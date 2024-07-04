July 04, 2024

Tokuyama Corporation

Tokuyama participates in in-cosmetics Korea, to be held at Seoul, Korea, from July 24-26, 2024. in-cosmetics Korea is the only ingredient event dedicated to the personal care industry in South Korea.

We introduce Hydrophobic spherical silica aerogel powder "Airlica™", Spherical amorphous silica beads "EXCEBEADS™", Fumed Silica "REOLOSIL™" and Boron nitride. We prepare our material samples and color cosmetics samples to confirm our materials good skin feels.

We sincerely hope everyone to visit the exhibition and check these.

«Details»

  • Exhibition Name

    in-cosmetics Korea

  • Dates

    July 24 to 26, 2024

  • Official Website

  • Contents

    Hydrophobic spherical silica aerogel powder "Airlica™", Spherical amorphous silica beads "EXCEBEADS™", Fumed Silica "REOLOSIL™", and Boron nitride.

    In addition to above inorganic powder materials, Tokuyama will introduce underdevelopment active ingredients there.

