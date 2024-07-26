THE POWER OF PERSEVERANCE
Annual Report 2023/24
THE POWER OF PERSEVERANCE
"If you want to see the sunshine, you have to weather the storm."
- Frank Lane
Here at Tokyo Cement, we have long navigated challenging conditions and battled against the elements; relying on our inherent skills, capabilities, and structures to adapt to an ever-changing environment and steadfastly advance against the odds.
Our every action has been undertaken with the sole purpose of protecting those who rely on us - serving as a source of strength, stability and continuity even amid the harshest environments, and the year under review has been no different. Today, as we pursue new opportunities and prepare for the journey ahead, we're facing the future with confidence. We're rising above the storms of today, while holding fast to the promise of a better tomorrow.
This is the power of perseverance.
The arctic tern holds the record for the longest migration of any animal in the world - annually making a journey in search of summer sunlight that can span up to 30,000km. Its ability to survive extreme weather conditions and potential threats is a result of years of evolution and strategic thinking - enabling it to undertake a unique path that maximises warmth, sunlight, and survival.
2 Tokyo Cement Company (Lanka) PLC | Annual Report 2023/24
Contents
20
Chairman's
Message
24
Managing
Director's Review
Overview
About Us
3
Performance Highlights
4
Our Products
7
Executive Reviews
Chairman's Message
20
Message from the Joint
Venture Partner
23
Managing Director's Review
24
Board of Directors
27
Operational Reviews
Economic Review
32
Management Discussion and
Analysis
45
CSR Overview
58
Governance and Risk
Management
Corporate Governance
72
Audit Committee Report
78
Remuneration Committee Report
80
Nomination and Governance
Committee Report
81
Related Party Transactions Review
Committee Report
82
Risk Management
83
Financial Statements
Financial Calendar
92
Annual Report of the Directors to the
Shareholders
93
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
98
Independent Auditor's Report
99
Statement of Profit or Loss and
Other Comprehensive Income
102
Statement of Financial Position
103
Statement of Changes in Equity
104
Statement of Cash Flows
105
Notes to the Financial Statements
107
Supplementary Information
Shareholder and Investor Information
160
Five Year Summary
165
Five Year Summary Graphical Review
167
Notice of Meeting
170
Text of Resolutions to be Passed at
the Annual General Meeting
172
Form of Proxy (Voting)
173
Form of Proxy (Non-voting)
175
Corporate Information
IBC
3
About Us
The cement industry is sometimes referred to as a barometer to gauge the country's economic march to progress and prosperity. Since
our inception in 1982, Tokyo Cement Group has been intrinsically linked with the growth of Sri Lanka, laying down solid foundations for development. Today, we have grown from being the nation's largest, locally-owned cement manufacturer to the market leader in Ready-Mix Concrete, and Value Added Dry Mortar products.
A pioneer in every sense of the word, Tokyo Cement lays claim to a number of industry firsts, including the setting up of Sri Lanka's first automated cement factory. We also operate the country's only ISO certified cement and concrete testing lab. Other pioneering feats include, becoming the first local corporate to achieve the ISO:14001 Environment Management Systems Certification, and the first cement manufacturer to achieve the ISO:9000 Quality Management Systems Certification. We pioneered renewable energy generation in the local corporate sector with the setting up of Sri Lanka's first-of-its-kind biomass power plant. With the addition of Sri Lanka's first and only large scale dendro power plant and our second biomass power plant, Tokyo Cement Group became the single largest contributor of renewable biomass energy in Sri Lanka.
Our purpose is to help our consumers build stronger, faster and smarter; cementing the trust they have placed in Tokyo Cement Group for generations.
VISION
To be the leading partner in nation-building; setting standards that exceed expectations.
MISSION
Reinforcing market leadership by empowering our people, driving innovation, pursuing sustainable development, assuring consistent quality, and committing to impeccable service; thereby building shareholder value and cementing consumer trust.
4 Tokyo Cement Company (Lanka) PLC | Annual Report 2023/24
Performance Highlights
For the year ended 31st March
Group
Company
2024
2023
2024
2023
PERFORMANCE (Rs. Mn)
Turnover
49,823
56,481
37,375
35,665
Cost of sales
(34,261)
(35,964)
(26,171)
(24,201)
Gross profit
15,562
20,517
11,204
11,464
Profit before tax
3,448
6,772
2,055
3,345
Profit after tax
2,422
4,999
1,366
2,117
Total comprehensive income
2,329
4,968
1,305
2,089
INFORMATION TO SHAREHOLDERS (Rs.)
