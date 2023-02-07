Tokyo Cement Lanka : Quarterly Financial Report as of 31-12-2022

FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 31st DECEMBER 2022
CORPORATE INFORMATION
NAME OF THE COMPANY
:
Tokyo Cement Company (Lanka) PLC
COMPANY REGISTRATION NO
:
PQ 115
LEGAL FORM
:
A public Quoted Company with Limited Liability, Incorporated in
Sri Lanka in 1982 and Listed on 1st January 1984
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
:
Dr Harsha Cabral PC
Chairman and Non Executive Independent Director
Mr S. R. Gnanam
Managing Director
Mr A.S.G. Gnanam
Non Executive Director
Mr E. J. Gnanam
Non Executive Director
Mr R Seevaratnam
Non Executive Independent Director (Expired on 17th January 2023)
Mr Ravi Dias
Non Executive Independent Director
Mr W .C Fernando
Director
Mr Asite Talwatte
Non Executive Independent Director
Mr Yaoki Hashimoto
Non Executive Director & Nominee Director of Ube Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy
Non Executive Independent Director
COMPANY SECRETARIES
:
Seccom (Private) Limited, (Company Secretaries)
1E - 2/1, De Fonseka Place, Colombo 5
T Phone +9411 2590 176
Fax +9411 2 581618
E_Mail kmaahamed@hotmail.com
HEAD OFFICE
:
469 - 1/1 Galle Road, Colombo 3
T Phone +9411 2 558 100
Fax +9411 2 500 897
Web Site www.tokyocement.lk
SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
:
Tokyo Cement Power (Lanka) (Private) Limited
:
Tokyo Eastern Cement Company (Private) Limited
:
Tokyo Super Aggregate (Private) Limited
: Tokyo Supermix (Private) Limited
:
Tokyo Cement Industrial Park (Pvt) Ltd
AUDITORS
:
BDO Partners, (Chartered Accountants)
Chittampalam A Gardiner Mawatha, Colombo 2
COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Audit
Remuneration
Related Party
Nomination
Committee
Committee
Committee
Committee
Dr Harsha Cabral PC
_/
_/
Mr Ravi Dias
_/
_/
_/
_/
Mr Asite Talwatte
_/
_/
Mr S R Gnanam
_/
Mr R Seevaratnam
_/
_/
_/
_/
TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
- FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 31st DECEMBER 2022 - COMPANY
COMPANY
COMPANY
For the Nine Months Ended 31st December
For the Quarter Ended 31st December
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
+/ (-)
+/ (-)
Continuing Operations
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
27,292,075
21,918,219
25%
7,003,735
8,340,187
-16%
Cost of Sales
(18,133,164)
(18,471,403)
-2%
(4,940,235)
(6,462,802)
-24%
------------------
------------------
----------------------
-----------------------
Gross Profit
9,158,911
3,446,816
166%
2,063,500
1,877,385
10%
Other Income
697,435
12,838
5333%
254,392
8,030
3068%
------------------
------------------
----------------------
-----------------------
9,856,346
3,459,654
185%
2,317,892
1,885,415
23%
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(3,089,451)
(2,444,479)
26%
(1,178,241)
(639,650)
84%
Administrative Expenses
(960,329)
(738,590)
30%
(444,050)
(251,131)
77%
------------------
------------------
----------------------
-----------------------
Profits from Operation
5,806,566
276,585
695,601
994,634
Dividend Income
1,000,000
1,505,000
-34%
500,000
503,000
-1%
Profit on Disposal of Vessel
-
473,020
-
-
------------------
------------------
----------------------
-----------------------
Profit Before Interest and Taxation
6,806,566
2,254,605
202%
1,195,601
1,497,634
-20%
Finance Income
71,764
19,756
263%
5,482
11,657
-53%
Finance Expenses
(3,640,280)
(408,511)
791%
(631,381)
(157,835)
300%
------------------
------------------
----------------------
-----------------------
Profit Before Taxation
3,238,050
1,865,850
74%
569,702
1,351,456
-58%
Income Tax Expenses
(890,838)
(395,549)
125%
(336,829)
(303,314)
11%
------------------
------------------
----------------------
-----------------------
PROFIT for the Period
2,347,212
1,470,301
60%
232,873
1,048,142
-78%
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the
------------------
------------------
----------------------
-----------------------
2,347,212
1,470,301
60%
232,873
1,048,142
-78%
Period
=========
=========
===========
============
Basic Earnings Per Share ( Rs)
5.85
3.67
0.58
2.61
6th February 2023
Sgd
COLOMBO
Mr H M Ajith Kumara
The above figures are provisional and subject to Audit
