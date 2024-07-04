July 04, 2024

Tokuyama Corporation

Tokuyama participates in in-cosmetics Korea, to be held at Seoul, Korea, from July 24-26, 2024. in-cosmetics Korea is the only ingredient event dedicated to the personal care industry in South Korea.

We introduce Hydrophobic spherical silica aerogel powder "Airlica™", Spherical amorphous silica beads "EXCEBEADS™", Fumed Silica "REOLOSIL™" and Boron nitride. We prepare our material samples and color cosmetics samples to confirm our materials good skin feels.

We sincerely hope everyone to visit the exhibition and check these.

