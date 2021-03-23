Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokio Marine : Responding to media speculation about our subsidiary (BCC) and exposure of Tokio Marine to GreensillPDF

03/23/2021 | 01:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 23rd, 2021 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Responding to media speculation about our subsidiary (BCC)

and exposure of Tokio Marine to Greensill

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. ("Tokio Marine") issues the following statement in response to media speculation about our subsidiary company, The Bond & Credit Company Co. ("BCC"), an insurance agent located in Australia, and its relationship with Greensill. We have reviewed this situation carefully, including our reinsurance position, and will continue to do so as needed. On that basis, our expected net exposure remains unchanged, and as a result we don't see any need to adjust our financial guidance nor do we currently anticipate any material impact on our financials for the next fiscal year.

BCC, an insurance agent of Tokio Marine located in Australia, was acquired from Insurance Australia Group Limited("IAG") and others in April 2019. BCC handled insurance policies as an agent of IAG before the acquisition. After the acquisition, BCC handled insurance policies as an agent of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. ("TMNF") Australia Branch.

One of BCC's key lines of business is trade credit insurance. Although it is our general policy not to comment on individual policyholder relationships or policy terms, the publicity regarding this matter requires some clarification. Greensill was a client of BCC for trade credit insurance. Insurance transactions between BCC and Greensill were underwritten by IAG prior to the acquisition, and TMNF Australia Branch after the acquisition.

In light of recent developments for Greensill's business, we would like to clarify that trade credit insurance does not cover the liability of the policyholder nor the insured; rather it covers the accounts receivable of the insured. Hence if Greensill were the insured, trade credit insurance would cover what Greensill is owed, rather than what Greensill owes others. As such, in that case, the insolvency of Greensill does not crystallise any exposure for TMNF. The figures that have been reported in the media with respect to underwriting (such as "in excess of AUD 10 billion") refers to the accumulated amount of the accounts receivable of Greensill, not exposure for TMNF.

As recently published court documents about BCC's business relationship with Greensill show, BCC notified Greensill and its broker in mid 2020 that we would not renew, increase limits, extend, or underwrite new polices, and that we were fully reserving our rights. We continue to assess the validity of the cover extended to Greensill.

Tokio Marine will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 05:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
01:43aTOKIO MARINE  : Responding to media speculation about our subsidiary (BCC) and e..
PU
03/22Nikkei 225 Slumps 2.1% on Renesas Chip-Plant Fire, Stronger Yen
MT
03/22Japanese shares tumble after chip plant fire, car makers hit
RE
03/22TOKIO MARINE  : Notice regarding changes of executive officersPDF
PU
03/22TOKIO MARINE  : Introduction of New Stock-Based Compensation System for Director..
PU
03/21Japan shares tumble as fire at chip factory hits Renesas, carmakers
RE
03/17TOKIO MARINE  : Announcement regarding progress and completion of the share repu..
PU
03/17CREDIT SUISSE  : Executive Unaware of March Expiration of Greensill Capital-link..
MT
03/16Credit Suisse flags financial hit from Greensill collapse
RE
03/16CREDIT SUISSE  : flags financial hit from Greensill collapse
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 433 B 49 961 M 49 961 M
Net income 2021 214 B 1 968 M 1 968 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 3 715 B 34 179 M 34 166 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 41 101
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6 173,85 JPY
Last Close Price 5 359,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satoru Komiya President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Nagano Chairman
Susumu Harada Managing Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Kenji Okada MD, Head-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.96%35 132
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC22.11%41 804
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES6.36%39 683
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.10%35 518
SAMPO OYJ6.16%24 732
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION22.47%17 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