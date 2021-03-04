Tokio Marine : wins “Data Management Grand Prize” at the 2021 Data Management AwardsPDF

March 4, 2021

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Tokio Marine Holdings wins "Data Management Grand Prize" at the

2021 Data Management Awards

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (President and Group CEO: Satoru Komiya, hereinafter referred to as "TMHD") proudly announces that TMHD was awarded the Data Management Grand Prize at the 2021 Data Management Awards hosted by Japan Data Management Consortium (JDMC).

Data Management Awards*1 is hosted by JDMC, a consortium comprised of 220 companies contributing towards enhancing the competitiveness of industries and organizations in data management in Japan.

【Reasons for the award】

⚫ Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (President: Shinichi Hirose), a major subsidiary of TMHD in Japan, has developed "Data Lake," an integrated data infrastructure to collect and accumulate wide variety of mass data, and has implemented "Data Lab," a comprehensive data analytical infrastructure to process data.

⚫ In addition to infrastructural deployment, TMHD established special training program "Data Science Hill Climb" in 2019 which exclusively focused on educating and training employees of Tokio Marine Group at first, then opened to public in 2020. This not only brings participants to strengthen sensitivity and insights of the business behind the data, but it also functions as a platform to contribute to increase the number of data scientists on a nation-wide basis.

Aiming "To Be a Good Company" to be trusted by all people and society, TMHD will contribute to a creation of a safe, secure and sustainable future by further application of advanced digital technology and data.

*1: 2021 Data Management Awards (Japanese) https://japan-dmc.org/?p=13341

At the award ceremony