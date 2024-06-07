Jun 07, 2024

Tokuyama Corporation

Tokuyama Corporation ("TOKUYAMA" or "the Company") announced that it will support the recommendations of the Taskforce on Nature- Related Financial Disclosures ("TNFD").

TOKUYAMA has set "Conserving the environment" as one of its key CSR issues (materiality) and aims to reduce its environmental impact and contribute to the conservation of biodiversity. Through its participation in the Forum, the Company will further promote appropriate information disclosure on natural capital and strive to realize the creation of a bright future in harmony with the environment.

■Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures

The TNFD is an international initiative launched in June 2021. With the aim of shifting the flow of finance towards to halt and reverse the loss of natural capital and biodiversity and delivering positive outcomes for nature (transition to Nature Positivity), In September 2023, the TNFD released a framework for companies and financial institutions to adequately assess and disclose risks and opportunities related to natural capital and biodiversity.

Contact concerning this release

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Dept.

Tokuyama Corporation

TEL: +81-3-5207-2552