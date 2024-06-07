Jun 07, 2024
Tokuyama Corporation
Based on our mission "To create a bright future in harmony with the environment, in collaboration with its customers, based on chemistry", we released the new company introduction video.
We depict our Group's challenges toward to create new value in accordance with focusing on three business domains, electronics, healthcare, and the environment, contributing to the resolution of societal issues, while generating sustainable cash flow in the traditional businesses.
Here is the video gallery.
https://www.tokuyama.co.jp/eng/feature/video_library.html
Contact concerning this release
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Dept.
Tokuyama Corporation
TEL: +81-3-5207-2552
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tokuyama Corporation published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 00:33:00 UTC.