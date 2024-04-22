April 22, 2024

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc

Expansion of Digital Talent Development Programs to Help Drive Corporate Digital

Transformation and AI Business

～Expansion of existing Data Scientist Development Program and Establishment of a New 'Business Architect' Development Program～

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (President and Group CEO, Satoru Komiya), hereinafter referred to as "our company", has announced that it will expand its Data Scientist development program, "Data Science Hill Climb," which has been offered externally since 2020, and will also develop a new "Business Architect" development program to also be provided externally starting from May 2024.

As a new solution business of our group, we will offer these talent development programs to support the development of human resources who are capable of driving corporate digital transformation (DX) and AI business.

１． Background

Tokio Marine Group has accelerated our digital talent development so we can continue to solve increasingly diverse social issues and provide value in pre- and post-incident areas, beyond just simple payment of insurance claims, by utilizing digital tools and data.

In 2019, we launched the Data Science Hill Climb program to develop highly specialized human resources capable of developing AI algorithms*1, under the supervision of Professor Yutaka Matsuo of the University of Tokyo Graduate School of Engineering. Over 100 employees from the Tokio Marine Group have completed this program to date, and some have developed AI algorithms that we are using to this day. In 2020, the program was opened to the public*2, providing an opportunity for students from different industries to deepen their understanding of DX and AI business.

In DX and AI, in addition to specialists such as data scientists, it is also extremely important to develop human resources who can plan and manage these businesses and drive change in their organization. In December 2022, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Information-technology Promotion Agency formulated the Digital Skill Standards*3, defining five types of human resources necessary for promoting DX. Among these, the development of business architects, who can plan and manage DX and AI businesses while leading internal and external stakeholders, is considered particularly important.

In our company too, our business architects have taken the lead in working with technology companies to, among other achievements, realize the first structure in Japan's real estate and insurance industries that integrates property insurance enrollment process into the online