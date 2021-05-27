Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokio Marine : Uploaded presentation materials of "FY2021 IR Conference"

05/27/2021 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokio Marine Group

Business Strategy

May 27, 2021

Achieved carbon-neutral for seven consecutive years

111

133

(Thousand ton)

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

CO2 Emission

CO2 Absorption/Fixation/Reduction

Table of Contents

I.

Review of Previous Mid-Term Business Plan.....

P. 2

II.

Strategy and Current Positioning ......................

P. 6

III.

Management and Sustainability .......................

P. 16

IV. New Mid-Term Business Plan ............................

P. 22

Reference ....................................................................

P. 44

Abbreviations used in this material

TMNF :

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

NF :

Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd.

TMNL :

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

PHLY:

Philadelphia

DFG:

Delphi

TMHCC:

Tokio Marine HCC

TMK:

Tokio Marine Kiln

Copyright (c) 2021 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

1

I

Review of Previous Mid-Term

Business Plan

Copyright (c) 2021 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

2

IReview of Previous MTP

Quantitative

Qualitative

Review of Previous MTP (Quantitative)

Achieved the plan despite facing various issues including natural catastrophes and COVID-19 through steadily boosting our capabilities

Sustainable profit growth

Previous

Adjusted net income: 3-7% CAGR

MTP

Enhance capital efficiency

Previous

Adjusted ROE: 10% or higher

MTP

Enhance shareholder return

  • Sustainably increase dividends along with

Previous

profit growth

MTP

Gradually increase the payout ratio

towards future vision of the Group

Adjusted net income

Adjusted ROE

  • Total dividends/payout ratio*2

+5.0%

(billions of JPY)

431.1

12.0%

(billions of JPY)

+21.5

372.0

139.1

341.4

336.1

8.6%

9.4%

117.6

36%

42%

2017

2020

2017

2020

20172020

(Plans)

: Actual basis

: Normalized basis*1

*1: Excluding the impact of COVID-19, natural catastrophes over annual average, and adjusted the market condition (FX and stock price) to the same level as at the end of Mar. 2018.

*2: Payout ratio to 5-year average adjusted net income

Copyright (c) 2021 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

3

IReview of Previous MTP

Quantitative

Qualitative

Review of Previous MTP (Enhancement of Global Management Team)

Management team overcame various issues and further enhanced global management capabilities

Issues

Global insurance company management team

Measures implemented

Natural catastro phes

COVID-

19

Social

Inflation

Low

interest

rates

Group CEO / CCO Culture

C-Suite includes overseas top

management

CFO

CWO

Financial

Wellness

CSSO

CLCO

Strategy and Synergy

Legal and Compliance

CRO

CITO

Risk

Information Technology

CDO

CISO

Digital

Information Security

CRSO

CSUO

Retention Strategy

Sustainability

CIO

CDIO

Investment

Diversity & Inclusion

CHRO

Human Resources

Overseas top management

Donald Sherman

Co-CIO

Christopher Williams

Co-CRSO

Co-Head of International Business

Utilization of Global Committee, etc.

ERM Committee

International Executive Committee (IEC)

Digital Round Table

Global Retention Strategy Committee (GRSC)

Global Investment Strategy Committee (GISC)

Global Information Technology Committee

Sustainability Committee

Appropriate application of expertise on global basis

TMK CEO

Specialty

Brad Irick

Philippe Vezio

(Transferred from TMHCC)

(Transferred from TMHCC to

TMAsia)

Legal / HR

Cyber Insurance

Caryn Angelson

Daljitt Barn

(Additional posts: TMNAS and

TMHD)

Reinsurance

Reserving

Barry Cook

Daniel Thomas

  • Retention / reinsurance strategy by GRSC
  • Global joint purchase of reinsurance programs
  • Post-COVIDstrategy established by Post- COVID Task Force
  • Increased reserves based on detailed review by the Reserves Committee
  • Forward-lookingrate increase and limit reduction
  • Investment synergies through GISC

managementmanagement strongerstronger EvenEven teamteam

Copyright (c) 2021 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

4

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 07:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
03:31aTOKIO MARINE  : Uploaded presentation materials of "FY2021 IR Conference"
PU
05/25TOKIO MARINE  : Business Alliance with Robust Intelligence, Inc. A Step Towards ..
PU
05/23TOKIO MARINE  : & Nichido Life "Disclosure of Market Consistent Embedded Value a..
PU
05/21TOKIO MARINE  : Notice of Convocation (1.2MB) PDF
PU
05/20TOKIO MARINE  : Excel
PU
05/20NIKKEI 225  : Edges Up 0.2% On Economic News, Semiconductor Shares
MT
05/20TOKIO MARINE  : Supplemental Material for FY2020 (Business results for the year ..
PU
05/20TOKIO MARINE  : FY2020 Results and FY2021 Projections
PU
05/20TOKIO MARINE  : Information of major subsidiaries' business results for the fisc..
PU
05/20TOKIO MARINE  : Notice regarding the adjustment of capital level (one-time divid..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 433 B 49 776 M 49 776 M
Net income 2021 196 B 1 793 M 1 793 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 4,57%
Capitalization 3 613 B 33 127 M 33 099 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 41 101
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6 175,00 JPY
Last Close Price 5 211,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Satoru Komiya President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Nagano Chairman
Susumu Harada Managing Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Kenji Okada MD, Head-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.83%33 127
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC35.68%43 594
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION23.32%40 456
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.53%39 367
SAMPO OYJ13.88%26 755
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION36.49%19 211