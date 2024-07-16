Tokio Marine Insights:
Tokio Marine Seguradora
(Brazil)
July 17, 2024
Agenda
- Company Overview
- Strategy
- Q&A
TMSR Head Office
in São Paulo, Brazil
1. Company Overview
Brazil Insurance Market
- Brazil is one of the most promising emerging markets
Gross Written Premium*1
Product Mix (GWP)*1
BRL
bn
Life
Auto
29%
33%
(USD 34.2 bn
)
Commercial
*2
Personal Lines
7%
Lines
31%
Growth of P&C Market*3
- % (CAGR 2024-2034)
*1: Sources: SUSEP/SES - Total Insurance Premium (Not considering RVNE) - As of December/2023.
*2: Exchange rate: 1 USD = 5.1 BRL.
*3: Sources: Allianz Global Insurance Report 2024 - May/2024.
TMSR at a glance
- TMSR is one of the leading insurers in Brazil today
Since 1959 (65 years) 2,369 employees*1
2023 GWP: 2.4
2023 Market Share:
4th
2023 Net
245
2023 Combined
86.7
3rd
11
*1: as of December/2023.
*2: Exchange rate: 1 USD = 5.1 BRL.
*3: by GPTW® in 2023 (more than 5,000 corporations).
TMSR Top-line Evolution
- 633% GWP total growth since 2011 (CAGR: 18.1%), during which time TMSR has outpaced overall market growth every year since 2012
MARKET
GROWTH*2:
9.7%
MARKET
x 7.3times (633%nominal growth or 274%real growth discounting accumulated inflation)
GROWTH:
+15.2%
21.2%
+42.7%
12,161
1,659 2,087
2,628
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
GWP*1
TMSR
GWP
(Million R$)
Growth
Rate
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
*1: These figures do not consider TMSR share in Caixa JV.
*2: Sources: SUSEP/SES - Total Insurance Premium (Not considering RVNE) - As of December/2023.
TMSR Bottom-line Evolution
- Returned profitability since 2011 through continuously improving Combined Ratio
Combined
Ratio*
120.0%
107.7%
105.7%
104.3%
101.3%
102.0%
98.8%
99.3%
98.2%
96.9%
95.5%
TMSR C/R Target: 95%
92.9%
92.3%
(Market C/R Target: 100%+)
88.2%
86.7%
1,832
Profit/Loss
Before Taxes*
(Million R$)
900
572
631
711
534
50
68
76
171
239
191
228
(9)
(208)
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
*: These figures do not consider TMSR share in Caixa JV.
Sources: Managerial data as of December/2023.
Key Competitor Comparison: Market Share
- Succeeded in increasing its market share from 2.7% in 2012 to 6.5% as of 2023
Market Share Evolution of 6 Benchmark Insurers*1 (2012 - 2023)
Note: We only consider lines of business where TMSR operates.
• TMSR has the 4th largest market share in Brazil
• 2nd among the non-banking insurers
• TMSR is the only insurer with constant MS gain
*2
*1: We selected these comparable insurance companies by considering similarity of product portfolios, distribution networks and other business features.
*2: These figures do not consider TMSR share in Caixa JV.
Regarding M&A operations (Allianz + SulAmerica, HDI + Liberty and HDI + Sompo), we are not considering consolidated historical results for comparison.
Key Competitor Comparison: Combined Ratio
- Succeed in improving C/R constantly since 2011 with 19.4pt improvement from 106.6% to 87.2%, achieving best-in-class profitability
Combined Ratio Evolution of 6 Benchmark Insurers (2011 - 2023)
Source: SUSEP Data as of December 2023
*
Best-in-class Profitability
Since 2017
*: These figures do not consider TMSR share in Caixa JV.
Regarding M&A operations (Allianz + SulAmerica, HDI + Liberty and HDI + Sompo), we are not considering consolidated historical results for comparison.
