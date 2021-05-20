Tokio Marine : FY2020 Results and FY2021 Projections
FY2020 Results and FY2021 Projections
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
May 20, 2021
Highlight
-
Top-line and Bottom-line
-
Impacts of COVID-19
-
Natural Catastrophes
FY2020 Results
Domestic Non-Life (TMNF)
-
Results
-
Net Premiums Written
-
Net Incurred Loss
-
Combined Ratio
-
Asset Management Results
Domestic Life (TMNL)
- Results
International
-
Net Premiums Written
-
Business Unit Profits
-
Results (PHLY)
-
Results (Delphi)
-
Results (TMHCC)
Abbreviations used in this material
TMNF : Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
NF : Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd.
TMNL : Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
PHLY : Philadelphia
TMHCC : Tokio Marine HCC
TMK : Tokio Marine Kiln
FY2021 Projections
Domestic Non-Life (TMNF)
-
Financial Projections
-
Net Premiums Written
-
Net Incurred Loss
-
Combined Ratio
-
Asset Management
Domestic Life (TMNL)
- Financial Projections
International
-
Net Premiums Written
-
Business Unit Profits
Economic Solvency Ratio
-
-
ESR and Sensitivity
Reference
Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted Net Assets /
Adjusted ROE
- Business Unit Profits
1
Highlight
2
Highlight-1: Results and Projections of Top-line
Consolidated
Domestic Life
Domestic
Non-Life International
Net Premiums Written: Strong growth of +2.7% YoY excluding the FX effect (slightly better than FY2020 projections).
FY2021 Projection: Expecting continued strong performance of +2.2% YoY excluding the FX effect.
Life Insurance Premiums: Decrease of 0.7% YoY excluding the FX effect due to surrenders of corporate insurance, etc. (slightly better than FY2020 projections)
FY2021 Projection: Expecting decrease of 4.9% YoY excluding the FX effect.
*As consolidation adjustments are included, the sum does not match the simple total for domestic and overseas
■ Net Premiums Written* (billions of JPY)
■ Life Insurance Premiums* (billions of JPY)
+0.2%
+4.3%
-2.7%
-2.6%
(+2.7% excluding FX effect)
(+2.2% excluding FX effect)
(-0.7% excluding FX)
(-4.9% excluding FX)
3,598.3
3,606.5
3,760.0
1,170.6
1,166.7
1,313.0
Overseas
2,428.1
2,442.3
2,440.0
Domestic
FY2019 Results
FY2020 Results
FY2021
19年度実績
20年度実績
Projection
+1.6% from
FY2020 projection
[FY2020 Results]
Domestically, NPW increased by 0.6% with the effects of rate revision in auto and fire insurance and higher premiums from expanded specialty insurance offsetting the decline in premiums primarily due to COVID-19 and CALI rate cuts.
Overseas, the decline in premiums due to COVID-19 and profitability-focused underwriting was offset with rate increase at each entity, etc., resulting in an increase of 7.7% on a local currency basis (-0.3% when FX is factored in).
[FY2021 Projection]
Domestically, the decline in premiums primarily due to CALI rate cuts was offset by the effects of a reaction to the impact of COVID-19 and rate revision in auto, etc., and remained largely flat overall.
Overseas, NPW are expected to increase by 6.0% on a local currency basis (+12.5% when FX is factored in) mainly due to rate increase in
North America, etc.
981.9
954.9
930.0
354.9
356.4
378.0
Overseas
627.2
598.8
552.0
Domestic
FY2019 Results
FY2020 Results
FY2021
19年度実績
20年度実績
21年度
+3.8% from
Projection
FY2020 projection
通期予想
[FY2020 Results]
Domestically, life insurance premiums fell 4.5% due to a decline in in- force policies from surrender in corporate insurance, despite countering the self-imposed suspension of face-to-face sales activities during COVID-19 with new medical insurance products.
Overseas, life insurance premiums rose 6.5% on a local currency basis (+0.4% when FX is factored in) due to rate increase for TMHCC medical stop-loss and expanded underwriting, etc.
[FY2021 Projection]
Domestically, expecting decrease of 7.8% due to a decline in in-force policies from increased surrender in corporate insurance, etc.
Overseas, life insurance premiums are expected to remain largely flat on a local currency basis (+6.0% when FX is factored in).
3
Highlight-2 :Bottom-line Results
Consolidated
Domestic Life
Domestic
Non-Life International
Consolidated net income was JPY161.8 billion, down JPY97.9 billion YoY primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 and an increase in various reserves, and below FY2020 Projection due to the increase in various reserves, etc. Adjusted net income which reflects the Group's underlying capabilities deducting catastrophe loss reserves, etc. grew JPY49.4 billion YoY to JPY336.1 billion, mostly in line with FY2020 Projection.
Consolidated net income (billions of JPY)
-97.9 YoY
Financial and
Domestic Non-Life*1
Domestic
International*1
-7.1
Life*1
-106.9
general, etc.
+11.8
+4.2
Increase in net premiums
Mainly due to
Natural
earned, but gains on sales of
decrease in system
catastrophes
ALM bonds decreased
development costs
+53.5
Reversal effect of reserve provision at PHLY in FY2019
Improved profits due to rate increases, etc.
New consolidation of Pure
Increase in large losses relating specialty insurance, etc.
259.7
Other
+11.8
-4.4
COVID-19 impact
Catastrophe loss reserves
+29.1
(excl. COVID-19 impact)
-85.3
Underwriting
+10.6( +4.0)
Investment
+18.5(+20.0)
Underwriting
-62.1
* ( ): Reversal effect of FY2019 impact
Investment
-26.7
Natural
Impairment loss on
catastrophes
shares of overseas
-11.3
subsidiaries, etc.
-6.3
COVID-19 impact
-88.9
Amortization of Pure's goodwill
Foreign exchange
and intangible fixed assets
-11.5
*Investment declined from Q3 (-32.3) due to
-20.2
improved market environment, etc.
Other
+31.3 +4.2161.8
FY2019 Results
FY2020 Results
Adjusted Net Income
-38.1 from FY2020 projection
(billions of JPY)
+49.4 YoY
Domestic
*1
International
*1
DomesticNon-Life
Life*1
Financial and
general, etc.
15.3*4
Natural
Other
+0.8
336.1
Other
catastrophes
+31.3
+13.3 *3
-11.3
286.7
Natural
COVID-19 impact
catastrophes
Foreign exchange
+53.5
-88.9
COVID-19 impact
-11.5
+46.7
Underwriting
+28.3 *2
Investment
+18.5
FY2019 Results
*1 Includes consolidation adjustments. Note that P/L related to overseas business such as group reinsurance recorded by TMNF is included in international insurance.
*2 Difference from consolidated net income is due to deduction of provision of catastrophe loss reserves in connection with COVID-19
FY2020 Results
+4.1 from FY2020 projection
*3 Difference from consolidated net income is due to deductions such as gain from sales of ALM bonds *4 Difference from consolidated net income is due to deductions such as gain from sales of ALM bonds
