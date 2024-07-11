July 11, 2024

Tokuyama Corporation

Tokuyama Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Tokuyama" or "the Company") has been selected for the first time as a component stock of the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investment index "FTSE Blossom Japan Index". Additionally, the Company continues to be selected for the "FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index."

The "FTSE Blossom Japan Index" and "FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index" are ESG investment indices created by FTSE Russell, a global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions for investors. These indices are designed to measure the performance of companies that demonstrate excellent ESG practices and are selected as adoption indices by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF). They are widely used for the creation and evaluation of sustainable investment funds and other financial products.

Tokuyama is steadily advancing its practice for ESG by promoting initiatives such as "Contribute to Mitigation of Global Warming" and "Practice Socially Responsible Management" as stated in Mid-term Management Plan 2025. We recognize this selection as a validation of our efforts and will continue to further our commitment to ESG, as well as actively engage in information disclosure.

Contact concerning this release

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Dept.

Tokuyama Corporation

TEL: +81-3-5207-2552

[Supplement]

■FTSE Blossom Japan Index: An index designed to measure the performance of Japanese companies with excellent ESG practices and to be sector-neutral. Please visit the web-site of the FTSE Russell FTSE Blossom Japan Index Series

https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell/indices/blossom-japan

■FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index: An index that reflects the performance of Japanese companies with excellent ESG practices relative to each sector and is designed to be sector-neutral. The index supports climate transition to a low carbon economy by evaluating companies' climate governance and climate change efforts with TPI Management Quality Score.