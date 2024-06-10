Published: 2024-06-10 09:00:00 CEST Tokmanni Group Oyj

Managers' Transactions Tokmanni Group Corporation: Managers' Transactions - Takoa Invest Oy Tokmanni Group Corporation Managers' Transactions 10 June 2024 at 10:00 am Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Takoa Invest Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Seppo Saastamoinen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Tokmanni Group Oyj

LEI: 743700VMG6KWF0FW1560

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 65659/5/6 Transaction date: 2024-06-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000197934

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 19000 Unit price: 13.4555 EUR Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 19000 Volume weighted average price: 13.4555 EUR Further Information, please contact Maarit Mikkonen, Head of IR and Communications, tel. +358 40 562 2282, maarit.mikkonen@tokmanni.fi Tokmanni in brief Tokmanni Group Corporation is one of the leading variety discount retailers in the Nordics. Around 6,600 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark make customers' everyday life and special occasions easier by offering a versatile and up-to-date assortment of nordic and international brand-name products and other high-quality products at prices that are always affordable. With more than 370 Tokmanni, Dollarstore, Big Dollar, Miny, Click Shoes and Shoe House stores and online stores, the Group is always close to its customers.In 2023, Tokmanni Group's revenue was EUR 1,393 million and comparable EBIT amounted to EUR 99 million. The Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Distribution Nasdaq Helsinki

Key Media

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices

To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page