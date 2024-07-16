Key Competitor Comparison: Market Share

Succeeded in increasing its market share from 2.7% in 2012 to 6.5% as of 2023

Market Share Evolution of 6 Benchmark Insurers*1 (2012 - 2023)

Note: We only consider lines of business where TMSR operates.

• TMSR has the 4th largest market share in Brazil

• 2nd among the non-banking insurers

• TMSR is the only insurer with constant MS gain

*2

*1: We selected these comparable insurance companies by considering similarity of product portfolios, distribution networks and other business features.

*2: These figures do not consider TMSR share in Caixa JV.

Regarding M&A operations (Allianz + SulAmerica, HDI + Liberty and HDI + Sompo), we are not considering consolidated historical results for comparison.