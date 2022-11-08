Advanced search
    TKYO.N0000   LK0165N00007

TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC

(TKYO.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-07
28.30 LKR   -12.65%
11/08Tokyo Cement Lanka : Quarterly Financial Report as of 30-09-2022
08/09Tokyo Cement Lanka : Press Release - TKYT Performance for Q1 FY23
08/09Tokyo Cement Lanka : Quarterly Financial Report as of 30-06-2022
Tokyo Cement Lanka : Quarterly Financial Report as of 30-09-2022

11/08/2022
IN TERMS OF RULE 7.4 OF THE COLOMBO STOCK EXCHANGE

" NIPPON CEMENT "

TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited)

2nd QUARTER

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30th SEPTEMBER 2022

::

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Page 1 of 11

NAME

OF THE

COMPANY

:

Tokyo Cement Company

(Lanka) PLC

COMPANY REGISTRATION NO

:

PQ 115

LEGAL

FORM

:

A public Quoted Company with Limited Liability, Incorporated in

Sri Lanka in 1982 and

Listed on 1st

January 1984

BOARD

OF DIRECTORS

:

Dr Harsha

Cabral PC

Chairman and Non Executive Independent Director

Mr S. R. Gnanam

Managing

Director

Mr A.S.G.

Gnanam

Non Executive Director

Mr E. J. Gnanam

Non Executive Director

Mr R Seevaratnam

Non Executive Independent Director

Mr Ravi Dias

Non Executive Independent Director

Mr W .C Fernando

Director

Mr Asite Talwatte

Non Executive Independent Director

Mr Yaoki

Hashimoto

Non Executive Director & Nominee

Director of Ube

Singapore Holdings

Pte. Ltd

Dr Indrajit

Coomaraswamy

Non Executive Independent Director

COMPANY SECRETARIES

:

Seccom (Private) Limited, (Company

Secretaries)

1E - 2/1, De Fonseka Place, Colombo

5

T Phone +9411 2590 176

Fax +9411 2 581618

E_Mail

kmaahamed@hotmail.com

HEAD

OFFICE

:

469 - 1/1 Galle Road,

Colombo 3

T Phone +9411 2 558

100

Fax +9411 2 500 897

Web Site

www.tokyocement.lk

SUBSIDIARY

COMPANIES

:

Tokyo Cement Power

(Lanka) (Private) Limited

:

Tokyo Eastern Cement

Company

(Private) Limited

:

Tokyo Super

Aggregate

(Private) Limited

:

Tokyo Supermix (Private)

Limited

:

Tokyo Cement Industrial Park (Pvt) Ltd

AUDITORS

:

BDO Partners, (Chartered

Accountants)

Chittampalam

A Gardiner

Mawatha,

Colombo 2

COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Audit

Remuneration

Related Party

Nomination

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Dr Harsha

Cabral PC

_/

_/

Mr R Seevaratnam

_/

_/

_/

_/

Mr Ravi Dias

_/

_/

_/

_/

Mr Asite

Talwatte

_/

_/

Mr S R Gnanam

_/

::

TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC

Page 2 of 11

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

- FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022- COMPANY

COMPANY

COMPANY

For the Six Months Ended 30thSept

For the Quarter Ended 30th Sept

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Continuing Operations

Rs ' 000

Rs ' 000

+/ (-)

Rs ' 000

Rs ' 000

+/ (-)

Revenue from Contracts with Customers

20,288,340

13,578,032

49%

8,846,078

7,075,007

25%

Cost of Sales

(13,192,929)

(12,008,601)

10%

(5,049,474)

(6,362,206)

-21%

------------------

------------------

----------------------

-----------------------

Gross Profit

7,095,411

1,569,431

352%

3,796,604

712,801

433%

Other Income

443,043

4,808

9115%

335,551

2,128

15668%

------------------

------------------

----------------------

-----------------------

7,538,454

1,574,239

379%

4,132,155

714,929

478%

Distribution Expenses

(1,911,210)

(1,804,829)

6%

(1,030,742)

(835,157)

23%

Administrative Expenses

(516,279)

(487,459)

6%

(246,308)

(231,108)

7%

------------------

------------------

----------------------

-----------------------

Profits / (Loss) fromOperation

5,110,965

(718,049)

2,855,105

(351,336)

Dividend Income

500,000

1,002,000

-50%

500,000

502,000

-0%

Profit on Disposal ofVessel

-

473,020

-

-

------------------

------------------

----------------------

-----------------------

Profit Before Interest and Taxation

5,610,965

756,971

641%

3,355,105

150,664

2127%

Finance Income

66,282

8,099

718%

35,830

4,620

676%

Finance Expenses

(3,008,899)

(250,676)

1100%

(784,529)

(121,394)

546%

------------------

------------------

----------------------

-----------------------

Profit Before Taxation

2,668,348

514,394

419%

2,606,406

33,890

7591%

Income Tax Expenses

(554,009)

(92,235)

501%

(458,653)

(5,744)

