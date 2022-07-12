U.S., Japanese insurers back autonomous vehicle firm May Mobility

DETROIT, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. auto insurer State Farm
and Japanese insurance company Tokio Marine have joined
in a $111 million funding round for autonomous vehicle
technology startup May Mobility, the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based
company said on Tuesday.
The funding will allow May Mobility to continue work with
Toyota Motor Corp on self-driving people movers, May
Mobility said in a statement. May said it is aiming to take
human drivers out of vehicles in commercial operation by next
year.
State Farm, one of the largest U.S. auto insurers, invested
through its State Farm Ventures arm, which puts money into
startups working on technology that could improve vehicle
safety.
Insurance industry support for autonomous vehicle technology
could be crucial as self-driving vehicle companies work to
convince regulators that robot vehicles can be safer than
human-driven ones.
May said the latest funding around was led by Japanese
investment firm Sparx Asset Management Co's Mirai Creation Fund
II.
May's fund raising comes at a challenging time for some
autonomous and electric vehicle startups as investors have
backed away from riskier ventures. Autonomous vehicle company
Argo AI said last week it would cut 150 of its more than 2,000
employees worldwide.
