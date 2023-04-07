Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Century Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8439   JP3424950008

TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION

(8439)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-07 am EDT
4380.00 JPY    0.00%
02:15aTokyo Century : Aviation Capital Group Strengthens Support for Airlink Activities
PU
03/30TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/04GA Telesis and Tokyo Century Corporation Announce the Launch of HALO AirFinance
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokyo Century : Aviation Capital Group Strengthens Support for Airlink Activities

04/07/2023 | 02:15am EDT
Aircraft leasing subsidiary Aviation Capital Group LLC ("ACG") has decided to move to the next step as a sponsor of Airlink, a nonprofit organization, from the "Silver Level" to the "Gold Level" and announced its $50,000 sponsorship. The details are provided below.

Airlink is a rapid-response nonprofit organization that provides free airlift and logistical services to a network of more than 150 organizations, including airlines and NGOs, to support communities facing natural and man-made disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide.

ACG, which operates an aircraft leasing business, will continue supporting Airlink's activities that contribute to helping vulnerable communities globally to fulfill its social responsibility through its business.

For more information, please see the ACG press release below.
https://www.aviationcapitalgroup.com/press/2023/04/05/aviation-capital-group-becomes-a-gold-level-sponsor-of-airlink/

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tokyo Century Corporation published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 357 B 10 304 M 10 304 M
Net income 2023 1 600 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 573x
Yield 2023 3,48%
Capitalization 536 B 4 071 M 4 071 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 7 634
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Century Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4 380,00 JPY
Average target price 6 250,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koichi Baba President & Representative Director
Takashi Yonetsu Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Masataka Yukiya Chairman
Masao Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Yukito Higaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-2.23%4 071
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-5.68%5 433
GATX CORPORATION1.67%3 829
FTAI AVIATION LTD.54.09%2 674
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.4.29%2 046
GRENKE AG45.56%1 447
