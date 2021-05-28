Tokio Marine : Correction to Information Included in the Attachment to the "Notice of Convocation of the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"

May 28, 2021
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
President
Komiya Satoru
TSE code number: 8766
Correction to Information Included in the Attachment to the "Notice of Convocation of
the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders"
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. has made the following correction to information included in the Attachment to the "Notice of Convocation of the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders". "Notice of Convocation of the 19th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" has been replaced with the corrected one as of today.
Business Report for Fiscal Year 2020
Page 69-70
5. Matters Concerning Share Acquisition Rights (Before correction)
|
|
Number of share
|
Class and number of
|
|
|
acquisition rights (as
|
shares underlying
|
|
|
of March 31, 2020)
|
share acquisition
|
(Abbreviation)
|
|
|
rights (as of March
|
|
|
|
|
|
31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Abbreviation)
|
(Abbreviation)
|
(Abbreviation)
|
(Abbreviation)
|
July 2018 Share
|
879
|
879,000
|
(Abbreviation)
|
Acquisition Rights
|
|
common shares
|
|
|
(Abbreviation)
|
(Abbreviation)
|
(Abbreviation)
|
(Abbreviation)
|
(After correction)
|
|
|
|
|
Number of share
|
Class and number of
|
|
|
acquisition rights (as
|
shares underlying
|
|
|
of March 31, 2021)
|
share acquisition
|
(Abbreviation)
|
|
|
rights (as of March
|
|
|
|
31, 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Abbreviation)
|
(Abbreviation)
|
(Abbreviation)
|
(Abbreviation)
|
July 2018 Share
|
879
|
87,900
|
(Abbreviation)
|
Acquisition Rights
|
|
common shares
|
|
|
(Abbreviation)
|
(Abbreviation)
|
(Abbreviation)
|
(Abbreviation)
Disclaimer
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 10:08:01 UTC.