7885%

------------------

------------------

----------------------

-----------------------

PROFIT for the Period

2,114,339

422,159

401%

2,147,753

28,146

7531%

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the

------------------

------------------

----------------------

-----------------------

2,114,339

422,159

401%

2,147,753

28,146

7531%

Period

=========

=========

===========

============

Basic Earnings Per Share ( Rs)

5.27

1.05

5.36

0.07

8th November

2022

Sgd

COLOMBO

Mr H M Ajith Kumara

The ab

ove figures a

re provisional and subjec

t to

Audit

General Manager -

Finance

::

TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC

Page 3 of 11

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

- FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30th SEPTEMBER 2022 - GROUP

GROUP

GROUP

For the Six Months Ended 30thSept

For the Quarter Ended 30thSept

2022

2021

2022

2021

% Change

Rs ' 000

Rs ' 000

Rs ' 000

Rs ' 000

+/ (-)

Contin

uing Opera

tions

Revenu

e from Contr

acts with Customers

30,317,328

22,548,323

34%

14,010,079

11,884,766

18%

Cost of

Sales

(18,603,161)

(18,450,582)

1%

(7,919,410)

(9,825,635)

-19%

------------------

-----------------

-----------------

------------------

Gross

Profit

11,714,167

4,097,741

186%

6,090,669

2,059,131

196%

Other

Income

450,347

7,903

5598%

339,163

4,008

8362%

------------------

-----------------

-----------------

------------------

12,164,514

4,105,644

196%

6,429,832

2,063,139

212%

Distribution Expenses

(3,099,836)

(3,073,524)

1%

(1,720,974)

(1,439,380)

20%

Administrative Expenses

(666,005)

(644,708)

3%

(317,896)

(311,115)

2%

------------------

-----------------

-----------------

------------------

Profits

from Operations

8,398,673

387,412

2068%

4,390,962

312,644

1304%

Profit on Disposal of

Vessel

-

473,020

-

-

------------------

-----------------

-----------------

------------------

Profit

Before Interest

and Taxation

8,398,673

860,432

876%

4,390,962

312,644

1304%

Finance

Income

171,546

18,885

808%

94,452

8,656

991%

Finance

Expenses

(4,199,356)

(297,993)

1309%

(792,621)

(148,602)

433%

------------------

-----------------

-----------------

------------------

Profit

before Taxation

4,370,863

581,324

652%

3,692,793

172,698

2038%

Income

Tax Expenses

(660,274)

(151,974)

334%

(517,000)

(41,147)

1156%

------------------

-----------------

-----------------

------------------

Profit for the Period

3,710,589

429,350

764%

3,175,793

131,551

2314%

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

3,710,589

429,350

764%

3,175,793

131,551

2314%

Attributable to Equity of the Parent

3,708,244

423,778

775%

3,174,052

127,045

2398%

Non Controlling Interest

2,345

5,572

-58%

1,741

4,506

-61%

Basic Earning Per Share ( Rs)

9.25

1.06

7.92

0.32

The above figures are provisional and subject to Audit

::

TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Page 4 of 11

AS AT 30th SEPTEMBER 2022

Group

Company

30th Sept

31 st March

30th Sept

31 st March

2022

2022

2022

2022

ASSETS

Rs ' 000

Rs ' 000

Rs ' 000

Rs ' 000

Non Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

29,209,503

28,555,263

14,574,811

13,596,876

Right of Use

Assets

1,353,970

1,408,962

1,171,209

1,197,655

Intangible Assets

51,503

64,254

14,341

25,346

Investments

in Subsidiaries

-

-

12,237,177

12,237,177

-----------------

------------------

-----------------

------------------

Total Non Current Assets

30,614,976

30,028,479

27,997,538

27,057,054

-----------------

------------------

-----------------

------------------

Current Assets

Inventories

5,914,021

5,459,542

3,651,459

3,866,427

Trade and Other Receivables

4,791,139

4,005,217

2,619,540

2,245,512

Advances, Deposits and Prepayments

2,315,348

1,358,634

1,665,443

941,196

Amount Due

from Subsidiaries

-

-

560,493

547,443

Financial Assets at Amortized Cost

8,877

8,387

-

-

Cash and Cash Equivalents

869,880

6,349,580

680,594

4,072,997

-----------------

------------------

-----------------

------------------

Total Current

Assets

13,899,265

17,181,360

9,177,529

11,673,575

-----------------

------------------

-----------------

------------------

TOTAL ASSETS

44,514,241

47,209,839

37,175,067

38,730,629

=========

=========

=========

=========

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

Statement of Financial Position of the Company as at 30th September 2022 and the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period then ended are drawn up from the unaudited accounts of the Company, and they provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 8th November 2022, on the Recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved the accounts for circulation to the members of the Company in terms of Rule 7.4 of the Colombo Stock Exchange

Sgd Mr S R Gnanam Sgd Mr WC Fernando

8th November 2022Managing Director Director

COLOMBO ::

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokyo Cement Company (Lanka) plc published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 04:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
