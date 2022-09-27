Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Century Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8439   JP3424950008

TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION

(8439)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-27 am EDT
4690.00 JPY   -2.09%
02:11aTokyo Century : Acquisition of ITAD Company in Germany by CSI LifeCycle Leasing GmbH (CSI Germany)
PU
09/06Tokyo Century : Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2022
PU
09/01Tokyo Century : Commercial Operations Begin at Shunan Power Corporation's Power Plant
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokyo Century : Acquisition of ITAD Company in Germany by CSI LifeCycle Leasing GmbH (CSI Germany)

09/27/2022 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Reference Only

September 27, 2022

Acquisition of ITAD Company in Germany by CSI LifeCycle Leasing GmbH (CSI Germany)

Tokyo Century Corporation ("TC") hereby announces that its wholly owned subsidiary CSI Leasing, Inc. ("CSI," headquartered in Missouri, USA), through its subsidiary CSI LifeCycle Leasing GmbH ("CSI Germany," headquartered in Hessen, Germany), has acquired all shares of tradefinity GmbH ("tradefinity," headquartered in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany), a leading ITAD services*1 company in Germany that provides appropriate disposal of IT equipment.

Operating in more than 50 countries, CSI is a major global leasing company, providing IT lifecycle management services that combine offerings such as fair market value (FMV) leasing*2 and data destruction. The demand for ITAD services is growing, especially among global companies that place a high priority on governance and compliance regarding their IT equipment. CSI has been providing high-quality ITAD services, including data destruction and proper IT disposal through EPC, Inc. ("EPC," headquartered in Missouri, USA), CSI's wholly owned subsidiary. With 18 facilities worldwide, EPC processes more than 1.5 million assets per year.

CSI Germany is one of CSI's largest subsidiaries in Europe, and its ITAD services have been handled by tradefinity for years. tradefinity is a leading ITAD company with more than 15 years of experience, providing comprehensive ITAD services for PCs, servers and storage. They offer a high-level of remarketing capabilities based on various sales channels. In Germany, tradefinity manages 100 thousand IT assets per year.

By bringing ITAD services in-house through this acquisition, improving services, and strengthening its competitiveness as the central base in Europe, CSI Germany will contribute to further expanding CSI's business fields.

TC intends to contribute to the creation of an environmentally sound, sustainable economy and society by expanding CSI's globally standardized financial service know-how, along with ITAD services. TC will also further accelerate collaborative synergies among Group companies.

This acquisition will have no significant impact on TC's consolidated performance and does not change the consolidated results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, announced on May 12, 2022.

*1: IT asset disposition ("ITAD") is the process of disposing of IT assets through safe and environmentally appropriate methods in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

*2: Fair market value ("FMV") leasing is a form of highly flexible equipment leasing that offers customers multiple options such as returning the asset, purchasing the asset, or extending the lease of the asset at the end of the original lease period. As customers are not required to make a commitment regarding their plans for the asset at the time the lease is signed, they can make a considered decision in accordance with their particular business needs at the end of the lease term. This form of leasing is a very efficient means of procuring IT assets in a time of rapid technological advancement.

- 1 -

(Reference 1) CSI's IT lifecycle management

(Reference 2) ITAD services process

(Reference 3) Capital relationship of each company concerned

- 2 -

###

Contact Information: Tokyo Century Corporation Investor Relations Division Keisuke Yamashita

Inquiry: https://www.tokyocentury.co.jp/en/contact/form.php

Phone: +81-3-5209-6710

(Note) This translation is prepared and provided for reference only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the original document shall prevail.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Tokyo Century Corporation published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 06:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION
02:11aTokyo Century : Acquisition of ITAD Company in Germany by CSI LifeCycle Leasing GmbH (CSI ..
PU
09/06Tokyo Century : Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2022
PU
09/01Tokyo Century : Commercial Operations Begin at Shunan Power Corporation's Power Plant
PU
08/23Tokyo Century : DX PromotionーWorking with XMart to Innovate Order and Supply Operat..
PU
08/23Tokyo Century : Aviation Capital Group, a group company of Tokyo Century, has released its..
PU
08/18Tokyo Century : Projects have been selected for Joint Crediting Mechanism Model Projects i..
PU
08/09Tokyo Century : Corporate Governance Report
PU
08/05Tokyo Century : Financial Results for FY2022 Consolidated 1Q
PU
08/05Tokyo Century : Consolidated Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin)for the Three Months of Fis..
PU
08/05Tokyo Century : FY2022 Consolidated 1Q
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 354 B 9 380 M 9 380 M
Net income 2023 24 948 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2023 4 292 B 29 731 M 29 731 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 3,12%
Capitalization 586 B 4 057 M 4 057 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,60x
EV / Sales 2024 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 7 634
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Century Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4 790,00 JPY
Average target price 6 096,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koichi Baba President & Representative Director
Takashi Yonetsu Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Masataka Yukiya Chairman
Masao Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Yukito Higaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-13.08%4 057
BOC AVIATION LIMITED4.47%5 274
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.92%3 903
GATX CORPORATION-12.86%3 206
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.2.51%1 710
FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC-40.38%1 482