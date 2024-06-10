Tokmanni Group Corporation: Managers' Transactions - Takoa Invest Oy
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Takoa Invest Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Seppo Saastamoinen
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Tokmanni Group Oyj
LEI: 743700VMG6KWF0FW1560
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 65659/5/6
Transaction date: 2024-06-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000197934
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 19000 Unit price: 13.4555 EUR
Tokmanni Group Corporation is one of the leading variety discount retailers in the Nordics. Around 6,600 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark make customers' everyday life and special occasions easier by offering a versatile and up-to-date assortment of nordic and international brand-name products and other high-quality products at prices that are always affordable. With more than 370 Tokmanni, Dollarstore, Big Dollar, Miny, Click Shoes and Shoe House stores and online stores, the Group is always close to its customers.In 2023, Tokmanni Group's revenue was EUR 1,393 million and comparable EBIT amounted to EUR 99 million. The Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
