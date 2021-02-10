Log in
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokio Marine : Uploaded materials of "FY2020 3Q Results"

02/10/2021
＜Key Questions＞
Ⅰ. Group Strategy
・How much organic growth do you aim at in the next Mid-Term Business Plan, while there are challenges such as intensified natural catastrophes and low interest rates?
・Do you have any plans to review the definition of ESR or its target range for the next Mid-Term Business Plan?
・What did Mr. Komiya realize that you need to change by the impact of COVID-19?

Ⅱ. Domestic Business Strategy
・TMNF aims at less than 30% level of business expense ratio for medium- to long-term, and what kind of DX strategies are you promoting to realize it?
・To what extent have you achieved for the profit improvement in fire insurance? In addition, how long will it take to reach the goal?

Ⅲ. International Business Strategy
・How do you expect for the top-line growth of U.S. subsidiaries although they have been impacted by COVID-19 and the strengthening of underwriting discipline?
・While M&A market has been dramatically changing during COVID-19, are there also any changes of checkpoints for M&A candidates, valuation, fundamentals, and etc.?

Ⅳ. Asset Management Strategy
・What kind of initiatives will you take in this globally lowering interest rates environment?
・Although Delphi has achieved a great track record, would it be possible for them to manage double or triple scales of CRE loans and CLO if they are willing to?

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 07:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 077 B 48 544 M 48 544 M
Net income 2021 224 B 2 145 M 2 145 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 3 782 B 36 137 M 36 160 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 43 368
Free-Float 95,8%
Technical analysis trends TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5 985,00 JPY
Last Close Price 5 428,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satoru Komiya President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Nagano Chairman
Susumu Harada Managing Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Kenji Okada MD, Head-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.26%36 137
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.84%36 901
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC11.30%36 434
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-1.86%32 651
SAMPO OYJ5.79%24 442
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.2.48%17 099
