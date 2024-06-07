Jun 07, 2024

Tokuyama Corporation

Based on our mission "To create a bright future in harmony with the environment, in collaboration with its customers, based on chemistry", we released the new company introduction video.

We depict our Group's challenges toward to create new value in accordance with focusing on three business domains, electronics, healthcare, and the environment, contributing to the resolution of societal issues, while generating sustainable cash flow in the traditional businesses.

Here is the video gallery.

https://www.tokuyama.co.jp/eng/feature/video_library.html

Contact concerning this release

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Dept.

Tokuyama Corporation

TEL: +81-3-5207-2552