Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokio Marine : FY2020 Results and FY2021 Projections

05/20/2021 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY2020 Results and FY2021 Projections

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

May 20, 2021

Highlight

-

Top-line and Bottom-line

・・・・・・・・・・ 3-5

-

Impacts of COVID-19

・・・・・・・・・・・・ 6

-

Natural Catastrophes

・・・・・・・・・・・・ 7

FY2020 Results

  • Domestic Non-Life (TMNF)

-

Results

・・・・・・・・・・・・ 9

-

Net Premiums Written

・・・・・・・・・・・ 10

-

Net Incurred Loss

・・・・・・・・・・・・ 11

-

Combined Ratio

・・・・・・・・・・・・ 12

-

Asset Management Results

・・・・・・・・・・・・ 13

  • Domestic Life (TMNL)

- Results

・・・・・・・・・・・・ 14

  • International

-

Net Premiums Written

・・・・・・・・・・・・ 15

-

Business Unit Profits

・・・・・・・・・・・・ 16

-

Results (PHLY)

・・・・・・・・・・・・ 17

-

Results (Delphi)

・・・・・・・・・・・・

18

-

Results (TMHCC)

・・・・・・・・・・・・

19

  • Abbreviations used in this material

TMNF : Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

NF : Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd.

TMNL : Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

PHLY : Philadelphia

TMHCC : Tokio Marine HCC

TMK : Tokio Marine Kiln

FY2021 Projections

  • Domestic Non-Life (TMNF)

-

Financial Projections

・・・・・・・・・・・・ 21

-

Net Premiums Written

・・・・・・・・・・・・ 22

-

Net Incurred Loss

・・・・・・・・・・・・ 23

-

Combined Ratio

・・・・・・・・・・・・ 24

-

Asset Management

・・・・・・・・・・・・ 25

  • Domestic Life (TMNL)

- Financial Projections

・・・・・・・・・・・・・26

  • International

-

Net Premiums Written

・・・・・・・・・・・・

27

-

Business Unit Profits

・・・・・・・・・・・・

28

Economic Solvency Ratio

-

Target Range of Economic Solvency Ratio・・ 30

-

ESR and Sensitivity

・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 31

Reference

  • Financial Results / Projections: NF ・・・・・・・・33-34

- Definition of KPIs

・・・・・・・・・・ 35-36

  • Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted Net Assets /

Adjusted ROE

・・・・・・・・・・・ 37-39

- Business Unit Profits

・・・・・・・・・・ 40-41

  • Supplementary Information on TMNL MCEV・・42

Copyright (c) 2021 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

1

Highlight

Copyright (c) 2021 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

2

Highlight-1: Results and Projections of Top-line

Consolidated

Domestic Life

Domestic

Non-Life International

Net Premiums Written: Strong growth of +2.7% YoY excluding the FX effect (slightly better than FY2020 projections).

FY2021 Projection: Expecting continued strong performance of +2.2% YoY excluding the FX effect.

Life Insurance Premiums: Decrease of 0.7% YoY excluding the FX effect due to surrenders of corporate insurance, etc. (slightly better than FY2020 projections)

FY2021 Projection: Expecting decrease of 4.9% YoY excluding the FX effect.

*As consolidation adjustments are included, the sum does not match the simple total for domestic and overseas

Net Premiums Written* (billions of JPY)

Life Insurance Premiums* (billions of JPY)

+0.2%

+4.3%

-2.7%

-2.6%

(+2.7% excluding FX effect)

(+2.2% excluding FX effect)

(-0.7% excluding FX)

(-4.9% excluding FX)

3,598.3

3,606.5

3,760.0

1,170.6

1,166.7

1,313.0

Overseas

2,428.1

2,442.3

2,440.0

Domestic

FY2019 Results

FY2020 Results

FY2021

19年度実績

20年度実績

Projection

+1.6% from

FY2020 projection

[FY2020 Results]

  • Domestically, NPW increased by 0.6% with the effects of rate revision in auto and fire insurance and higher premiums from expanded specialty insurance offsetting the decline in premiums primarily due to COVID-19 and CALI rate cuts.
  • Overseas, the decline in premiums due to COVID-19 and profitability-focused underwriting was offset with rate increase at each entity, etc., resulting in an increase of 7.7% on a local currency basis (-0.3% when FX is factored in).

[FY2021 Projection]

  • Domestically, the decline in premiums primarily due to CALI rate cuts was offset by the effects of a reaction to the impact of COVID-19 and rate revision in auto, etc., and remained largely flat overall.
  • Overseas, NPW are expected to increase by 6.0% on a local currency basis (+12.5% when FX is factored in) mainly due to rate increase in

North America, etc.

