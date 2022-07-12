Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-12 am EDT
8206.00 JPY   +0.22%
12:00pU.S., Japanese insurers back autonomous vehicle firm May Mobility
RE
07/01TOKIO MARINE : Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases (26KB)PDF
PU
07/01Tranche Update on Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 20, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S., Japanese insurers back autonomous vehicle firm May Mobility

07/12/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
DETROIT, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. auto insurer State Farm and Japanese insurance company Tokio Marine have joined in a $111 million funding round for autonomous vehicle technology startup May Mobility, the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based company said on Tuesday.

The funding will allow May Mobility to continue work with Toyota Motor Corp on self-driving people movers, May Mobility said in a statement. May said it is aiming to take human drivers out of vehicles in commercial operation by next year.

State Farm, one of the largest U.S. auto insurers, invested through its State Farm Ventures arm, which puts money into startups working on technology that could improve vehicle safety.

Insurance industry support for autonomous vehicle technology could be crucial as self-driving vehicle companies work to convince regulators that robot vehicles can be safer than human-driven ones.

May said the latest funding around was led by Japanese investment firm Sparx Asset Management Co's Mirai Creation Fund II.

May's fund raising comes at a challenging time for some autonomous and electric vehicle startups as investors have backed away from riskier ventures. Autonomous vehicle company Argo AI said last week it would cut 150 of its more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

(Reporting By Joe White Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MIRAI CORPORATION 0.00% 48900 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
SPARX GROUP CO., LTD. -2.14% 275 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. 0.22% 8206 Delayed Quote.28.10%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.65% 2116.5 Delayed Quote.2.21%
Analyst Recommendations on TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 932 B 43 190 M 43 190 M
Net income 2023 421 B 3 062 M 3 062 M
Net Debt 2023 874 B 6 366 M 6 366 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 3,60%
Capitalization 5 531 B 40 270 M 40 270 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 43 048
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8 206,00 JPY
Average target price 8 312,31 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoru Komiya President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Nagano Chairman
Susumu Harada Managing Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Kenji Okada MD, Head-Compliance & Legal Affairs
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.28.10%40 182
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-9.51%40 758
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES7.73%40 139
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION11.24%35 839
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION15.31%25 661
SAMPO OYJ-4.61%22 472