Tokyo Century Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in financial business. The Company operates in four business segments. Domestic Leasing segment is engaged in leasing and financing of information and communication equipment, office equipment, industrial machine tools, transportation equipment, and equipment for commercial and service industries. Domestic Automobile segment is engaged in auto leasing, rental cars, and car sharing businesses for corporations and individuals. Specialty segment is engaged in domestic and overseas leasing and financing of products such as ships, aircraft, real estate, environment and energy. International segment is engaged in leasing and financing mainly in East Asia and Association of Southeast Asian Nations, North America, and Latin America. The Company is also engaged in non-life insurance agency business and outsourced office work.

Sector Corporate Financial Services