Tokio Marine : Correction to Information Included in the Attachment to the "Notice of Convocation of the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"

05/28/2021 | 06:09am EDT
May 28, 2021

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President

Komiya Satoru

TSE code number: 8766

Correction to Information Included in the Attachment to the "Notice of Convocation of

the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. has made the following correction to information included in the Attachment to the "Notice of Convocation of the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders". "Notice of Convocation of the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" has been replaced with the corrected one as of today.

Business Report for Fiscal Year 2020

Page 69-70

5. Matters Concerning Share Acquisition Rights (Before correction)

Number of share

Class and number of

acquisition rights (as

shares underlying

of March 31, 2020)

share acquisition

(Abbreviation)

rights (as of March

31, 2020)

(Abbreviation)

(Abbreviation)

(Abbreviation)

(Abbreviation)

July 2018 Share

879

879,000

(Abbreviation)

Acquisition Rights

common shares

(Abbreviation)

(Abbreviation)

(Abbreviation)

(Abbreviation)

(After correction)

Number of share

Class and number of

acquisition rights (as

shares underlying

of March 31, 2021)

share acquisition

(Abbreviation)

rights (as of March

31, 2021)

(Abbreviation)

(Abbreviation)

(Abbreviation)

(Abbreviation)

July 2018 Share

879

87,900

(Abbreviation)

Acquisition Rights

common shares

(Abbreviation)

(Abbreviation)

(Abbreviation)

(Abbreviation)

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 10:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
