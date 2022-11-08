Tokyo Cement Lanka : Quarterly Financial Report as of 30-09-2022

The above figures are provisional and subject to Audit

TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Page 4 of 11

AS AT 30th SEPTEMBER 2022 Group Company 30th Sept 31 st March 30th Sept 31 st March 2022 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Rs ' 000 Rs ' 000 Rs ' 000 Rs ' 000 Non Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment 29,209,503 28,555,263 14,574,811 13,596,876 Right of Use Assets 1,353,970 1,408,962 1,171,209 1,197,655 Intangible Assets 51,503 64,254 14,341 25,346 Investments in Subsidiaries - - 12,237,177 12,237,177 ----------------- ------------------ ----------------- ------------------ Total Non Current Assets 30,614,976 30,028,479 27,997,538 27,057,054 ----------------- ------------------ ----------------- ------------------ Current Assets Inventories 5,914,021 5,459,542 3,651,459 3,866,427 Trade and Other Receivables 4,791,139 4,005,217 2,619,540 2,245,512 Advances, Deposits and Prepayments 2,315,348 1,358,634 1,665,443 941,196 Amount Due from Subsidiaries - - 560,493 547,443 Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 8,877 8,387 - - Cash and Cash Equivalents 869,880 6,349,580 680,594 4,072,997 ----------------- ------------------ ----------------- ------------------ Total Current Assets 13,899,265 17,181,360 9,177,529 11,673,575 ----------------- ------------------ ----------------- ------------------ TOTAL ASSETS 44,514,241 47,209,839 37,175,067 38,730,629 ========= ========= ========= =========

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

Statement of Financial Position of the Company as at 30th September 2022 and the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period then ended are drawn up from the unaudited accounts of the Company, and they provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 8th November 2022, on the Recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved the accounts for circulation to the members of the Company in terms of Rule 7.4 of the Colombo Stock Exchange

Sgd Mr S R Gnanam Sgd Mr WC Fernando

8th November 2022Managing Director Director

COLOMBO ::