July 22, 2024

Ebara Corpration

Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems Co.,Ltd

Tokuyama Corporation

EBARA CORPORATION (EBARA) and its group company, EBARA REFRIGERATION EQUIPMENT & SYSTEMS CO., LTD. (Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems), along with Tokuyama Corporation (TOKUYAMA, headquartered in Shunan City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, President: Hiroshi Yokota), have agreed to conduct a joint pilot test to validate a new hydrogen utilization model using the hydrogen-powered absorption chiller-heater (Model RHDH) developed by the EBARA Group, and have signed a memorandum of understanding to this effect.

1. Background

Amid the global trend towards decarbonization, efforts are being made to utilize hydrogen, which does not emit CO 2 when burned, as an effective energy source for combating global warming. In this verification test, we aim to promote the adoption of hydrogen-based energy and reduce environmental impact through collaboration that leverages the strengths of each company.

2. Overview

TOKUYAMA is a comprehensive chemical manufacturer that handles a wide range of products from basic materials to advanced electronic, healthcare, and environmental fields. For this pilot test, TOKUYAMA will provide a stable supply of high-quality hydrogen, a byproduct of the caustic soda manufacturing process. The EBARA Group, an industrial machinery manufacturer that provides technologies and products in fluid and thermal control across various fields, will aim to establish a model for directly "Using" hydrogen. The hydrogen-powered Model RHDH, developed last year, will be installed in the Tokuyama Cultural and Sports Center and provide air conditioning using the hydrogen supplied by TOKUYAMA. We will evaluate the reliability and practicality of long-term continuous operation under actual load conditions.

Test Start Date: August 1, 2024 Location: Tokuyama Cultural and Sports Center, 1-1-25 Eguchi,

Shunan City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan

■ About Model RHDH

The Model RHDH not only reduces CO 2 emissions through hydrogen utilization but also incorporates various new technologies such as variable flow control of cooling and chilled/hot water, energy-saving operation modes, and start-up time reduction control*1, thereby achieving reduced energy consumption. Additionally, the refrigerant used has zero ozone depletion potential and is non-flammable and non-toxic water. The Model RHDH contributes to the realization of carbon neutrality.

3. Future Plans

EBARA will continue to expand our product lineup of hydrogen-powered absorption chiller-heaters, contributing to the realization of a hydrogen society. Meanwhile, TOKUYAMA, through this pilot test, will explore new hydrogen demand for various applications in the chemical industry, contributing to the realization of a sustainable society.

EBARA will accelerate its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society as outlined in its long-term vision, "E-Vision 2030"

The EBARA Group aims to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by addressing material issues identified in its long-term vision and executing the medium-term management plan to increase corporate value.

■ Reference

EBARA's Hydrogen Business website

Ebara Engineering Review: Introduction to EBARA's Hydrogen Technology

*1: Standard equipped technology of the latest absorption chiller-heater series sold by Ebara and Ebara Refrigeration Equipment & Systems.