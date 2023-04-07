Tokyo Century : Aviation Capital Group Strengthens Support for Airlink Activities

Aircraft leasing subsidiary Aviation Capital Group LLC ("ACG") has decided to move to the next step as a sponsor of Airlink, a nonprofit organization, from the "Silver Level" to the "Gold Level" and announced its $50,000 sponsorship. The details are provided below.

Airlink is a rapid-response nonprofit organization that provides free airlift and logistical services to a network of more than 150 organizations, including airlines and NGOs, to support communities facing natural and man-made disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide.

ACG, which operates an aircraft leasing business, will continue supporting Airlink's activities that contribute to helping vulnerable communities globally to fulfill its social responsibility through its business.

For more information, please see the ACG press release below.

https://www.aviationcapitalgroup.com/press/2023/04/05/aviation-capital-group-becomes-a-gold-level-sponsor-of-airlink/