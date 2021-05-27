Tokio Marine : Uploaded presentation materials of "FY2021 IR Conference"
Tokio Marine Group
Business Strategy
May 27, 2021
I.
Review of Previous Mid-Term Business Plan.....
P. 2
II.
Strategy and Current Positioning ......................
P. 6
III.
Management and Sustainability .......................
P. 16
IV. New Mid-Term Business Plan ............................
P. 22
Reference ....................................................................
P. 44
◆Abbreviations used in this material
TMNF :
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
NF :
Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd.
TMNL :
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
PHLY:
Philadelphia
DFG:
Delphi
TMHCC:
Tokio Marine HCC
TMK:
Tokio Marine Kiln
Copyright (c) 2021 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
1
Review of Previous Mid-Term
Business Plan
Copyright (c) 2021 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
2
I
．Review of Previous MTP
Quantitative
Qualitative
Review of Previous MTP (Quantitative)
Achieved the plan despite facing various issues including natural catastrophes and COVID-19 through steadily boosting our capabilities
Sustainable profit growth
Previous
Adjusted net income: 3-7% CAGR
MTP
Enhance capital efficiency
Previous
Adjusted ROE: 10% or higher
MTP
Enhance shareholder return
Sustainably increase dividends along with
Previous
profit growth
MTP
•
Gradually increase the payout ratio
towards future vision of the Group
Adjusted net income
Adjusted ROE
Total dividends/payout ratio *2
: Actual basis
: Normalized basis
*1
*1: Excluding the impact of COVID-19, natural catastrophes over annual average, and adjusted the market condition (FX and stock price) to the same level as at the end of Mar. 2018.
*2: Payout ratio to 5-year average adjusted net income
Copyright (c) 2021 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
3
I
．Review of Previous MTP
Quantitative
Qualitative
Review of Previous MTP (Enhancement of Global Management Team)
Management team overcame various issues and further enhanced global management capabilities
Issues
Global insurance company management team
Measures implemented
Natural catastro phes
COVID-
19
Social
Inflation
Low
interest
rates
Group CEO / CCO
Culture
C-Suite includes overseas top
management
CFO
CWO
Financial
Wellness
CSSO
CLCO
Strategy and Synergy
Legal and Compliance
CRO
CITO
Risk
Information Technology
CDO
CISO
Digital
Information Security
CRSO
CSUO
Retention Strategy
Sustainability
CIO
CDIO
Investment
Diversity & Inclusion
CHRO
Human Resources
Overseas top management
Donald Sherman
Co-CIO
Christopher Williams
Co-CRSO
Co-Head of International Business
Utilization of Global Committee, etc.
ERM Committee
International Executive Committee (IEC)
Digital Round Table
Global Retention Strategy Committee (GRSC)
Global Investment Strategy Committee (GISC)
Global Information Technology Committee
Sustainability Committee
Appropriate application of expertise on global basis
TMK CEO
Specialty
Brad Irick
Philippe Vezio
(Transferred from TMHCC)
(Transferred from TMHCC to
TMAsia)
Legal / HR
Cyber Insurance
Caryn Angelson
Daljitt Barn
(Additional posts: TMNAS and
TMHD)
Reinsurance
Reserving
Barry Cook
Daniel Thomas
Retention / reinsurance strategy by GRSC
Global joint purchase of reinsurance programs
Post-COVIDstrategy established by Post- COVID Task Force
Increased reserves based on detailed review by the Reserves Committee
Forward-lookingrate increase and limit reduction
Investment synergies through GISC
managementmanagement strongerstronger EvenEven teamteam
Copyright (c) 2021 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
4
