April 2, 2024

Tokuyama Corporation

Tokuyama participates in in-cosmetics global 2024, to be held at Paris, France, from April 16-18, 2024.

We introduce Hydrophobic spherical silica aerogel powder "Airlica™", High-purity spherical silica "EXCEBEADS™", Fumed Silica "REOLOSIL™", and Boron nitride.

We sincerely hope everyone to visit the exhibition.

«Details»

  • Exhibition Name

    in-cosmetics global 2024

  • Dates

    April 16 to 18, 2024

  • Official Website

  • Contents

    Hydrophobic spherical silica aerogel powder "Airlica™", High-purity spherical silica "EXCEBEADS™", Fumed Silica "REOLOSIL™", Boron nitride.
    In addition to above inorganic powder materials, Tokuyama will introduce underdevelopment active ingredients there.

Disclaimer

Tokuyama Corporation published this content on 02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2024 00:12:20 UTC.