December 20, 2023

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President & Group CEO

Satoru Komiya

TSE code number: 8766

Notice regarding changes of directors

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors resolved the proposed personnel changes described below following the board of directors' receipt of a report from the Tokio Marine Group nomination committee, which serves as an advisory body to the board of directors.

（Changes as of the day of the Company's shareholders meeting scheduled for late June 2024．）

（1） New appointments

Hiroaki Shirota

New Position: Director Current Position: Executive Officer & General Manager, Corporate Marketing & Planning Dept, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Note: Mr. Shirota is scheduled to be appointment as President & Chief Executive Officer, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. as of April 1, 2024.

Resignations Shinichi Hirose

Current Position: Director

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. announced the proposed personnel changes as detailed in the following page．