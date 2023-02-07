Tokyo Cement Lanka : Quarterly Financial Report as of 31-12-2022

TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Page 4 of 12 AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2022 Group Company 31st Dec 31 st March 31st Dec 31 st March 2022 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Rs ' 000 Rs ' 000 Rs ' 000 Rs ' 000 Non Current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 29,913,404 28,555,263 15,467,133 13,596,876 Right of Use Assets 1,325,751 1,408,962 1,157,262 1,197,655 Intangible Assets 45,129 64,254 8,839 25,346 Investments in Subsidiaries - - 12,237,177 12,237,177 ----------------- ------------------ ----------------- ------------------ Total Non Current Assets 31,284,284 30,028,479 28,870,411 27,057,054 ----------------- ------------------ ----------------- ------------------ Current Assets Inventories 7,304,513 5,459,542 3,654,678 3,866,427 Trade and Other Receivables 4,008,294 4,005,217 1,960,567 2,245,512 Advances, Deposits and Prepayments 1,876,826 1,358,634 1,434,960 941,196 Amount Due from Subsidiaries - - 557,699 547,443 Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 9,169 8,387 - - Cash and Cash Equivalents 434,297 6,349,580 294,266 4,072,997 ----------------- ------------------ ----------------- ------------------ Total Current Assets 13,633,099 17,181,360 7,902,170 11,673,575 ----------------- ------------------ ----------------- ------------------ TOTAL ASSETS 44,917,383 47,209,839 36,772,581 38,730,629 ========= ========= ========= =========

Figures in brackets indicate deductions

Statement of Financial Position of the Company as at 31st December 2022 and the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period then ended are drawn up from the unaudited accounts of the Company, and they provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 6th February 2023, on the Recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved the accounts for circulation to the members of the Company in terms of Rule 7.4 of the Colombo Stock Exchange