Tokyo Century : Consolidated Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin) for the Six Months of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin) for the Six Months of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [Japan GAAP] November 7, 2022 Name of Listed Company: Tokyo Century Corporation Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Securities Code: 8439 1. Consolidated Performance Six Months Ended Six Months Ended YoY September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 (Millions of yen) (Percentage change) (1) Consolidated business results: Revenues 618,757 626,482 1.2% Operating income 49,797 49,355 (0.9)% Ordinary income 54,677 55,838 2.1% Net income attributable to owners of 33,193 (6,274) －% parent Basic earnings per share (Yen) 271.66 (51.30) Diluted earnings per share (Yen) 270.51 － Notes: Total comprehensive income For the six months ended September 30, 2022: ¥132,368 million 58.4% For the six months ended September 30, 2021: ¥83,588 million 241.4% As of March 31, 2022 As of September 30, 2022 (Millions of yen) (2) Consolidated financial condition: Total assets 5,663,787 6,030,361 Net assets 795,580 915,195 Shareholders' equity ratio 11.9% 13.1% Reference: Shareholders' equity As of September 30, 2022: ¥789,174 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥673,024 million 2. Dividends Dividends per Share (Yen) First Second Third Year-End Total Quarter Quarter Quarter Fiscal 2021 － 71.00 － 72.00 143.00 Fiscal 2022 － 71.00 Fiscal 2022 (Forecast) － 72.00 143.00 Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecast of dividends: None

3. Consolidated Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (As of November 7, 2022) Full year YoY (Millions of yen) (Percentage change) Ordinary income 100,000 10.5% Net income attributable to owners 20,000 (60.2)% of parent Basic earnings per share (Yen) 163.66 Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecast of consolidated results: None Notes Changes in status of significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in status of specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None Adoption of special accounting treatments for quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements Changes in accounting policies due to reforms of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatements: None Note: For details, please refer to "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes, (3) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 9 of the Attached Documents. (4) Number of shares of common stock issued 1) Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock) As of March 31, 2022: 123,028,320 shares As of September 30, 2022: 123,028,320 shares 2) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period As of March 31, 2022: 826,799 shares As of September 30, 2022: 627,321 shares Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Six months ended September 30, 2021: 122,187,859 shares

Six months ended September 30, 2022: 122,321,834 shares These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountant or audit firm. Explanation related to forward-lookingstatements and other items warranting special mention(Regarding forward-looking statements) The statements concerning future performance presented in this document are prepared based on currently available information and certain preconditions that Tokyo Century Corporation and its Group companies believe to be reasonable at the publication of this document. Actual results may be substantially different from any projections presented herein due to various factors. (Methods for obtaining supplementary reference documents for quarterly financial statements) The supplementary reference documents were disclosed on the TDnet on the same date as this document (Japanese only) and were also posted on the Company's website. The Company holds an earnings announcement (audio conference) for institutional investors and analysts on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. - 2 -

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Results for the Six Months of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

