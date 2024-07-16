Tokio Marine Insights:

Tokio Marine Seguradora

(Brazil)

July 17, 2024

Today's Speaker

Jose Adalberto Ferrara

Chief Executive Officer

Agenda

  1. Company Overview
  2. Strategy
  3. Q&A

TMSR Head Office

in São Paulo, Brazil

1. Company Overview

Brazil Insurance Market

  • Brazil is one of the most promising emerging markets

Gross Written Premium*1

Product Mix (GWP)*1

BRL

bn

Life

Auto

29%

33%

(USD 34.2 bn

)

Commercial

*2

Personal Lines

7%

Lines

31%

Growth of P&C Market*3

  • % (CAGR 2024-2034)

*1: Sources: SUSEP/SES - Total Insurance Premium (Not considering RVNE) - As of December/2023.

*2: Exchange rate: 1 USD = 5.1 BRL.

*3: Sources: Allianz Global Insurance Report 2024 - May/2024.

TMSR at a glance

  • TMSR is one of the leading insurers in Brazil today

Since 1959 (65 years) 2,369 employees*1

2023 GWP: 2.4

2023 Market Share:

4th

2023 Net

245

2023 Combined

86.7

3rd

11

*1: as of December/2023.

*2: Exchange rate: 1 USD = 5.1 BRL.

*3: by GPTW® in 2023 (more than 5,000 corporations).

TMSR Top-line Evolution

  • 633% GWP total growth since 2011 (CAGR: 18.1%), during which time TMSR has outpaced overall market growth every year since 2012

MARKET

GROWTH*2:

9.7%

MARKET

x 7.3times (633%nominal growth or 274%real growth discounting accumulated inflation)

GROWTH:

+15.2%

21.2%

+42.7%

12,161

1,659 2,087

2,628

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

GWP*1

TMSR

GWP

(Million R$)

Growth

Rate

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

*1: These figures do not consider TMSR share in Caixa JV.

*2: Sources: SUSEP/SES - Total Insurance Premium (Not considering RVNE) - As of December/2023.

TMSR Bottom-line Evolution

  • Returned profitability since 2011 through continuously improving Combined Ratio

Combined

Ratio*

120.0%

107.7%

105.7%

104.3%

101.3%

102.0%

98.8%

99.3%

98.2%

96.9%

95.5%

TMSR C/R Target: 95%

92.9%

92.3%

(Market C/R Target: 100%+)

88.2%

86.7%

1,832

Profit/Loss

Before Taxes*

(Million R$)

900

572

631

711

534

50

68

76

171

239

191

228

(9)

(208)

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

*: These figures do not consider TMSR share in Caixa JV.

Sources: Managerial data as of December/2023.

Key Competitor Comparison: Market Share

  • Succeeded in increasing its market share from 2.7% in 2012 to 6.5% as of 2023

Market Share Evolution of 6 Benchmark Insurers*1 (2012 - 2023)

Note: We only consider lines of business where TMSR operates.

• TMSR has the 4th largest market share in Brazil

• 2nd among the non-banking insurers

• TMSR is the only insurer with constant MS gain

*2

*1: We selected these comparable insurance companies by considering similarity of product portfolios, distribution networks and other business features.

*2: These figures do not consider TMSR share in Caixa JV.

Regarding M&A operations (Allianz + SulAmerica, HDI + Liberty and HDI + Sompo), we are not considering consolidated historical results for comparison.

Key Competitor Comparison: Combined Ratio

  • Succeed in improving C/R constantly since 2011 with 19.4pt improvement from 106.6% to 87.2%, achieving best-in-class profitability

Combined Ratio Evolution of 6 Benchmark Insurers (2011 - 2023)

Source: SUSEP Data as of December 2023

*

Best-in-class Profitability

Since 2017

*: These figures do not consider TMSR share in Caixa JV.

Regarding M&A operations (Allianz + SulAmerica, HDI + Liberty and HDI + Sompo), we are not considering consolidated historical results for comparison.

