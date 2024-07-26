THE POWER OF PERSEVERANCE

"If you want to see the sunshine, you have to weather the storm."

- Frank Lane

Here at Tokyo Cement, we have long navigated challenging conditions and battled against the elements; relying on our inherent skills, capabilities, and structures to adapt to an ever-changing environment and steadfastly advance against the odds.

Our every action has been undertaken with the sole purpose of protecting those who rely on us - serving as a source of strength, stability and continuity even amid the harshest environments, and the year under review has been no different. Today, as we pursue new opportunities and prepare for the journey ahead, we're facing the future with confidence. We're rising above the storms of today, while holding fast to the promise of a better tomorrow.

This is the power of perseverance.

The arctic tern holds the record for the longest migration of any animal in the world - annually making a journey in search of summer sunlight that can span up to 30,000km. Its ability to survive extreme weather conditions and potential threats is a result of years of evolution and strategic thinking - enabling it to undertake a unique path that maximises warmth, sunlight, and survival.