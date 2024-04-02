Tokuyama Corporation specializes in manufacturing and marketing chemical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - staple chemical products (28%): primarily caustic soda, sodium chlorite, calcium chloride, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene and methylene; - fine chemistry products (14.6%): primarily for the manufacturing of packaging, dental care equipments and clinical analysis systems; - specialty chemical products (15.1%): detergents, emulsifiers, additives, chemical intermediates, etc.; - other (12.5%). The remaining sales (29.8%) are from the cement production activity. At the end of march 2021, the group had 10 production sites located in Japan (2) and Asia (8). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (78.9%), Asia (17.1%) and other (4%).

Sector Commodity Chemicals