TOKIO MARINE GROUP BUSINESS STRATEGY

Table of Contents

I. Sustaining World's Top-Class EPS Growth

P. 4

II. Lift ROE to World's Top-Class

P. 25

III. Vision and Next MTP (Direction)

P. 31

IV. Reference

P. 40

  • Abbreviations used in this material

TMHD

: Tokio Marine Holdings

PHLY

Philadelphia

TMNF

: Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance

DFG

Delphi Financial Group

NF

: Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance

TMHCC

Tokio Marine HCC

TMNL

: Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance

TMK

Tokio Marine Kiln

TMSR

Tokio Marine Seguradora

"Normalized basis" in the material generally refers to the definition where Nat Cats are adjusted to average level

(other adjustments will be stated in the text)

Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

2

Key Messages

Sustaining

World's Top-class

EPS Growth

Confidence in

Maintaining ROE

at the Existing

World Class Top

Level

Continue Balance

Between Profit

Growth and

Governance at

High Levels

  • World's top-class EPS growth at +13% (10Y CAGR*)
  • EPS growth is attributable to strong organic growth (10Y CAGR* of +12%; projected +9% YoY growth in FY2023). With a robust, globally diversified underwriting portfolio and strong investment income leveraging its liability characteristics as the source of earnings, steadily continue achieving the world's top-class growth
  • World's top-class DPS growth which is in line with the EPS growth, with the projected +21% YoY increase in FY2023; DPS will increase sharply and with certainty on the back of the growing moving-average profit (no planned decrease in dividends)

*: 2012-2022 CAGR

  • Adjusted ROE in FY2023 is projected at 16.1%; further lift ROE to the level comparable to global peers
  • This will be achieved by realizing the "world's top-class EPS growth" and the "efficient use of capital"; the sale of business-related equities is accelerating smoothly (with the sale of JPY600.0bn or more in the next four years); continue implementing the in/out strategy of business with discipline
  • ESR as of Sept. 30, 2023 was strong at 133%. Share buyback for FY2023 will be increased from originally announced JPY100.0bn to JPY120.0bn comprehensively considering one-off profit from Group reorganization and the current M&A pipeline, etc.
  • Deep-rooted"Sustainability Management" since our founding and our unique strengths of "Global Risk Diversification (reduce volatility and generate profits)" and "Global Group Integrated Management (ability to be responsive leveraging expertise and insights)" support the above
  • In addition to these, in the next MTP, we will deliver high-quality management where growth and governance coexist at a high level through exponential expansion of business area (promotion of the solution business) and strengthening of governance throughout the Group

Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

3

I. World's Top-Class

Sustainability of EPS

Domestic Non-Life /

International /

Investment

2023DPS

EPS Growth

Growth

Underwriting

Underwriting

Current Position of Our Profit Growth

  • Our existing profit growth is amongst the world's top-class with the 10Y CAGR of +12% and the projected growth of +9% in FY2023 a journey that we plan to continue on.
    We will be able to stably achieve the world's top-class growth in the future

Track Record

Adjusted Net Income*

10Y CAGR

+12

203.8

Future Direction

+9

(Excl. FX +8%)

(billions of JPY)

675.0

original projection

670.0

617.1

  1. Organic growth as the world's top-class P&C company
  2. Inorganic growth utilizing its strength in executing M&As
  3. Expansion into pre- and post-incident areas

2012

2022

2023 revised

outlook

projection

*: Normalized Nat Cats to an average annual level and excluding the impact of COVID-19, capital gains/losses in North America, etc., capital gains

from the sale of business-related equities (for part of sale exceeding original projection) from 2022 results and 2023 revised projection. Wars and

4

Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. South African floods is also excluded from 2022 results.

(Blank Page)

Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

5

I. World's Top-Class

Sustainability of EPS

Domestic Non-Life /

International /

Investment

2023DPS

EPS Growth

Growth

Underwriting

Underwriting

EPS Growth Track Record

  • Our EPS growth is mainly driven by organic growth

Adjusted EPS*1,3

CAGR

+13

Actual basis

+12.3

JPY

307

88

Adjusted Net Income*1Capital Policy*3,4

+12

+1

Of this, impact of M&A

new consolidation*2

+2

617.1 (billions of JPY)

(million shares)

2,301

2,009

203.8

2012

2022

2012

2022

2012

2022

*1: Normalized Nat Cats to an average annual level and excluding the impact of COVID-19, capital gains/losses in North America, etc., capital gains from the sale of business-related

equities (for part of sale exceeding JPY100.0bn), wars and South African floods for 2022.

