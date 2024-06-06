June 6, 2024
Company name:
Tokyo Century Corporation
Name of representative:
Koichi Baba, President & CEO,
Representative Director
(Securities code: 8439; Prime
Market)
Inquiries:
Kengo Kawai, General Manager of
Public Relations & Investor
Relations Division
(Telephone: +81-3-5209-6710)
(Corrections of Numerical Data)
Partial Corrections to Consolidated Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin)
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 [Japan GAAP]
Tokyo Century Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that there have been corrections made to the above-mentioned disclosure material released on May 14, 2024. The Company has made the corrections to the numerical data shown below.
Reason for corrections
After the filing of the material, it was found that there were some errors in the content.
- Details of corrections
The corrections are indicated by a bold, red square frame.
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
- Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
P21 Segment Information
3. Information of the amount of revenues, income/loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment and disaggregated revenue
Fiscal 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Before corrections)
Fiscal 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Millions of yen)
Reportable Segment
Amount shown
Environ-
on the
Inter-
Other
Adjustment
consolidated
Equipment
Auto-
Specialty
mental
Total
national
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
financial
Leasing
mobility
Financing
Infra-
Business
statements
structure
(Note 3)
Revenues
Revenues from
customers
458,612
337,165
312,184
177,392
59,655
1,345,011
1,102
1,346,113
-
1,346,113
(Note 4)
Intersegment
367
923
190
163
0
1,646
442
2,088
(2,088)
-
revenues /transfers
Total
458,980
338,089
312,375
177,555
59,656
1,346,657
1,544
1,348,202
(2,088)
1,346,113
Segment income
24,154
16,655
29,977
10,950
1,892
83,630
1,082
84,713
(12,576)
72,136
(loss)
Segment assets
1,273,522
479,003
2,825,264
822,699
273,921
5,674,410
46,023
5,720,433
740,496
6,460,390
Other
Depreciation and
17,555
69,071
87,623
54,844
12,576
241,671
2
241,673
886
242,560
amortization
Amortization of
4
371
2,609
58
1,016
4,060
-
4,060
-
4,060
goodwill
Equity in
earnings/loss of
9,076
531
6,655
680
(4)
16,938
863
17,802
-
17,802
affiliates
Extraordinary
166
1,112
22
74
377
1,753
-
1,753
375
2,129
income
(Gain on sale of
shares of
166
879
-
-
-
1,046
-
1,046
-
1,046
subsidiaries)
(Gain on sales of
investment
-
4
1
1
377
385
-
398
375
760
securities)
(After corrections)
Fiscal 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Millions of yen)
Reportable Segment
Amount
Environ-
shown on the
Inter-
Other
Adjustment
consolidated
Equipment
Auto-
Specialty
mental
Total
national
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
financial
Leasing
mobility
Financing
Infra-
Business
statements
structure
(Note 3)
Revenues
Revenues from
customers
458,612
337,165
312,184
177,392
59,655
1,345,011
1,102
1,346,113
-
1,346,113
(Note 4)
Intersegment
367
923
190
163
0
1,646
442
2,088
(2,088)
-
revenues /transfers
Total
458,980
338,089
312,375
177,555
59,656
1,346,657
1,544
1,348,202
(2,088)
1,346,113
Segment income
24,154
16,655
29,977
10,950
1,892
83,630
1,082
84,713
(12,576)
72,136
(loss)
Segment assets
1,273,522
479,003
2,825,264
822,699
273,921
5,674,410
46,023
5,720,433
740,496
6,460,930
Other
Depreciation and
17,555
69,071
87,623
54,844
12,576
241,671
2
241,673
886
242,560
amortization
Amortization of
4
371
2,609
1,016
58
4,060
-
4,060
-
4,060
goodwill
Equity in
earnings/loss of
9,076
531
6,655
680
(4)
16,938
863
17,802
-
17,802
affiliates
Extraordinary
166
1,112
22
74
377
1,753
-
1,753
375
2,129
income
(Gain on sale of
shares of
166
879
-
-
-
1,046
-
1,046
-
1,046
subsidiaries)
(Gain on sales of
investment
-
4
1
1
377
385
-
385
375
760
securities)
- P24 Per Share Information
(Before corrections) Per Share Information
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2023
Net assets per share
¥1,555.54
¥1,718.32
Basic earnings per share
¥9.74
¥147.32
Diluted earnings per share
¥9.70
¥146.75
(After corrections) Per Share Information
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2023
Net assets per share
¥1,555.54
¥1,781.32
Basic earnings per share
¥9.74
¥147.32
Diluted earnings per share
¥9.70
¥146.75
The corrected "Consolidated Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin) for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 [Japan GAAP]" is posted on our website.
