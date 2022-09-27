Tokyo Century : Acquisition of ITAD Company in Germany by CSI LifeCycle Leasing GmbH (CSI Germany)

For Reference Only September 27, 2022

Acquisition of ITAD Company in Germany by CSI LifeCycle Leasing GmbH (CSI Germany)

Tokyo Century Corporation ("TC") hereby announces that its wholly owned subsidiary CSI Leasing, Inc. ("CSI," headquartered in Missouri, USA), through its subsidiary CSI LifeCycle Leasing GmbH ("CSI Germany," headquartered in Hessen, Germany), has acquired all shares of tradefinity GmbH ("tradefinity," headquartered in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany), a leading ITAD services*1 company in Germany that provides appropriate disposal of IT equipment.

Operating in more than 50 countries, CSI is a major global leasing company, providing IT lifecycle management services that combine offerings such as fair market value (FMV) leasing*2 and data destruction. The demand for ITAD services is growing, especially among global companies that place a high priority on governance and compliance regarding their IT equipment. CSI has been providing high-quality ITAD services, including data destruction and proper IT disposal through EPC, Inc. ("EPC," headquartered in Missouri, USA), CSI's wholly owned subsidiary. With 18 facilities worldwide, EPC processes more than 1.5 million assets per year.

CSI Germany is one of CSI's largest subsidiaries in Europe, and its ITAD services have been handled by tradefinity for years. tradefinity is a leading ITAD company with more than 15 years of experience, providing comprehensive ITAD services for PCs, servers and storage. They offer a high-level of remarketing capabilities based on various sales channels. In Germany, tradefinity manages 100 thousand IT assets per year.

By bringing ITAD services in-house through this acquisition, improving services, and strengthening its competitiveness as the central base in Europe, CSI Germany will contribute to further expanding CSI's business fields.

TC intends to contribute to the creation of an environmentally sound, sustainable economy and society by expanding CSI's globally standardized financial service know-how, along with ITAD services. TC will also further accelerate collaborative synergies among Group companies.

This acquisition will have no significant impact on TC's consolidated performance and does not change the consolidated results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, announced on May 12, 2022.

*1: IT asset disposition ("ITAD") is the process of disposing of IT assets through safe and environmentally appropriate methods in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

*2: Fair market value ("FMV") leasing is a form of highly flexible equipment leasing that offers customers multiple options such as returning the asset, purchasing the asset, or extending the lease of the asset at the end of the original lease period. As customers are not required to make a commitment regarding their plans for the asset at the time the lease is signed, they can make a considered decision in accordance with their particular business needs at the end of the lease term. This form of leasing is a very efficient means of procuring IT assets in a time of rapid technological advancement.

