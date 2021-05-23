Tokio Marine : & Nichido Life "Disclosure of Market Consistent Embedded Value as at March 31, 2021"PDF

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. ("TMNL", President: Katsumi Nakazato) herein reports its Market Consistent Embedded Value (MCEV) as at March 31, 2021 in compliance with the European Insurance CFO Forum Market Consistent Embedded Value Principles©1 (referred to as "MCEV Principles" hereinafter) as one of various indices used to assess the value of the domestic life insurance business of Tokio Marine Group.

*This report is a reference translation of the Japanese version (Japanese version is reviewed by an independent third party). This translation may be used only for reference purposes.

1. Introduction

1.1. About MCEV

The current Japanese financial accounting standards focus on conservativeness and have the limitation that the profits generated from life insurance business are often undervalued, especially shortly after acquisition of the business, leading to challenges in terms of the valuation and assessment of performance of life insurance business.

Embedded values (EV) are calculated as the total of the "corporate net asset value" and the "value of existing business". EV is designed to address the limitations of the financial accounting standards in order to facilitate an appropriate evaluation of value and improve performance assessment, considering the actual situation of the business performance.

While there have been various methodologies for calculation of EV, the CFO Forum released its MCEV Principles in June 2008 and additional guidance subsequently to enhance the consistency of valuation standards and unify the standards for disclosures. TMNL has been disclosing its EV in compliance with the MCEV Principles to enhance the disclosure since the period ending March 2015.

1.2. Covered business

The business covered in this report is the business written by TMNL and its subsidiaries. We have reflected book values of subsidiaries on a Japanese GAAP basis in calculating adjusted net worth. Calculation results in this report do not reflect business written by other business entities in the Tokio Marine Group.

1.3. Statement of directors

The Directors of TMNL state that the MCEV results presented here were prepared in compliance with MCEV Principles, except for points of special notice. Please refer to "1.5. Compliance with MCEV Principles" for areas of non-compliance with MCEV Principles.

1.4. Review by an independent third party

TMNL has requested Milliman, Inc., an independent third-party with actuarial expertise, to conduct a review to assure the appropriateness and reasonableness of the EV calculations, and has received an opinion (Only for the Japanese version).

1.5. Compliance with MCEV Principles

We have calculated our MCEV in accordance with the calculation methodologies and assumptions prescribed in the MCEV Principles. Points of special notice regarding compliance with MCEV Principles are as follows: