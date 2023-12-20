December 20, 2023

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President & Group CEO

Satoru Komiya

TSE code number: 8766

Notice regarding changes of directors

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors resolved the proposed personnel changes described below following the board of directors' receipt of a report from the Tokio Marine Group nomination committee, which serves as an advisory body to the board of directors.

Changes as of the day of the Company's shareholders meeting scheduled for late June 2024．）

1 New appointments

Hiroaki Shirota

New Position:

Director

Current Position:

Executive Officer & General Manager, Corporate Marketing & Planning Dept,

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Note: Mr. Shirota is scheduled to be appointment as President & Chief Executive Officer, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. as of April 1, 2024.

  1. Resignations Shinichi Hirose

Current Position: Director

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. announced the proposed personnel changes as detailed in the following page

December 20, 2023

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

President & Chief Executive Officer

Shinichi Hirose

Notice regarding changes of directors

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. announced today that its board of directors resolved the proposed personnel changes described below following the board of directors' receipt of a report from the Tokio Marine Group nomination committee, which serves as an advisory body to the board of directors of Tokio Marine Holdings,Inc.

１．Changes as of April 1,2024

1 New appointments

Shinichi Hirose

New Position:

Chairman of the Board

Current Position:

President Chief Executive Officer (Representative Director)

Hiroaki Shirota

New Position:

President Chief Executive Officer (Representative Director)

Current Position:

Executive Officer & General Manager, Corporate Marketing & Planning Dept,

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

Satoru Komiya

New Position:

Director

Current Position:

Chairman of the Board (Representative Director)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2023 07:04:34 UTC.