General Manager - Finance
TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
- FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 31st DECEMBER 2022 - GROUP
GROUP
GROUP
For the Nine Months Ended 31st December
For the Quarter Ended 31st December
2022
2021
2022
2021
% Change
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
+/ (-)
Continuing Operations
Revenue from Contracts with Customers
42,396,311
36,319,474
17%
12,078,983
13,771,151
-12%
Cost of Sales
(26,469,659)
(28,745,089)
-8%
(7,866,498)
(10,294,507)
-24%
------------------
------------------
-----------------
-----------------
Gross Profit
15,926,652
7,574,385
110%
4,212,485
3,476,644
21%
Other Income
706,182
17,896
3846%
255,835
9,993
2460%
------------------
------------------
-----------------
-----------------
16,632,834
7,592,281
119%
4,468,320
3,486,637
28%
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(5,125,476)
(4,159,939)
23%
(2,025,640)
(1,086,415)
86%
Administrative Expenses
(1,343,230)
(951,768)
41%
(677,225)
(307,060)
121%
------------------
------------------
-----------------
-----------------
Profits from Operations
10,164,128
2,480,574
310%
1,765,455
2,093,162
-16%
Profit on Disposal of Vessel
-
473,020
-
-
------------------
------------------
-----------------
-----------------
Profit Before Interest and Taxation
10,164,128
2,953,594
244%
1,765,455
2,093,162
-16%
Finance Income
179,780
40,620
343%
8,234
21,735
-62%
Finance Expenses
(4,844,170)
(427,034)
1034%
(644,814)
(129,041)
400%
------------------
------------------
-----------------
-----------------
Profit before Taxation
5,499,738
2,567,180
114%
1,128,875
1,985,856
-43%
Income Tax Expenses
(1,230,148)
(489,210)
151%
(569,874)
(337,236)
69%
------------------
------------------
-----------------
-----------------
Profit for the Period
4,269,590
2,077,970
105%
559,001
1,648,620
-66%
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
4,269,590
2,077,970
105%
559,001
1,648,620
-66%
Attributable to Equity of the Parent
4,264,611
2,063,676
107%
556,367
1,639,898
-66%
Non Controlling Interest
4,979
14,294
-65%
2,634
8,722
-70%
Basic Earning Per Share ( Rs)
10.64
5.15
1.39
4.09
The above figures are provisional and subject to Audit
TOKYO CEMENT COMPANY (LANKA) PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31ST DECEMBER 2022
Group
Company
31st Dec
31 st March
31st Dec
31 st March
2022
2022
2022
2022
ASSETS
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
Rs ' 000
Non Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
29,913,404
28,555,263
15,467,133
13,596,876
Right of Use Assets
1,325,751
1,408,962
1,157,262
1,197,655
Intangible Assets
45,129
64,254
8,839
25,346
Investments in Subsidiaries
-
-
12,237,177
12,237,177
-----------------
------------------
-----------------
------------------
Total Non Current Assets
31,284,284
30,028,479
28,870,411
27,057,054
-----------------
------------------
-----------------
------------------
Current Assets
Inventories
7,304,513
5,459,542
3,654,678
3,866,427
Trade and Other Receivables
4,008,294
4,005,217
1,960,567
2,245,512
Advances, Deposits and Prepayments
1,876,826
1,358,634
1,434,960
941,196
Amount Due from Subsidiaries
-
-
557,699
547,443
Financial Assets at Amortized Cost
9,169
8,387
-
-
Cash and Cash Equivalents
434,297
6,349,580
294,266
4,072,997
-----------------
------------------
-----------------
------------------
Total Current Assets
13,633,099
17,181,360
7,902,170
11,673,575
-----------------
------------------
-----------------
------------------
TOTAL ASSETS
44,917,383
47,209,839
36,772,581
38,730,629
=========
=========
=========
=========
Figures in brackets indicate deductions
Statement of Financial Position of the Company as at 31st December 2022 and the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period then ended are drawn up from the unaudited accounts of the Company, and they provide the information required by the Colombo Stock Exchange
The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 6th February 2023, on the Recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved the accounts for circulation to the members of the Company in terms of Rule 7.4 of the Colombo Stock Exchange
Sgd Mr S R Gnanam
Sgd Mr W C Fernando
6th February 2023
Managing Director
Director
COLOMBO
