Tokio Marine : Notice regarding changes of directors (65KB
December 20, 2023 at 02:05 am EST
December 20, 2023
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
President & Group CEO
Satoru Komiya
TSE code number: 8766
Notice regarding changes of directors
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors resolved the proposed personnel changes described below following the board of directors' receipt of a report from the Tokio Marine Group nomination committee, which serves as an advisory body to the board of directors.
（Changes as of the day of the Company's shareholders meeting scheduled for late June 2024．）
（1） New appointments
Hiroaki Shirota
New Position:
Director
Current Position:
Executive Officer & General Manager, Corporate Marketing & Planning Dept,
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
Note: Mr. Shirota is scheduled to be appointment as President & Chief Executive Officer, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. as of April 1, 2024.
Resignations Shinichi Hirose
Current Position: Director
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. announced the proposed personnel changes as detailed in the following page．
December 20, 2023
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
President & Chief Executive Officer
Shinichi Hirose
Notice regarding changes of directors
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. announced today that its board of directors resolved the proposed personnel changes described below following the board of directors' receipt of a report from the Tokio Marine Group nomination committee, which serves as an advisory body to the board of directors of Tokio Marine Holdings,Inc.
１．Changes as of April 1,2024
（1） New appointments
Shinichi Hirose
New Position:
Chairman of the Board
Current Position:
President ＆ Chief Executive Officer (Representative Director)
Hiroaki Shirota
New Position:
President ＆ Chief Executive Officer (Representative Director)
Current Position:
Executive Officer & General Manager, Corporate Marketing & Planning Dept,
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
Satoru Komiya
New Position:
Director
Current Position:
Chairman of the Board (Representative Director)
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2023 07:04:34 UTC.
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. is a holding company organized around 3 areas of activity:
- non life insurance (50.3% of net sales);
- life insurance (14.2%);
- other (1.2%): primarily financial services.
The remaining sales (34.3%) concerns the international insurance activities.