FY2022 Conference Call (56.9KB
Supplemental Material for FY2022
Total premiums (TMHD Consolidated)
Net premiums written (TMHD Consolidated)
Tokio Marine & Nichido
Overseas subsidiaries
Life insurance premiums
*1 (TMHD Consolidated)
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
Overseas subsidiaries
May 19, 2023
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
(unit: billions of JPY, except for %)
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
YoY
YoY
Results
Results
Change
%
Projections
Change
%
4,884.1
5,541.6
+ 657.5
+ 13.5%
5,620.0
+ 78.3
+ 1.4%
3,887.8
4,469.9
+ 582.1
+ 15.0%
4,590.0
+ 120.0
+ 2.7%
2,288.1
2,385.2
+ 97.0
+ 4.2%
2,399.0
+ 13.7
+ 0.6%
1,420.6
1,910.0
+ 489.3
+ 34.4%
2,024.0
+ 113.9
+ 6.0%
996.2
1,071.6
+ 75.3
+ 7.6%
1,030.0
- 41.6
- 3.9%
567.5
513.4
- 54.1
- 9.5%
479.0
- 34.4
- 6.7%
429.2
559.0
+ 129.7
+ 30.2%
556.0
- 3.0
- 0.5%
FY2021
FY2022
YoY
FY2023
YoY
Results
Results
Projections
Change
%
Change
%
Ordinary profit (TMHD Consolidated)
Tokio Marine & Nichido
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
Overseas subsidiaries
Financial and other
Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.
Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)
Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill
Others (Elimination, etc.)
*2
567.4
503.9
- 63.5
- 11.2%
319.2
362.1
+ 42.9
+ 13.4%
67.9
49.8
- 18.1
- 26.7%
297.8
284.4
- 13.4
- 4.5%
9.6
8.0
- 1.5
- 16.4%
- 51.7
- 97.1
- 45.3
- 38.5
- 39.5
- 0.9
- 66.6
- 85.0
- 18.4
29.6
21.1
- 8.5
750.0
+ 246.0
+ 48.8%
412.0
+ 49.8
+ 13.8%
51.0
+ 1.1
+ 2.4%
476.0
+ 191.5
+ 67.3%
8.0
- 0.0
- 1.1%
- 109.0
- 11.8
- 41.0
- 1.4
- 82.0
+ 3.0
35.0
+ 13.8
FY2021
FY2022
YoY
FY2023
YoY
Results
Results
Change
%
Projections
Change
%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent (TMHD Consolidated)
Tokio Marine & Nichido
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
Overseas subsidiaries
Financial and other
Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.
Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)
Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill
Others (Elimination, etc.)
*2
Adjusted Net Income
Business Unit Profits
420.4
376.4
- 44.0
- 10.5%
235.4
189.5
- 45.9
- 19.5%
48.3
35.6
- 12.7
- 26.4%
255.5
241.4
- 14.0
- 5.5%
6.6
6.0
- 0.5
- 8.6%
- 51.7
- 97.1
- 45.3
- 23.9
- 30.3
- 6.3
- 64.7
- 82.8
- 18.0
15.0
114.0
+ 99.0
578.3
444.0
- 134.2
- 23.2%
530.0
+ 153.5
+ 40.8%
320.0
+ 130.4
+ 68.8%
38.0
+ 2.3
+ 6.7%
385.0
+ 143.5
+ 59.4%
6.0
- 0.0
- 1.1%
- 109.0
- 11.8
- 32.0
- 1.6
- 80.0
+ 2.8
2.0 - 112.0
Domestic Non-life
（Tokio Marine & Nichido ）
Domestic Life
（Tokio Marine & Nichido Life ）
International Insurance
203.8
109.4
- 94.4
- 46.3%
51.1
36.4
- 14.6
- 28.7%
252.3
218.6
- 33.7
- 13.4%
161.0
+ 51.5
+ 47.2%
39.0
+ 2.5
+ 6.9%
376.0
+ 157.3
+ 71.9%
*1 "Life insurance premiums" are reconciled from accounting format of each company to that of non-life operations (after excluding surrender benefits, etc. basis)
*2 "Others" include figures of other group companies and consolidation adjustments.
Sales 2023
6 003 B
43 326 M
43 326 M
Net income 2023
371 B
2 674 M
2 674 M
Net Debt 2023
874 B
6 310 M
6 310 M
P/E ratio 2023
15,7x
Yield 2023
3,49%
Capitalization
5 611 B
40 491 M
40 491 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,08x
EV / Sales 2024
1,03x
Nbr of Employees
43 048
Free-Float
96,4%
