TOKIO MARINE GROUP BUSINESS STRATEGY
Table of Contents
I. Sustaining World's Top-Class EPS Growth
P. 4
II. Lift ROE to World's Top-Class
P. 25
III. Vision and Next MTP (Direction)
P. 31
IV. Reference
P. 40
- Abbreviations used in this material
TMHD
: Tokio Marine Holdings
PHLY
︓Philadelphia
TMNF
: Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance
DFG
︓Delphi Financial Group
NF
: Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance
TMHCC
︓Tokio Marine HCC
TMNL
: Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance
TMK
︓Tokio Marine Kiln
TMSR
︓Tokio Marine Seguradora
"Normalized basis" in the material generally refers to the definition where Nat Cats are adjusted to average level
(other adjustments will be stated in the text)
Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
2
Key Messages
Sustaining
World's Top-class
EPS Growth
Confidence in
Maintaining ROE
at the Existing
World Class Top
Level
Continue Balance
Between Profit
Growth and
Governance at
High Levels
- World's top-class EPS growth at +13% (10Y CAGR*)
- EPS growth is attributable to strong organic growth (10Y CAGR* of +12%; projected +9% YoY growth in FY2023). With a robust, globally diversified underwriting portfolio and strong investment income leveraging its liability characteristics as the source of earnings, steadily continue achieving the world's top-class growth
- World's top-class DPS growth which is in line with the EPS growth, with the projected +21% YoY increase in FY2023; DPS will increase sharply and with certainty on the back of the growing moving-average profit (no planned decrease in dividends)
*: 2012-2022 CAGR
- Adjusted ROE in FY2023 is projected at 16.1%; further lift ROE to the level comparable to global peers
- This will be achieved by realizing the "world's top-class EPS growth" and the "efficient use of capital"; the sale of business-related equities is accelerating smoothly (with the sale of JPY600.0bn or more in the next four years); continue implementing the in/out strategy of business with discipline
- ESR as of Sept. 30, 2023 was strong at 133%. Share buyback for FY2023 will be increased from originally announced JPY100.0bn to JPY120.0bn comprehensively considering one-off profit from Group reorganization and the current M&A pipeline, etc.
- Deep-rooted"Sustainability Management" since our founding and our unique strengths of "Global Risk Diversification (reduce volatility and generate profits)" and "Global Group Integrated Management (ability to be responsive leveraging expertise and insights)" support the above
- In addition to these, in the next MTP, we will deliver high-quality management where growth and governance coexist at a high level through exponential expansion of business area (promotion of the solution business) and strengthening of governance throughout the Group
Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
3
I. World's Top-Class
Sustainability of EPS
Domestic Non-Life /
International /
Investment
2023DPS
EPS Growth
Growth
Underwriting
Underwriting
Current Position of Our Profit Growth
-
Our existing profit growth is amongst the world's top-class with the 10Y CAGR of +12% and the projected growth of +9% in FY2023 a journey that we plan to continue on.
We will be able to stably achieve the world's top-class growth in the future
Track Record
Adjusted Net Income*
10Y CAGR
+12％
203.8
Future Direction
+9％
(Excl. FX +8%)
(billions of JPY)
675.0
original projection
670.0
617.1
- Organic growth as the world's top-class P&C company
- Inorganic growth utilizing its strength in executing M&As
- Expansion into pre- and post-incident areas
2012
2022
2023 revised
outlook
projection
*: Normalized Nat Cats to an average annual level and excluding the impact of COVID-19, capital gains/losses in North America, etc., capital gains
from the sale of business-related equities (for part of sale exceeding original projection) from 2022 results and 2023 revised projection. Wars and
4
Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. South African floods is also excluded from 2022 results.
(Blank Page)
Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
5
I. World's Top-Class
Sustainability of EPS
Domestic Non-Life /
International /
Investment
2023DPS
EPS Growth
Growth
Underwriting
Underwriting
EPS Growth Track Record
- Our EPS growth is mainly driven by organic growth
Adjusted EPS*1,3
CAGR
+13％
Actual basis
+12.3％
（JPY）
307
88
Adjusted Net Income*1Capital Policy*3,4
+12％
+1％
Of this, impact of M&A
new consolidation*2
+2％
617.1 (billions of JPY)
(million shares)
2,301
2,009
203.8
2012
2022
2012
2022
2012
2022
*1: Normalized Nat Cats to an average annual level and excluding the impact of COVID-19, capital gains/losses in North America, etc., capital gains from the sale of business-related
equities (for part of sale exceeding JPY100.0bn), wars and South African floods for 2022.
