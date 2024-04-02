April 2, 2024
Tokuyama Corporation
Tokuyama participates in in-cosmetics global 2024, to be held at Paris, France, from April 16-18, 2024.
We introduce Hydrophobic spherical silica aerogel powder "Airlica™", High-purity spherical silica "EXCEBEADS™", Fumed Silica "REOLOSIL™", and Boron nitride.
We sincerely hope everyone to visit the exhibition.«Details»
Exhibition Name
in-cosmetics global 2024
Dates
April 16 to 18, 2024
Official Website
Contents
Hydrophobic spherical silica aerogel powder "Airlica™", High-purity spherical silica "EXCEBEADS™", Fumed Silica "REOLOSIL™", Boron nitride.
In addition to above inorganic powder materials, Tokuyama will introduce underdevelopment active ingredients there.
