THE POWER OF PERSEVERANCE

Annual Report 2023/24

"If you want to see the sunshine, you have to weather the storm."

- Frank Lane

Here at Tokyo Cement, we have long navigated challenging conditions and battled against the elements; relying on our inherent skills, capabilities, and structures to adapt to an ever-changing environment and steadfastly advance against the odds.

Our every action has been undertaken with the sole purpose of protecting those who rely on us - serving as a source of strength, stability and continuity even amid the harshest environments, and the year under review has been no different. Today, as we pursue new opportunities and prepare for the journey ahead, we're facing the future with confidence. We're rising above the storms of today, while holding fast to the promise of a better tomorrow.

This is the power of perseverance.

The arctic tern holds the record for the longest migration of any animal in the world - annually making a journey in search of summer sunlight that can span up to 30,000km. Its ability to survive extreme weather conditions and potential threats is a result of years of evolution and strategic thinking - enabling it to undertake a unique path that maximises warmth, sunlight, and survival.

2 Tokyo Cement Company (Lanka) PLC | Annual Report 2023/24

Contents

20

Chairman's

Message

24

Managing

Director's Review

Overview

About Us

3

Performance Highlights

4

Our Products

7

Executive Reviews

Chairman's Message

20

Message from the Joint

  Venture Partner

23

Managing Director's Review

24

Board of Directors

27

Operational Reviews

Economic Review

32

Management Discussion and

  Analysis

45

CSR Overview

58

Governance and Risk

Management

Corporate Governance

72

Audit Committee Report

78

Remuneration Committee Report

80

Nomination and Governance

  Committee Report

81

Related Party Transactions Review

  Committee Report

82

Risk Management

83

Financial Statements

Financial Calendar

92

Annual Report of the Directors to the

  Shareholders

93

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

98

Independent Auditor's Report

99

Statement of Profit or Loss and

  Other Comprehensive Income

102

Statement of Financial Position

103

Statement of Changes in Equity

104

Statement of Cash Flows

105

Notes to the Financial Statements

107

Supplementary Information

Shareholder and Investor Information

160

Five Year Summary

165

Five Year Summary Graphical Review

167

Notice of Meeting

170

Text of Resolutions to be Passed at

  the Annual General Meeting

172

Form of Proxy (Voting)

173

Form of Proxy (Non-voting)

175

Corporate Information

IBC

3

About Us

The cement industry is sometimes referred to as a barometer to gauge the country's economic march to progress and prosperity. Since

our inception in 1982, Tokyo Cement Group has been intrinsically linked with the growth of Sri Lanka, laying down solid foundations for development. Today, we have grown from being the nation's largest, locally-owned cement manufacturer to the market leader in Ready-Mix Concrete, and Value Added Dry Mortar products.

A pioneer in every sense of the word, Tokyo Cement lays claim to a number of industry firsts, including the setting up of Sri Lanka's first automated cement factory. We also operate the country's only ISO certified cement and concrete testing lab. Other pioneering feats include, becoming the first local corporate to achieve the ISO:14001 Environment Management Systems Certification, and the first cement manufacturer to achieve the ISO:9000 Quality Management Systems Certification. We pioneered renewable energy generation in the local corporate sector with the setting up of Sri Lanka's first-of-its-kind biomass power plant. With the addition of Sri Lanka's first and only large scale dendro power plant and our second biomass power plant, Tokyo Cement Group became the single largest contributor of renewable biomass energy in Sri Lanka.

Our purpose is to help our consumers build stronger, faster and smarter; cementing the trust they have placed in Tokyo Cement Group for generations.

VISION

To be the leading partner in nation-building; setting standards that exceed expectations.

MISSION

Reinforcing market leadership by empowering our people, driving innovation, pursuing sustainable development, assuring consistent quality, and committing to impeccable service; thereby building shareholder value and cementing consumer trust.

4 Tokyo Cement Company (Lanka) PLC | Annual Report 2023/24

Performance Highlights

For the year ended 31st March

Group

Company

2024

2023

2024

2023

PERFORMANCE (Rs. Mn)

Turnover

49,823

56,481

37,375

35,665

Cost of sales

(34,261)

(35,964)

(26,171)

(24,201)

Gross profit

15,562

20,517

11,204

11,464

Profit before tax

3,448

6,772

2,055

3,345

Profit after tax

2,422

4,999

1,366

2,117

Total comprehensive income

2,329

4,968

1,305

2,089

INFORMATION TO SHAREHOLDERS (Rs.)