*2: Business unit profit of TMHCC and Pure.
*3: After the stock split (into three shares) executed in Oct. 2022.
*4: The graphs show the average number of outstanding shares during the fiscal year excluding treasury shares.
Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
6
I. World's Top-Class
Sustainability of EPS
Domestic Non-Life /
International /
Investment
2023DPS
EPS Growth
Growth
Underwriting
Underwriting
(Ref.) World's Top-Class Stable EPS Growth
- We achieved the world's top-class EPS growth while managing volatility
EPS Growth
EPS Growth Volatility
(2012-2022 CAGR)
(2012-2022)
Tokio Marine
Peer 1
Peer 2
Peer 3
Peer 4
Tokio Marine
Peer 1
Peer 2
Peer 3
Peer 4
+12.3%
1.7
1.4
+7.3%
2.5
+6.1%
+5.3%
+4.4%
2.6
3.4
Low
High
EPS: Profit in the numerator is adjusted net income for Tokio Marine and KPI for peers
Volatility: Coefficient of variation
Peers: Allianz, AXA, Chubb, Zurich
Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
(Source) Each company data, Bloomberg
7
I. World's Top-Class
Sustainability of EPS
Domestic Non-Life /
International /
Investment
2023DPS
EPS Growth
Growth
Underwriting
Underwriting
Sources of Our Organic Growth
- Our EPS growth is mostly attributable to strong organic growth
-
Its sources are a robust, globally diversified underwriting portfolio and strong investment income leveraging its liability characteristics
(ongoing sale of business-related equities also contributes to profit)
FY12
CAGR
FY22
(After tax/ billions of JPY)
5％
TMNF
13.9
Under-
writing
Inter-
45.7
Contribution to
national*2
CAGR+12％
Adjusted Net Income*1
2％
Investment*3
91.1
5％
+21％
91.3
⇒P.10
+13％
155.9
⇒P.16
+11％*4 252.6
⇒P.22
Others*5
53.0
+8％ 117.3
*1: Normalized Nat Cats to an average annual level and excluding the impact of COVID-19, capital gains/losses in North America, etc., capital gains
from the sale of business-related equities (for part of sale exceeding JPY100.0bn), wars and South African floods for 2022
*2: Includes Pure's business unit profit
*3: Total of investment income and other of TMNF (excl. capital gains on sale of business-related equities) and International business
*4: Contribution to 10Y CAGR of Investment +11% is +14% by DFG's investment income growth, -1% by TMNF hedge cost increase and -2% by others.
10Y CAGR of DFG's investment income itself is +22% including assets managed by DFG for key GCs
8
Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. *5: TMNL and other group companies' business unit profit, capital gains on sale of business-related equities, etc.
(Blank Page)
Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
9
I. World's Top-Class
Sustainability of EPS
Domestic Non-Life /
International /
Investment
2023DPS
EPS Growth
Growth
Underwriting
Underwriting
[Domestic Non-Life U/W Profit] Organic Growth Breakdown
- Underwriting profit has expanded at a 10Y CAGR of +13% (with a +3% in top-line and +10% in C/R improvement). We achieved the stable growth of top-line and the target C/R level leveraging rate increases in auto and fire insurance with product revisions
- C/R has recently slightly deteriorated (+0.8pt) mainly due to the impact of inflation. We will promptly improve/maintain C/R with a strong focus on bottom-line, while stably expanding top-line with commitment to ensuring profitability, and as a result, will expand underwriting profit
[Structure of TMNF Underwriting Profit]
Track RecordFuture Direction
10Y CAGR +13%
+4%
Stable growth
（incl. FX +21%）
（incl. FX -7%）
113.3 original
projection
Underwriting
Profit*1
(Normalized*2)
(billions of JPY)
31.0
（incl. FX 13.9）
Breakdown
- Top-line+3%
- C/R improvement +10%
105.6
109.0
(incl. FX 85.0)
（incl. FX 91.3）
Breakdown
- Stable top-line growth
- Prompt improvement to/ maintain the target
C/R level （92-93%）
2012
2022
2023 revised
outlook
projection
(Continue to the next page)
Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2023 05:38:13 UTC.