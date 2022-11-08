Tokyo Cement Lanka : Quarterly Financial Report as of 30-09-2022
IN TERMS OF RULE 7.4 OF THE COLOMBO STOCK EXCHANGE
" NIPPON CEMENT "
TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)
2nd QUARTER
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30th SEPTEMBER 2022
CORPORATE INFORMATION
NAME
OF THE
COMPANY
:
Tokyo Cement Company
(Lanka) PLC
COMPANY REGISTRATION NO
:
PQ 115
LEGAL
FORM
:
A public Quoted Company with Limited Liability, Incorporated in
Sri Lanka in 1982 and
Listed on 1st
January 1984
BOARD
OF DIRECTORS
:
Dr Harsha
Cabral PC
Chairman and Non Executive Independent Director
Mr S. R. Gnanam
Managing
Director
Mr A.S.G.
Gnanam
Non Executive Director
Mr E. J. Gnanam
Non Executive Director
Mr R Seevaratnam
Non Executive Independent Director
Mr Ravi Dias
Non Executive Independent Director
Mr W .C Fernando
Director
Mr Asite Talwatte
Non Executive Independent Director
Mr Yaoki
Hashimoto
Non Executive Director & Nominee
Director of Ube
Singapore Holdings
Pte. Ltd
Dr Indrajit
Coomaraswamy
Non Executive Independent Director
COMPANY SECRETARIES
:
Seccom (Private) Limited, (Company
Secretaries)
1E - 2/1, De Fonseka Place, Colombo
5
T Phone +9411 2590 176
Fax +9411 2 581618
E_Mail
kmaahamed@hotmail.com
HEAD
OFFICE
:
469 - 1/1 Galle Road,
Colombo 3
T Phone +9411 2 558
100
Fax +9411 2 500 897
Web Site
www.tokyocement.lk
SUBSIDIARY
COMPANIES
:
Tokyo Cement Power
(Lanka) (Private) Limited
:
Tokyo Eastern Cement
Company
(Private) Limited
:
Tokyo Super
Aggregate
(Private) Limited
:
Tokyo Supermix (Private)
Limited
:
Tokyo Cement Industrial Park (Pvt) Ltd
AUDITORS
:
BDO Partners, (Chartered
Accountants)
Chittampalam
A Gardiner
Mawatha,
Colombo 2
COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Audit
Remuneration
Related Party
Nomination
Committee
Committee
Committee
Committee
Dr Harsha
Cabral PC
_/
_/
Mr R Seevaratnam
_/
_/
_/
_/
Mr Ravi Dias
_/
_/
_/
_/
Mr Asite
Talwatte
_/
_/
Mr S R Gnanam
_/
TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
- FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022- COMPANY
COMPANY
COMPANY
For the Six Months Ended 30thSept
For the Quarter Ended 30th Sept
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Continuing Operations
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
+/ (-)
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
+/ (-)
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
20,288,340
13,578,032
49%
8,846,078
7,075,007
25%
Cost of Sales
(13,192,929)
(12,008,601)
10%
(5,049,474)
(6,362,206)
-21%
------------------
------------------
----------------------
-----------------------
Gross Profit
7,095,411
1,569,431
352%
3,796,604
712,801
433%
Other Income
443,043
4,808
9115%
335,551
2,128
15668%
------------------
------------------
----------------------
-----------------------
7,538,454
1,574,239
379%
4,132,155
714,929
478%
Distribution Expenses
(1,911,210)
(1,804,829)
6%
(1,030,742)
(835,157)
23%
Administrative Expenses
(516,279)
(487,459)
6%
(246,308)
(231,108)
7%
------------------
------------------
----------------------
-----------------------
Profits / (Loss) fromOperation
5,110,965
(718,049)
2,855,105
(351,336)
Dividend Income
500,000
1,002,000
-50%
500,000
502,000
-0%
Profit on Disposal ofVessel
-
473,020
-
-
------------------
------------------
----------------------
-----------------------
Profit Before Interest and Taxation
5,610,965
756,971
641%
3,355,105
150,664
2127%
Finance Income
66,282
8,099
718%
35,830
4,620
676%
Finance Expenses
(3,008,899)
(250,676)
1100%
(784,529)
(121,394)
546%
------------------
------------------
----------------------
-----------------------
Profit Before Taxation
2,668,348
514,394
419%
2,606,406
33,890
7591%
Income Tax Expenses
(554,009)
(92,235)
501%
(458,653)
(5,744)
7885%
------------------
------------------
----------------------
-----------------------
PROFIT for the Period
2,114,339
422,159
401%
2,147,753
28,146
7531%
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the
------------------
------------------
----------------------
-----------------------
2,114,339
422,159
401%
2,147,753
28,146
7531%
Period
=========
=========
===========
============
Basic Earnings Per Share ( Rs)