Earnings per share - voting

5.48

11.31

3.10

4.80

Earnings per share - non-voting

5.48

11.31

3.10

4.80

Dividend per share - voting

-

-

2.00

1.50

Dividend per share - non-voting

-

-

2.00

1.50

Net asset value (NAV) per share

62.39

58.48

40.50

38.90

Market value per share - voting

51.50

50.00

51.50

50.00

Market value per share - non-voting

43.90

45.50

43.90

45.50

KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Gross profit margin (%)

31.24

36.33

29.98

32.14

Return on capital employed (ROCE) (%)

13.71

27.41

13.55

23.72

Interest cover (times)

3.16

5.08

2.29

2.66

Price earnings ratio - voting (times)

9.40

4.42

16.61

10.42

Price earnings ratio - non-voting (times)

8.01

4.02

14.16

9.48

Current ratio

1.08:1

0.95:1

0.55:1

0.58:1

Quick asset ratio

0.67:1

0.45:1

0.37:1

0.34:1

Dividend payout ratio (%)

-

-

64.52

31.25

TURNOVER (GROUP)

GROSS PROFIT (GROUP)

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN (GROUP)

Rs.

49.8 Bn

Rs.

15.6 Bn

31.24%

(2022/23 : Rs. 56.5 Bn)

(2022/23 : Rs. 20.5 Bn)

(2022/23 : 36.33%)

TURNOVER (COMPANY)

GROSS PROFIT (COMPANY)

GROSS PROFIT MARGIN (COMPANY)

Rs.

37.4 Bn

Rs.

11.2 Bn

29.98%

(2022/23 : Rs. 35.7 Bn)

(2022/23 : Rs. 11.5 Bn)

(2022/23 : 32.14%)

5

Revenue

Gross Profit

Gross Profit Margin

Rs. Bn

56.5

Rs. Bn

%

60

49.8

25

20.5

40

36.33

32.14 29.98

50

20

35

31.24

40

(11.9%)

35.7

37.4

15.6

30

(14.0%)

15

11.5

25

(6.7%)

11.2

30

4.8%

(23.9%)

20

20

10

(2.6%)

15

5

10

10

5

0

2023

2024

2023

2024

0

2023

2024

2023

2024

0

2023

2024

2023

2024

Group

Company

Group

Company

Group

Company

Earnings Per Share

Rs.

12 11.31

10

8

6

5.48

4.80

4

(51.5%)

3.10

2

(35.4%)

0

2023 20242023 2024

GroupCompany

NAV Per Share

Rs.

80

62.39

70

58.48

60

6.7%

50

38.90 40.50

40

30

4.1%

20

10

0

2023

2024

2023

2024

Group

Company

Gearing Ratio

%

50

46.14

40

31.94

32.71

35.41

30.3%

30

2.4%

20

10

0

2023

2024

2023

2024

Group

Company

Cash Generated from Operations

Rs. Mn

7,707

8,000

6,400

236.8%

4,800

2,230

3,200

1,600

562.7%

0

(1,600)

(482)

(3,200)

(4,800)

(6,400)

(5,632)

(8,000)

2023

2024

2023

2024

Group

Company

Capital Expenditure

Rs. Mn

6,000

5,397

5,158

5,000

4,000

66.3%

66.5%

3,245

3,098

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

2023

2024

2023

2024

Group

Company

ROCE

%

30

27.41

23.72

25

20

15

13.71

13.55

10

(50.0)%

(42.9)%

5

0

2023

2024

2023

2024

Group

Company

NAV PER SHARE (GROUP)

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE (GROUP)

RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (GROUP)

Rs. 62.39

Rs. 5.4 Bn

13.71%

(2022/23 : Rs. 58.48)

(2022/23 : Rs. 3.2 Bn)

(2022/23 : 27.41%)

6 Tokyo Cement Company (Lanka) PLC | Annual Report 2023/24

OUR

PRODUCTS

7

Our Products

8 Tokyo Cement Company (Lanka) PLC | Annual Report 2023/24

Our Products

