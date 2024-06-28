June 28, 2024

Tokuyama Corporation

Based on the recommendations of the "Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)," we issued the Tokuyama TCFD Report 2024.

In accordance with the TCFD-recommended framework of "Governance," "Strategy," "Risk Management," and "Metrics and Targets," we enhanced our disclosure information and post our Group's efforts toward climate change.

In the 2024 edition, which marks the second release, we have set and disclosed the target for reducing GHG emissions Scope 3 in the supply chain.

Tokuyama TCFD Report : https://www.tokuyama.co.jp/eng/csr/global_warming.html#section2