5.27
1.05
5.36
0.07
8th November
2022
Sgd
COLOMBO
Mr H M Ajith Kumara
The ab
ove figures a
re provisional and subjec
t to
Audit
General Manager -
Finance
TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
- FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30th SEPTEMBER 2022 - GROUP
GROUP
GROUP
For the Six Months Ended 30thSept
For the Quarter Ended 30thSept
2022
2021
2022
2021
% Change
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
+/ (-)
Contin
uing Opera
tions
Revenu
e from Contr
acts with Customers
30,317,328
22,548,323
34%
14,010,079
11,884,766
18%
Cost of
Sales
(18,603,161)
(18,450,582)
1%
(7,919,410)
(9,825,635)
-19%
------------------
-----------------
-----------------
------------------
Gross
Profit
11,714,167
4,097,741
186%
6,090,669
2,059,131
196%
Other
Income
450,347
7,903
5598%
339,163
4,008
8362%
------------------
-----------------
-----------------
------------------
12,164,514
4,105,644
196%
6,429,832
2,063,139
212%
Distribution Expenses
(3,099,836)
(3,073,524)
1%
(1,720,974)
(1,439,380)
20%
Administrative Expenses
(666,005)
(644,708)
3%
(317,896)
(311,115)
2%
------------------
-----------------
-----------------
------------------
Profits
from Operations
8,398,673
387,412
2068%
4,390,962
312,644
1304%
Profit on Disposal of
Vessel
-
473,020
-
-
------------------
-----------------
-----------------
------------------
Profit
Before Interest
and Taxation
8,398,673
860,432
876%
4,390,962
312,644
1304%
Finance
Income
171,546
18,885
808%
94,452
8,656
991%
Finance
Expenses
(4,199,356)
(297,993)
1309%
(792,621)
(148,602)
433%
------------------
-----------------
-----------------
------------------
Profit
before Taxation
4,370,863
581,324
652%
3,692,793
172,698
2038%
Income
Tax Expenses
(660,274)
(151,974)
334%
(517,000)
(41,147)
1156%
------------------
-----------------
-----------------
------------------
Profit for the Period
3,710,589
429,350
764%
3,175,793
131,551
2314%
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
3,710,589
429,350
764%
3,175,793
131,551
2314%
Attributable to Equity of the Parent
3,708,244
423,778
775%
3,174,052
127,045
2398%
Non Controlling Interest
2,345
5,572
-58%
1,741
4,506
-61%
Basic Earning Per Share ( Rs)
9.25
1.06
7.92
0.32
The above figures are provisional and subject to Audit
TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30th SEPTEMBER 2022
Group
Company
30th Sept
31 st March
30th Sept
31 st March
2022
2022
2022
2022
ASSETS
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
Non Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
29,209,503
28,555,263
14,574,811
13,596,876
Right of Use
Assets
1,353,970
1,408,962
1,171,209
1,197,655
Intangible Assets
51,503
64,254
14,341
25,346
Investments
in Subsidiaries
-
-
12,237,177
12,237,177
-----------------
------------------
-----------------
------------------
Total Non Current Assets
30,614,976
30,028,479
27,997,538
27,057,054
-----------------
------------------
-----------------
------------------
Current Assets
Inventories
5,914,021
5,459,542
3,651,459
3,866,427
Trade and Other Receivables
4,791,139
4,005,217
2,619,540
2,245,512
Advances, Deposits and Prepayments
2,315,348
1,358,634
1,665,443
941,196
Amount Due
from Subsidiaries
-
-
560,493
547,443
Financial Assets at Amortized Cost
8,877
8,387
-
-
Cash and Cash Equivalents
869,880
6,349,580
680,594
4,072,997
-----------------
------------------
-----------------
------------------
Total Current
Assets
13,899,265
17,181,360
9,177,529
11,673,575
-----------------
------------------
-----------------
------------------
TOTAL ASSETS
44,514,241
47,209,839
37,175,067
38,730,629
=========
=========
=========
=========
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
Statement of Financial Position of the Company as at 30th September 2022 and the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period then ended are drawn up from the unaudited accounts of the Company, and they provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 8th November 2022, on the Recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved the accounts for circulation to the members of the Company in terms of Rule 7.4 of the Colombo Stock Exchange
Sgd Mr S R Gnanam Sgd Mr WC Fernando
8th November 2022Managing Director Director