Copyright (c) 2021 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

981.9

954.9

930.0

354.9

356.4

378.0

Overseas

627.2

598.8

552.0

Domestic

FY2019 Results

FY2020 Results

FY2021

19年度実績

20年度実績

21年度

+3.8% from

Projection

FY2020 projection

通期予想

[FY2020 Results]

  • Domestically, life insurance premiums fell 4.5% due to a decline in in- force policies from surrender in corporate insurance, despite countering the self-imposed suspension of face-to-face sales activities during COVID-19 with new medical insurance products.
  • Overseas, life insurance premiums rose 6.5% on a local currency basis (+0.4% when FX is factored in) due to rate increase for TMHCC medical stop-loss and expanded underwriting, etc.

[FY2021 Projection]

  • Domestically, expecting decrease of 7.8% due to a decline in in-force policies from increased surrender in corporate insurance, etc.
  • Overseas, life insurance premiums are expected to remain largely flat on a local currency basis (+6.0% when FX is factored in).

3

Highlight-2 :Bottom-line Results

Consolidated

Domestic Life

Domestic

Non-Life International

Consolidated net income was JPY161.8 billion, down JPY97.9 billion YoY primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and an increase in various reserves, and below FY2020 Projection due to the increase in various reserves, etc. Adjusted net income which reflects the Group's underlying capabilities deducting catastrophe loss reserves, etc. grew JPY49.4 billion YoY to JPY336.1 billion, mostly in line with FY2020 Projection.

Consolidated net income (billions of JPY)

-97.9 YoY

Financial and

Domestic Non-Life*1

Domestic

International*1

-7.1

Life*1

-106.9

general, etc.

+11.8

+4.2

Increase in net premiums

Mainly due to

Natural

earned, but gains on sales of

decrease in system

catastrophes

ALM bonds decreased

development costs

+53.5

  • Reversal effect of reserve provision at PHLY in FY2019
  • Improved profits due to rate increases, etc.
  • New consolidation of Pure
  • Increase in large losses relating specialty insurance, etc.

259.7

Other

+11.8

-4.4

COVID-19 impact

Catastrophe loss reserves

+29.1

(excl. COVID-19 impact)

-85.3

Underwriting

+10.6( +4.0)

Investment

+18.5(+20.0)

Underwriting

-62.1

* ( ): Reversal effect of FY2019 impact

Investment

-26.7

Natural

Impairment loss on

catastrophes

shares of overseas

-11.3

subsidiaries, etc.

-6.3

COVID-19 impact

-88.9

Amortization of Pure's goodwill

Foreign exchange

and intangible fixed assets

-11.5

*Investment declined from Q3 (-32.3) due to

-20.2

improved market environment, etc.

Other

+31.3 +4.2 161.8

FY2019 Results

FY2020 Results

Adjusted Net Income

-38.1 from FY2020 projection

(billions of JPY)

+49.4 YoY

Domestic

*1

International

*1

Domestic Non-Life

Life*1

Financial and

general, etc.

15.3*4

Natural

Other

+0.8

336.1

Other

catastrophes

+31.3

+13.3 *3

-11.3

286.7

Natural

COVID-19 impact

catastrophes

Foreign exchange

+53.5

-88.9

COVID-19 impact

-11.5

+46.7

Underwriting

+28.3 *2

Investment

+18.5

FY2019 Results

*1 Includes consolidation adjustments. Note that P/L related to overseas business such as group reinsurance recorded by TMNF is included in international insurance.

*2 Difference from consolidated net income is due to deduction of provision of catastrophe loss reserves in connection with COVID-19

Copyright (c) 2021 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

FY2020 Results

+4.1 from FY2020 projection

*3 Difference from consolidated net income is due to deductions such as gain from sales of ALM bonds *4 Difference from consolidated net income is due to deductions such as gain from sales of ALM bonds

4

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 09:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
05:58aTOKIO MARINE  : Excel
PU
05:54aNIKKEI 225  : Edges Up 0.2% On Economic News, Semiconductor Shares
MT
05:52aTOKIO MARINE  : Supplemental Material for FY2020 (Business results for the year ..
PU
05:48aTOKIO MARINE  : FY2020 Results and FY2021 Projections
PU
05:46aTOKIO MARINE  : Information of major subsidiaries' business results for the fisc..
PU
12:40aTOKIO MARINE  : Notice regarding the adjustment of capital level (one-time divid..
PU
05/19TOKIO MARINE  : Start of business to create new value～Launch of Core Data..
PU
05/17TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.  : annual earnings release
05/06Japanese shares inch up led by cheap tech shares, COVID-19 measures cap gains
RE
04/15TOKIO MARINE  : Agreement to acquire Standard Security Life Insurance Company of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 433 B 49 798 M 49 798 M
Net income 2021 212 B 1 940 M 1 940 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 4,26%
Capitalization 3 876 B 35 658 M 35 529 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 41 101
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6 175,00 JPY
Last Close Price 5 591,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satoru Komiya President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Nagano Chairman
Susumu Harada Managing Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Kenji Okada MD, Head-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.5.33%35 658
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC33.84%43 860
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.43%41 048
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.05%39 553
SAMPO OYJ19.55%28 018
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION36.48%19 209