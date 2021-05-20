Log in
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
Tokio Marine : Supplemental Material for FY2020 (Business results for the year ended March 31, 2021)

05/20/2021 | 05:52am EDT
Supplemental Material for FY2020

(Business results for the year ended March 31, 2021)

May 20, 2021

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

(unit: billions of JPY, except for %)

Ordinary Income

FY2019

FY2020

YoY

FY2021

YoY

Change

Projections

Change

Total premiums (TMHD Consolidated)

4,580.2

4,561.5

- 18.7

- 0.4%

4,690.0

+ 128.4

+ 2.8%

Net premiums written (TMHD Consolidated)

3,598.3

3,606.5

+ 8.1

+ 0.2%

3,760.0

+ 153.4

+ 4.3%

Tokio Marine & Nichido

2,247.5

2,261.3

+ 13.8

+ 0.6%

2,262.0

+ 0.6

+ 0.0%

Nisshin Fire

148.8

147.7

- 1.1

- 0.7%

146.5

- 1.2

- 0.8%

Overseas subsidiaries

1,170.6

1,166.7

- 3.8

- 0.3%

1,313.0

+ 146.2

+ 12.5%

Life insurance premiums*1 (TMHD Consolidated)

981.9

954.9

- 26.9

- 2.7%

930.0

- 24.9

- 2.6%

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

627.2

598.8

- 28.3

- 4.5%

552.0

- 46.8

- 7.8%

Overseas subsidiaries

354.9

356.4

+ 1.5

+ 0.4%

378.0

+ 21.5

+ 6.0%

Ordinary Profit

FY2019

FY2020

YoY

FY2021

YoY

Projections

Change

Change

Ordinary profit (TMHD Consolidated)

363.9

266.7

- 97.2

- 26.7%

440.0

+ 173.2

+ 65.0%

Tokio Marine & Nichido

223.9

157.2

- 66.6

- 29.8%

288.0

+ 130.7

+ 83.1%

Nisshin Fire

5.7

23.5

+ 17.7

+ 307.2%

19.5

- 4.0

- 17.2%

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

50.3

67.5

+ 17.2

+ 34.2%

65.0

- 2.5

- 3.8%

Overseas subsidiaries*2

217.0

163.4

- 53.6

- 24.7%

218.0

+ 54.5

+ 33.4%

Financial and general*2

7.2

10.3

+ 3.0

+ 41.3%

8.0

- 2.3

- 22.4%

Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.

- 60.6

- 47.4

+ 13.1

- 55.6

- 8.1

Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)

- 37.2

- 46.3

- 9.1

- 35.5

+ 10.8

Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill

- 49.1

- 56.5

- 7.3

- 64.8

- 8.3

Others (Elimination, etc.)*3

6.6

- 5.0

- 11.6

- 2.4

+ 2.6

Net Income

FY2019

FY2020

YoY

FY2021

YoY

Change

Projections

Change

Net income attributable to owners of the parent (TMHD Consolidated)

259.7

161.8

- 97.9

- 37.7%

315.0

+ 153.1

+ 94.7%

Tokio Marine & Nichido

169.9

109.3

- 60.5

- 35.6%

220.0

+ 110.6

+ 101.1%

Nisshin Fire

3.7

17.0

+ 13.3

+ 354.5%

11.4

- 5.6

- 33.2%

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

34.2

46.4

+ 12.1

+ 35.6%

47.0

+ 0.5

+ 1.2%

Overseas subsidiaries*2

176.8

130.7

- 46.1

- 26.1%

184.0

+ 53.2

+ 40.8%

Financial and general*2

3.1

6.9

+ 3.8

+ 120.3%

5.5

- 1.4

- 21.4%

Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.

- 60.6

- 47.4

+ 13.1

- 55.6

- 8.1

Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)

- 27.0

- 35.1

- 8.1

- 26.9

+ 8.1

Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill

- 49.1

- 55.6

- 6.4

- 64.0

- 8.4

Others (Elimination, etc.)*3

8.5

- 10.5

- 19.0

- 6.1

+ 4.3

*1 "Life insurance premiums" are reconciled from accounting format of each company to that of non-life operations (after excluding surrender benefits, etc. basis). *2 Figures have been changed to exclude purchase method adjustments for amortization of intangible fixed assets and others.

*3 "Others" include figures of other group companies and consolidation adjustments.

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 09:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
