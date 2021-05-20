Tokio Marine : Supplemental Material for FY2020 (Business results for the year ended March 31, 2021)
05/20/2021 | 05:52am EDT
Supplemental Material for FY2020
(Business results for the year ended March 31, 2021)
May 20, 2021
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
(unit: billions of JPY, except for %)
■ Ordinary Income
FY2019
FY2020
YoY
FY2021
YoY
Change
％
Projections
Change
％
Total premiums (TMHD Consolidated)
4,580.2
4,561.5
- 18.7
- 0.4%
4,690.0
+ 128.4
+ 2.8%
Net premiums written (TMHD Consolidated)
3,598.3
3,606.5
+ 8.1
+ 0.2%
3,760.0
+ 153.4
+ 4.3%
Tokio Marine & Nichido
2,247.5
2,261.3
+ 13.8
+ 0.6%
2,262.0
+ 0.6
+ 0.0%
Nisshin Fire
148.8
147.7
- 1.1
- 0.7%
146.5
- 1.2
- 0.8%
Overseas subsidiaries
1,170.6
1,166.7
- 3.8
- 0.3%
1,313.0
+ 146.2
+ 12.5%
Life insurance premiums*1 (TMHD Consolidated)
981.9
954.9
- 26.9
- 2.7%
930.0
- 24.9
- 2.6%
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
627.2
598.8
- 28.3
- 4.5%
552.0
- 46.8
- 7.8%
Overseas subsidiaries
354.9
356.4
+ 1.5
+ 0.4%
378.0
+ 21.5
+ 6.0%
■ Ordinary Profit
FY2019
FY2020
YoY
FY2021
YoY
Projections
Change
％
Change
％
Ordinary profit (TMHD Consolidated)
363.9
266.7
- 97.2
- 26.7%
440.0
+ 173.2
+ 65.0%
Tokio Marine & Nichido
223.9
157.2
- 66.6
- 29.8%
288.0
+ 130.7
+ 83.1%
Nisshin Fire
5.7
23.5
+ 17.7
+ 307.2%
19.5
- 4.0
- 17.2%
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
50.3
67.5
+ 17.2
+ 34.2%
65.0
- 2.5
- 3.8%
Overseas subsidiaries*2
217.0
163.4
- 53.6
- 24.7%
218.0
+ 54.5
+ 33.4%
Financial and general*2
7.2
10.3
+ 3.0
+ 41.3%
8.0
- 2.3
- 22.4%
Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.
- 60.6
- 47.4
+ 13.1
- 55.6
- 8.1
Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)
- 37.2
- 46.3
- 9.1
- 35.5
+ 10.8
Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill
- 49.1
- 56.5
- 7.3
- 64.8
- 8.3
Others (Elimination, etc.)*3
6.6
- 5.0
- 11.6
- 2.4
+ 2.6
■ Net Income
FY2019
FY2020
YoY
FY2021
YoY
Change
％
Projections
Change
％
Net income attributable to owners of the parent (TMHD Consolidated)
259.7
161.8
- 97.9
- 37.7%
315.0
+ 153.1
+ 94.7%
Tokio Marine & Nichido
169.9
109.3
- 60.5
- 35.6%
220.0
+ 110.6
+ 101.1%
Nisshin Fire
3.7
17.0
+ 13.3
+ 354.5%
11.4
- 5.6
- 33.2%
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
34.2
46.4
+ 12.1
+ 35.6%
47.0
+ 0.5
+ 1.2%
Overseas subsidiaries*2
176.8
130.7
- 46.1
- 26.1%
184.0
+ 53.2
+ 40.8%
Financial and general*2
3.1
6.9
+ 3.8
+ 120.3%
5.5
- 1.4
- 21.4%
Elimination of dividends received by TMNF from subsidiaries etc.
- 60.6
- 47.4
+ 13.1
- 55.6
- 8.1
Purchase method adjustments (incl. amortization of other intangible fixed assets)
- 27.0
- 35.1
- 8.1
- 26.9
+ 8.1
Amortization of goodwill/negative goodwill
- 49.1
- 55.6
- 6.4
- 64.0
- 8.4
Others (Elimination, etc.)*3
8.5
- 10.5
- 19.0
- 6.1
+ 4.3
*1 "Life insurance premiums" are reconciled from accounting format of each company to that of non-life operations (after excluding surrender benefits, etc. basis). *2 Figures have been changed to exclude purchase method adjustments for amortization of intangible fixed assets and others.
*3 "Others" include figures of other group companies and consolidation adjustments.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 09:51:02 UTC.