Tokio Marine : Uploaded materials of "FY2020 3Q Results"

＜Key Questions＞Ⅰ. Group Strategy・How much organic growth do you aim at in the next Mid-Term Business Plan, while there are challenges such as intensified natural catastrophes and low interest rates?・Do you have any plans to review the definition of ESR or its target range for the next Mid-Term Business Plan?・What did Mr. Komiya realize that you need to change by the impact of COVID-19?

Ⅱ. Domestic Business Strategy

・TMNF aims at less than 30% level of business expense ratio for medium- to long-term, and what kind of DX strategies are you promoting to realize it?

・To what extent have you achieved for the profit improvement in fire insurance? In addition, how long will it take to reach the goal?

Ⅲ. International Business Strategy

・How do you expect for the top-line growth of U.S. subsidiaries although they have been impacted by COVID-19 and the strengthening of underwriting discipline?

・While M&A market has been dramatically changing during COVID-19, are there also any changes of checkpoints for M&A candidates, valuation, fundamentals, and etc.?

Ⅳ. Asset Management Strategy

・What kind of initiatives will you take in this globally lowering interest rates environment?

・Although Delphi has achieved a great track record, would it be possible for them to manage double or triple scales of CRE loans and CLO if they are willing to?