In this section 1 "Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Results for the Six Months of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023," the amounts expressed in units of millions have been rounded off to the nearest hundred million. (1) Explanation of Results of Operations During the six months ended September 30, 2022, revenues increased ¥7,700 million, or 1.2%, to ¥626,500 million, and gross profit increased ¥8,300 million, or 7.9%, to ¥113,500 million respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was due to increases in the Specialty Financing segment and the Mobility & Fleet Management segment, despite the recording of a loss on operational investment securities in the International Business segment. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased ¥8,700 million, or 15.7%, to ¥64,200 million from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to the absence of a gain on reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts in the aviation business posted in the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Non-operating income and expenses increased ¥1,600 million, or 32.8%, to an income of ¥6,500 million from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly caused by an increase in equity in earnings of affiliates. Due to the factors mentioned above, ordinary income increased ¥1,200 million, or 2.1%, to ¥55,800 million from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Aviation Capital Group LLC (hereinafter, "ACG"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, complied with the relevant economic sanctions by the United States, the European Union (EU), and other countries affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and terminated all aircraft leased to Russian airline companies. However, the effect of Russian countermeasures to these economic sanctions has made it difficult to estimate future cash flows with regard to such aircraft with terminated leases. In response to this situation, the Group recorded an impairment loss of ¥47,000 million for such aircraft as an extraordinary loss. Mainly due to this, extraordinary income and losses decreased ¥47,000 million, a decrease of ¥46,600 million compared to the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Income taxes decreased ¥6,900 million, or 43.1%, to ¥9,100 million, and net income attributable to non- controlling interests increased ¥900 million, or 17.7%, to ¥6,000 million, respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. As a result, net loss attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥6,300 million, a decrease of ¥39,500 million in income from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Average exchange rate during the period for the preparation of consolidated financial statements for the major overseas subsidiaries and affiliates closing accounts in December is ¥123.15/US$ for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (January to June 2022), ¥107.82/US$ for the first six months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (January to June 2021). (Overview of Business Results by Segment) Business results by segment were as follows. Revenues for each segment represent "revenues from customers," and segment income or loss represents the amount for the reportable segment. Equipment Leasing Revenues decreased ¥17,000 million, or 6.6%, to ¥241,000 million, but segment income increased ¥1,000 million, or 6.0%, to ¥17,300 million, respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The increase in segment income was mainly due to an increase in equity in earnings of affiliates NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd. and NITTSU Lease & Finance Co., Ltd. The balance of segment assets decreased ¥61,700 million, or 4.5%, to ¥1,318,000 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Mobility & Fleet Management Revenues increased ¥8,300 million, or 4.9%, to ¥177,000 million, and segment income increased ¥7,000 million, or 78.4%, to ¥16,000 million, respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The - 3 -

increase in segment income was mainly because of improved earnings due to a recovery in sales in the car rental business, as well as expanded gains on sales of lease and rental vehicles resulting from a flexible response to the used vehicle market situation. The balance of segment assets decreased ¥4,800 million, or 0.8%, to ¥607,000 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Specialty Financing Revenues increased ¥1,100 million, or 0.8%, to ¥141,600 million, and segment income increased ¥9,800 million, or 36.2%, to ¥37,000 million, respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The increase in segment income was mainly caused by increased gain on the sale of operational investment securities and a decline in the impairment loss in the aviation business. The balance of segment assets increased ¥435,700 million, or 18.8%, to ¥2,747,500 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year due mainly to foreign exchange fluctuations. International Business Revenues increased ¥15,200 million, or 29.7%, to ¥66,300 million, and segment loss amounted to ¥7,700 million (decline of ¥15,400 million in income), respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The decrease in segment income was mainly caused by the recording of a loss on operational investment securities. The balance of segment assets increased ¥81,300 million, or 14.6%, to ¥638,400 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year due mainly to foreign exchange fluctuations. (2) Explanation of Financial Conditions Total assets at the end of the six months under review increased ¥366,600 million, or 6.5%, to ¥6,030,400 million, and due mainly to foreign exchange fluctuations, segment assets increased ¥452,300 million, or 9.3%, to ¥5,331,700 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Total liabilities increased ¥247,000 million, or 5.1%, to ¥5,115,200 million, and interest-bearing debts increased ¥270,100 million, or 6.4%, to ¥4,517,500 million, respectively from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Total net assets increased ¥119,600 million, or 15.0%, to ¥915,200 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly caused by an increase in translation adjustments of ¥115,300 million, which offset a ¥15,100 million decrease in retained earnings due to the recording of a quarterly net loss and payment of year-end dividends. As a result, the shareholders' equity ratio increased 1.2 points compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 13.1%. Exchange rate at the end of the period for the preparation of consolidated financial statements for the major overseas subsidiaries and affiliates closing accounts in December is ¥136.69/US$ at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (June 30, 2022), ¥115.02/US$ at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year (December 31, 2021). (3) Explanation of Future Forecast Information such as Consolidated Results Forecast We have made no revision to the consolidated results forecast which was announced on May 12, 2022. - 4 -