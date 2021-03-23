Tokio Marine : expects no material impact in 2021 from Greensill

TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japanese insurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it currently expects no material impact on its results for the fiscal year starting next month as a result of its exposure to the fallout of Greensill Capital's collapse.

Tokio Marine made the forecast in a statement the day after its shares fell 5.6% following a Bloomberg report that the Japanese insurer faced a larger-than-expected exposure to the insolvent British finance firm.

"Our expected net exposure remains unchanged, and as a result we don't see any need to adjust our financial guidance (for the year ending this March) nor do we currently anticipate any material impact on our financials for the next fiscal year," the company said in a statement.

Shares of Tokio Marine were trading flat on Wednesday.

Bloomberg reported that Tokio Marine's Australian unit, which at one point wrote more than A$10 billion ($7.7 billion) of insurance policies for Greensill, is not covered by contracts with a key group of re-insurers.

Of the coverage for Greensill credit notes, $4.6 billion worth of contracts expired on March 1, court documents show.

The company declined to comment on the status of the remaining policies and whether they are covered by reinsurance is not clear, but a spokesman said the company had examined this part of the insurance agreements before concluding that there would be no material impact.

The insurer has also said it is investigating the validity of the policies provided to Greensill.

But S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday that risk of pressure on the Japanese insurance giant's performance in and after fiscal 2021 cannot be eliminated at this stage, citing "various uncertainties" about the group's Greensill-related exposure.

The Australian unit's "maximum gross exposure related to Greensill and the maximum net exposure after considering the recoverable amount from the collateral value and reinsurance coverage are uncertain," the credit rating agency said in a report, adding it was monitoring the situation. ($1 = 1.3007 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Alexander Smith and Muralikumar Anantharaman)