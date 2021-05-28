Tokio Marine : Correction to Information Included in the Attachment to the "Notice of Convocation of the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"

May 28, 2021

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President

Komiya Satoru

TSE code number: 8766

Correction to Information Included in the Attachment to the "Notice of Convocation of

the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. has made the following correction to information included in the Attachment to the "Notice of Convocation of the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders". "Notice of Convocation of the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" has been replaced with the corrected one as of today.

Business Report for Fiscal Year 2020

Page 69-70

5. Matters Concerning Share Acquisition Rights (Before correction)