Earnings per share - voting
5.48
11.31
3.10
4.80
Earnings per share - non-voting
5.48
11.31
3.10
4.80
Dividend per share - voting
-
-
2.00
1.50
Dividend per share - non-voting
-
-
2.00
1.50
Net asset value (NAV) per share
62.39
58.48
40.50
38.90
Market value per share - voting
51.50
50.00
51.50
50.00
Market value per share - non-voting
43.90
45.50
43.90
45.50
KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS
Gross profit margin (%)
31.24
36.33
29.98
32.14
Return on capital employed (ROCE) (%)
13.71
27.41
13.55
23.72
Interest cover (times)
3.16
5.08
2.29
2.66
Price earnings ratio - voting (times)
9.40
4.42
16.61
10.42
Price earnings ratio - non-voting (times)
8.01
4.02
14.16
9.48
Current ratio
1.08:1
0.95:1
0.55:1
0.58:1
Quick asset ratio
0.67:1
0.45:1
0.37:1
0.34:1
Dividend payout ratio (%)
-
-
64.52
31.25
TURNOVER (GROUP)
GROSS PROFIT (GROUP)
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN (GROUP)
Rs.
49.8 Bn
Rs.
15.6 Bn
31.24%
(2022/23 : Rs. 56.5 Bn)
(2022/23 : Rs. 20.5 Bn)
(2022/23 : 36.33%)
TURNOVER (COMPANY)
GROSS PROFIT (COMPANY)
GROSS PROFIT MARGIN (COMPANY)
Rs.
37.4 Bn
Rs.
11.2 Bn
29.98%
(2022/23 : Rs. 35.7 Bn)
(2022/23 : Rs. 11.5 Bn)
(2022/23 : 32.14%)
5
Revenue
Gross Profit
Gross Profit Margin
Rs. Bn
56.5
Rs. Bn
%
60
49.8
25
20.5
40
36.33
32.14 29.98
50
20
35
31.24
40
(11.9%)
35.7
37.4
15.6
30
(14.0%)
15
11.5
25
(6.7%)
11.2
30
4.8%
(23.9%)
20
20
10
(2.6%)
15
5
10
10
5
0
2023
2024
2023
2024
0
2023
2024
2023
2024
0
2023
2024
2023
2024
Group
Company
Group
Company
Group
Company
Earnings Per Share
Rs.
12 11.31
10
8
6
5.48
4.80
4
(51.5%)
3.10
2
(35.4%)
0
2023 20242023 2024
GroupCompany
NAV Per Share
Rs.
80
62.39
70
58.48
60
6.7%
50
38.90 40.50
40
30
4.1%
20
10
0
2023
2024
2023
2024
Group
Company
Gearing Ratio
%
50
46.14
40
31.94
32.71
35.41
30.3%
30
2.4%
20
10
0
2023
2024
2023
2024
Group
Company
Cash Generated from Operations
Rs. Mn
7,707
8,000
6,400
236.8%
4,800
2,230
3,200
1,600
562.7%
0
(1,600)
(482)
(3,200)
(4,800)
(6,400)
(5,632)
(8,000)
2023
2024
2023
2024
Group
Company
Capital Expenditure
Rs. Mn
6,000
5,397
5,158
5,000
4,000
66.3%
66.5%
3,245
3,098
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
2023
2024
2023
2024
Group
Company
ROCE
%
30
27.41
23.72
25
20
15
13.71
13.55
10
(50.0)%
(42.9)%
5
0
2023
2024
2023
2024
Group
Company
NAV PER SHARE (GROUP)
CAPITAL EXPENDITURE (GROUP)
RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (GROUP)
Rs. 62.39
Rs. 5.4 Bn
13.71%
(2022/23 : Rs. 58.48)
(2022/23 : Rs. 3.2 Bn)
(2022/23 : 27.41%)
6 Tokyo Cement Company (Lanka) PLC | Annual Report 2023/24
OUR
PRODUCTS
7
Our Products
8 Tokyo Cement Company (Lanka) PLC | Annual Report 2023/24
Our Products