*2: Business unit profit of TMHCC and Pure.

*3: After the stock split (into three shares) executed in Oct. 2022.

*4: The graphs show the average number of outstanding shares during the fiscal year excluding treasury shares.

Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

6

I. World's Top-Class

Sustainability of EPS

Domestic Non-Life /

International /

Investment

2023DPS

EPS Growth

Growth

Underwriting

Underwriting

(Ref.) World's Top-Class Stable EPS Growth

  • We achieved the world's top-class EPS growth while managing volatility

EPS Growth

EPS Growth Volatility

(2012-2022 CAGR)

(2012-2022)

Tokio Marine

Peer 1

Peer 2

Peer 3

Peer 4

Tokio Marine

Peer 1

Peer 2

Peer 3

Peer 4

+12.3%

1.7

1.4

+7.3%

2.5

+6.1%

+5.3%

+4.4%

2.6

3.4

Low

High

EPS: Profit in the numerator is adjusted net income for Tokio Marine and KPI for peers

Volatility: Coefficient of variation

Peers: Allianz, AXA, Chubb, Zurich

Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

(Source) Each company data, Bloomberg

7

I. World's Top-Class

Sustainability of EPS

Domestic Non-Life /

International /

Investment

2023DPS

EPS Growth

Growth

Underwriting

Underwriting

Sources of Our Organic Growth

  • Our EPS growth is mostly attributable to strong organic growth
  • Its sources are a robust, globally diversified underwriting portfolio and strong investment income leveraging its liability characteristics
    (ongoing sale of business-related equities also contributes to profit)

FY12

CAGR

FY22

(After tax/ billions of JPY)

5

TMNF

13.9

Under-

writing

Inter-

45.7

Contribution to

national*2

CAGR+12

Adjusted Net Income*1

2

Investment*3

91.1

5

+21

91.3

P.10

+13

155.9

P.16

+11*4 252.6

P.22

Others*5

53.0

+8 117.3

*1: Normalized Nat Cats to an average annual level and excluding the impact of COVID-19, capital gains/losses in North America, etc., capital gains

from the sale of business-related equities (for part of sale exceeding JPY100.0bn), wars and South African floods for 2022

*2: Includes Pure's business unit profit

*3: Total of investment income and other of TMNF (excl. capital gains on sale of business-related equities) and International business

*4: Contribution to 10Y CAGR of Investment +11% is +14% by DFG's investment income growth, -1% by TMNF hedge cost increase and -2% by others.

10Y CAGR of DFG's investment income itself is +22% including assets managed by DFG for key GCs

8

Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. *5: TMNL and other group companies' business unit profit, capital gains on sale of business-related equities, etc.

(Blank Page)

Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

9

I. World's Top-Class

Sustainability of EPS

Domestic Non-Life /

International /

Investment

2023DPS

EPS Growth

Growth

Underwriting

Underwriting

[Domestic Non-Life U/W Profit] Organic Growth Breakdown

  • Underwriting profit has expanded at a 10Y CAGR of +13% (with a +3% in top-line and +10% in C/R improvement). We achieved the stable growth of top-line and the target C/R level leveraging rate increases in auto and fire insurance with product revisions
  • C/R has recently slightly deteriorated (+0.8pt) mainly due to the impact of inflation. We will promptly improve/maintain C/R with a strong focus on bottom-line, while stably expanding top-line with commitment to ensuring profitability, and as a result, will expand underwriting profit

[Structure of TMNF Underwriting Profit]

Track RecordFuture Direction

10Y CAGR +13%

+4%

Stable growth

incl. FX +21%

incl. FX -7%

113.3 original

projection

Underwriting

Profit*1

(Normalized*2)

(billions of JPY)

31.0

incl. FX 13.9

Breakdown

  • Top-line+3%
  • C/R improvement +10%

105.6

109.0

(incl. FX 85.0)

incl. FX 91.3

Breakdown

  • Stable top-line growth
  • Prompt improvement to/ maintain the target
    C/R level 92-93%

2012

2022

2023 revised

outlook

projection

(Continue to the next page)

Copyright (c) 2023 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2023 05:38:13 UTC.