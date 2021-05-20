Log in
Tokio Marine : Information of major subsidiaries' business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

05/20/2021 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information of major subsidiaries' business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

May 20, 2021

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(Securities Code Number 8766)

Page

1.

Key figures of consolidated results

(1)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (consolidated)

1

(2)

Insurance premiums

1

(3)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

1

2.

Key figures of the domestic non-life insurance business

(1)

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

2

(2)

Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

3

(3)

E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

4

3.

Key figures of the domestic life insurance business

5

4.

Business forecasts for the fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

6

5.

Dividend forecasts (Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.)

6

Financial statements

1.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1)

Balance sheet

7

(2)

Statement of income

9

(3)

Underwriting

10

Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders

Net premiums written

Net claims paid

(4)

Investment

11

Income yield

Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities

Available-for-sale securities

2.

Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1)

Balance sheet

12

(2)

Statement of income

14

(3)

Underwriting

15

Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders

Net premiums written

Net claims paid

(4)

Investment

16

Income yield

Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities

Available-for-sale securities

3.

E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1)

Balance sheet

17

(2)

Statement of income

18

Page

4. Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1)

Balance sheet

19

(2)

Statement of income

21

Breakdown of Ordinary profit (Core operating profit)

(3)

Underwriting (life)

23

Amount of policies

Annualized premiums

(5)

Investment (General account)

24

Realized yield

Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities

Fair value information on securities (Securities with fair value other than trading securities)

Glossary of terminology

25

Supplementary information of business results for the fiscal year 2020

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

28

Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

31

1. Key figures of consolidated results

(1) Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2019

Fiscal year 2020

Increase

Rate of change

(Decrease)

Ordinary income

5,465,432

5,461,195

(4,237)

(0.1)%

Ordinary profit

363,945

266,735

(97,210)

(26.7)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

259,763

161,801

(97,961)

(37.7)

(2) Insurance premiums

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2019

Fiscal year 2020

Increase

Rate of change

(Decrease)

Insurance premiums

4,580,296

4,561,502

(18,793)

(0.4)%

Net premiums written (non-life)

3,598,396

3,606,548

8,152

0.2

Tokio Marine & Nichido

2,247,508

2,261,313

13,805

0.6

Nisshin Fire

148,850

147,750

(1,100)

(0.7)

Overseas subsidiaries

1,170,646

1,166,780

(3,866)

(0.3)

Others

31,390

30,704

(686)

(2.2)

Life insurance premiums

981,900

954,954

(26,946)

(2.7)

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

627,209

598,822

(28,386)

(4.5)

Overseas subsidiaries

354,956

356,499

1,543

0.4

(3) Net income attributable to owners of the parent

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2019

Fiscal year 2020

Increase

Rate of change

(Decrease)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

259,763

161,801

(97,961)

(37.7)%

Tokio Marine & Nichido

169,966

109,379

(60,587)

(35.6)

Nisshin Fire

3,757

17,077

13,320

354.5

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

34,259

46,459

12,199

35.6

Overseas subsidiaries (*)

176,883

130,719

(46,164)

(26.1)

Financial and other business subsidiaries (*)

3,175

6,994

3,819

120.3

Consolidation adjustment, etc.

(128,278)

(148,827)

(20,548)

-

(*)Figures have been changed in this document to exclude purchase method adjustments for amortization of intangible fixed assets and others.

1

2. Key figures of the domestic non-life insurance business

(1) Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2019

Fiscal year 2020

Increase

(Decrease)

Key components of ordinary profit

() Net premiums written

2,247,508

2,261,313

13,805

() Net claims paid

1,353,232

1,185,264

(167,968)

() Loss adjustment expenses

113,195

113,777

582

() Agency commissions and brokerage

415,939

432,369

16,429

Underwriting

() Operating and general administrative expenses on

275,502

263,060

(12,441)

underwriting

() Provision for (reversal of) outstanding claims

8,410

99,804

91,394

() Provision for (reversal of) underwriting reserves

(4,242)

106,923

111,166

Underwriting profit (loss)

38,490

(16,965)

(55,455)

() Interest and dividends

189,243

163,314

(25,928)

Investment and

() Gains (losses) on sales of securities

110,647

83,765

(26,881)

() Impairment losses on securities

22,172

1,609

(20,562)

other

() Gains (losses) on derivatives

(15,787)

(24,001)

(8,213)

Net investment income (loss) and other

182,051

170,247

(11,804)

Ordinary profit (loss)

223,945

157,272

(66,672)

() Extraordinary gains

4,136

274

(3,862)

() Extraordinary losses

16,828

18,342

1,514

Net income (loss)

169,966

109,379

(60,587)

Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis)

66.3 %

60.8 %

(5.5)

Fire and allied lines

91.7

84.1

(7.6)

Voluntary automobile

60.8

54.3

(6.5)

Expense ratio (private sector)

32.4

31.6

(0.8)

Combined ratio (private sector)

98.7

92.5

(6.2)

Net incurred losses related to natural catastrophe

162,525

96,763

(65,761)

Fire and allied lines

130,644

86,831

(43,813)

Voluntary automobile

14,494

4,876

(9,617)

Increase (decrease) in catastrophe loss reserve

(66,043)

71,827

137,870

Fire and allied lines

(41,598)

22,008

63,606

Voluntary automobile

(18,047)

35,466

53,513

Balance of catastrophe loss reserve

900,626

972,454

71,827

Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve

45.7 %

48.1 %

2.4

2

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 09:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 433 B 49 798 M 49 798 M
Net income 2021 212 B 1 940 M 1 940 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 4,26%
Capitalization 3 876 B 35 658 M 35 529 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 41 101
Free-Float 95,6%
