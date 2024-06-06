June 6, 2024

Company name:

Tokyo Century Corporation

Name of representative:

Koichi Baba, President & CEO,

Representative Director

(Securities code: 8439; Prime

Market)

Inquiries:

Kengo Kawai, General Manager of

Public Relations & Investor

Relations Division

(Telephone: +81-3-5209-6710)

(Corrections of Numerical Data)

Partial Corrections to Consolidated Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin)

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 [Japan GAAP]

Tokyo Century Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that there have been corrections made to the above-mentioned disclosure material released on May 14, 2024. The Company has made the corrections to the numerical data shown below.

  1. Reason for corrections
    After the filing of the material, it was found that there were some errors in the content.
  2. Details of corrections
    The corrections are indicated by a bold, red square frame.
    3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
    1. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. P21 Segment Information
    3. Information of the amount of revenues, income/loss, assets, liabilities and other items by reportable segment and disaggregated revenue
    Fiscal 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Before corrections)

Fiscal 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable Segment

Amount shown

Environ-

on the

Inter-

Other

Adjustment

consolidated

Equipment

Auto-

Specialty

mental

Total

national

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

financial

Leasing

mobility

Financing

Infra-

Business

statements

structure

(Note 3)

Revenues

Revenues from

customers

458,612

337,165

312,184

177,392

59,655

1,345,011

1,102

1,346,113

-

1,346,113

(Note 4)

Intersegment

367

923

190

163

0

1,646

442

2,088

(2,088)

-

revenues /transfers

Total

458,980

338,089

312,375

177,555

59,656

1,346,657

1,544

1,348,202

(2,088)

1,346,113

Segment income

24,154

16,655

29,977

10,950

1,892

83,630

1,082

84,713

(12,576)

72,136

(loss)

Segment assets

1,273,522

479,003

2,825,264

822,699

273,921

5,674,410

46,023

5,720,433

740,496

6,460,390

Other

Depreciation and

17,555

69,071

87,623

54,844

12,576

241,671

2

241,673

886

242,560

amortization

Amortization of

4

371

2,609

58

1,016

4,060

-

4,060

-

4,060

goodwill

Equity in

earnings/loss of

9,076

531

6,655

680

(4)

16,938

863

17,802

-

17,802

affiliates

Extraordinary

166

1,112

22

74

377

1,753

-

1,753

375

2,129

income

(Gain on sale of

shares of

166

879

-

-

-

1,046

-

1,046

-

1,046

subsidiaries)

(Gain on sales of

investment

-

4

1

1

377

385

-

398

375

760

securities)

(After corrections)

Fiscal 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable Segment

Amount

Environ-

shown on the

Inter-

Other

Adjustment

consolidated

Equipment

Auto-

Specialty

mental

Total

national

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

financial

Leasing

mobility

Financing

Infra-

Business

statements

structure

(Note 3)

Revenues

Revenues from

customers

458,612

337,165

312,184

177,392

59,655

1,345,011

1,102

1,346,113

-

1,346,113

(Note 4)

Intersegment

367

923

190

163

0

1,646

442

2,088

(2,088)

-

revenues /transfers

Total

458,980

338,089

312,375

177,555

59,656

1,346,657

1,544

1,348,202

(2,088)

1,346,113

Segment income

24,154

16,655

29,977

10,950

1,892

83,630

1,082

84,713

(12,576)

72,136

(loss)

Segment assets

1,273,522

479,003

2,825,264

822,699

273,921

5,674,410

46,023

5,720,433

740,496

6,460,930

Other

Depreciation and

17,555

69,071

87,623

54,844

12,576

241,671

2

241,673

886

242,560

amortization

Amortization of

4

371

2,609

1,016

58

4,060

-

4,060

-

4,060

goodwill

Equity in

earnings/loss of

9,076

531

6,655

680

(4)

16,938

863

17,802

-

17,802

affiliates

Extraordinary

166

1,112

22

74

377

1,753

-

1,753

375

2,129

income

(Gain on sale of

shares of

166

879

-

-

-

1,046

-

1,046

-

1,046

subsidiaries)

(Gain on sales of

investment

-

4

1

1

377

385

-

385

375

760

securities)

  1. P24 Per Share Information

(Before corrections) Per Share Information

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2023

Net assets per share

¥1,555.54

¥1,718.32

Basic earnings per share

¥9.74

¥147.32

Diluted earnings per share

¥9.70

¥146.75

(After corrections) Per Share Information

Fiscal 2022

Fiscal 2023

Net assets per share

¥1,555.54

¥1,781.32

Basic earnings per share

¥9.74

¥147.32

Diluted earnings per share

¥9.70

¥146.75

The corrected "Consolidated Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin) for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 [Japan GAAP]" is posted on our website.

Disclaimer

Tokyo Century Corporation published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 07:13:01 UTC.