Tokio Marine : Information of major subsidiaries' business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

Information of major subsidiaries' business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
May 20, 2021
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
(Securities Code Number 8766)
Page
1.
Key figures of consolidated results
(1)
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (consolidated)
1
(2)
Insurance premiums
1
(3)
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
1
2.
Key figures of the domestic non-life insurance business
(1)
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
2
(2)
Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
3
(3)
E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
4
3.
Key figures of the domestic life insurance business
5
4.
Business forecasts for the fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
6
5.
Dividend forecasts (Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.)
6
Financial statements
1.
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
(1)
Balance sheet
7
(2)
Statement of income
9
(3)
Underwriting
10
Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders
Net premiums written
Net claims paid
(4)
Investment
11
Income yield
Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities
Available-for-sale securities
2.
Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
(1)
Balance sheet
12
(2)
Statement of income
14
(3)
Underwriting
15
Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders
Net premiums written
Net claims paid
(4)
Investment
16
Income yield
Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities
Available-for-sale securities
3.
E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
(1)
Balance sheet
17
(2)
Statement of income
18
Page
4. Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
(1)
Balance sheet
19
(2)
Statement of income
21
Breakdown of Ordinary profit (Core operating profit)
(3)
Underwriting (life)
23
Amount of policies
Annualized premiums
(5)
Investment (General account)
24
Realized yield
Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities
Fair value information on securities (Securities with fair value other than trading securities)
Glossary of terminology
25
Supplementary information of business results for the fiscal year 2020
・ Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
28
・ Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
31
1. Key figures of consolidated results
(1) Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (consolidated)
(Yen in millions)
Fiscal year 2019
Fiscal year 2020
Increase
Rate of change
(Decrease)
Ordinary income
5,465,432
5,461,195
(4,237)
(0.1)%
Ordinary profit
363,945
266,735
(97,210)
(26.7)
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
259,763
161,801
(97,961)
(37.7)
(2) Insurance premiums
(Yen in millions)
Fiscal year 2019
Fiscal year 2020
Increase
Rate of change
(Decrease)
Insurance premiums
4,580,296
4,561,502
(18,793)
(0.4)%
Net premiums written (non-life)
3,598,396
3,606,548
8,152
0.2
Tokio Marine & Nichido
2,247,508
2,261,313
13,805
0.6
Nisshin Fire
148,850
147,750
(1,100)
(0.7)
Overseas subsidiaries
1,170,646
1,166,780
(3,866)
(0.3)
Others
31,390
30,704
(686)
(2.2)
Life insurance premiums
981,900
954,954
(26,946)
(2.7)
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
627,209
598,822
(28,386)
(4.5)
Overseas subsidiaries
354,956
356,499
1,543
0.4
(3) Net income attributable to owners of the parent
(Yen in millions)
Fiscal year 2019
Fiscal year 2020
Increase
Rate of change
(Decrease)
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
259,763
161,801
(97,961)
(37.7)%
Tokio Marine & Nichido
169,966
109,379
(60,587)
(35.6)
Nisshin Fire
3,757
17,077
13,320
354.5
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
34,259
46,459
12,199
35.6
Overseas subsidiaries (*)
176,883
130,719
(46,164)
(26.1)
Financial and other business subsidiaries (*)
3,175
6,994
3,819
120.3
Consolidation adjustment, etc.
(128,278)
(148,827)
(20,548)
-
(*)Figures have been changed in this document to exclude purchase method adjustments for amortization of intangible fixed assets and others.
2. Key figures of the domestic non-life insurance business
(1) Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
(Yen in millions)
Fiscal year 2019
Fiscal year 2020
Increase
(Decrease)
Key components of ordinary profit
(
＋) Net premiums written
2,247,508
2,261,313
13,805
(
－) Net claims paid
1,353,232
1,185,264
(167,968)
(
－) Loss adjustment expenses
113,195
113,777
582
(
－) Agency commissions and brokerage
415,939
432,369
16,429
Underwriting
( － ) Operating and general administrative expenses on
275,502
263,060
(12,441)
underwriting
(
－) Provision for (reversal of) outstanding claims
8,410
99,804
91,394
(
－) Provision for (reversal of) underwriting reserves
(4,242)
106,923
111,166
Underwriting profit (loss)
38,490
(16,965)
(55,455)
(
＋) Interest and dividends
189,243
163,314
(25,928)
Investment and
(
＋) Gains (losses) on sales of securities
110,647
83,765
(26,881)
(
－) Impairment losses on securities
22,172
1,609
(20,562)
other
(
＋) Gains (losses) on derivatives
(15,787)
(24,001)
(8,213)
Net investment income (loss) and other
182,051
170,247
(11,804)
Ordinary profit (loss)
223,945
157,272
(66,672)
(
＋) Extraordinary gains
4,136
274
(3,862)
(
－) Extraordinary losses
16,828
18,342
1,514
Net income (loss)
169,966
109,379
(60,587)
Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis)
66.3 %
60.8 %
(5.5)
Fire and allied lines
91.7
84.1
(7.6)
Voluntary automobile
60.8
54.3
(6.5)
Expense ratio (private sector)
32.4
31.6
(0.8)
Combined ratio (private sector)
98.7
92.5
(6.2)
Net incurred losses related to natural catastrophe
162,525
96,763
(65,761)
Fire and allied lines
130,644
86,831
(43,813)
Voluntary automobile
14,494
4,876
(9,617)
Increase (decrease) in catastrophe loss reserve
(66,043)
71,827
137,870
Fire and allied lines
(41,598)
22,008
63,606
Voluntary automobile
(18,047)
35,466
53,513
Balance of catastrophe loss reserve
900,626
972,454
71,827
Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve
45.7 %
48.1 %
2.4
