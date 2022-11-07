Tokyo Century : FY2022 Consolidated 2Q

These consolidated financial results are an English translation of excerpts from the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" including attachments filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan.
This report has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan. Amounts less than ¥1 million have been omitted unless otherwise stated.
Consolidated Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin)
for the Six Months of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Representative: Koichi Baba, President & CEO, Representative Director
Contact: Tatsuya Hirasaki, Director and Managing Executive Officer
Phone: +81-3-5209-6710
Scheduled Reportable Date of Quarterly Securities Report: November 7, 2022
Scheduled Payment Date of Dividends: December 6, 2022
Preparation of Supplementary Reference Documents: Yes
Holding of Quarterly Earnings Announcement: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.)
1. Consolidated Performance
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
YoY
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
(Millions of yen)
(Percentage change)
(1) Consolidated business results:
Revenues
618,757
626,482
1.2%
Operating income
49,797
49,355
(0.9)%
Ordinary income
54,677
55,838
2.1%
Net income attributable to owners of
33,193
(6,274)
－%
parent
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
271.66
(51.30)
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
270.51
－
Notes:
Total comprehensive income
For the six months ended September 30, 2022:
¥132,368 million
58.4%
For the six months ended September 30, 2021:
¥83,588 million
241.4%
As of March 31, 2022 As of September 30, 2022
(Millions of yen)
(2) Consolidated financial condition:
Total assets
5,663,787
6,030,361
Net assets
795,580
915,195
Shareholders' equity ratio
11.9%
13.1%
Reference:
Shareholders' equity
As of September 30, 2022:
¥789,174 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥673,024 million
2.
Dividends
Dividends per Share (Yen)
First
Second
Third
Year-End
Total
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Fiscal 2021
－
71.00
－
72.00
143.00
Fiscal 2022
－
71.00
Fiscal 2022 (Forecast)
－
72.00
143.00
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecast of dividends: None - 1 -
3. Consolidated Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (As of November 7, 2022)
Full year
YoY
(Millions of yen)
(Percentage change)
Ordinary income
100,000
10.5%
Net income attributable to owners
20,000
(60.2)%
of parent
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
163.66
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecast of consolidated results: None
Notes
Changes in status of significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in status of specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of special accounting treatments for quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to reforms of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatements: None
Note: For details, please refer to "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes, (3) Notes to the
Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 9 of the Attached Documents.
(4) Number of shares of common stock issued
1) Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of March 31, 2022:
123,028,320 shares
As of September 30, 2022:
123,028,320 shares
2) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2022:
826,799 shares
As of September 30, 2022:
627,321 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Six months ended September 30, 2021: 122,187,859 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2022: 122,321,834 shares
These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountant or audit firm.
Explanation related toforward-lookingstatements and other items warranting special mention(Regarding forward-looking statements)
The statements concerning future performance presented in this document are prepared based on currently available information and certain preconditions that Tokyo Century Corporation and its Group companies believe to be reasonable at the publication of this document. Actual results may be substantially different from any projections presented herein due to various factors.
(Methods for obtaining supplementary reference documents for quarterly financial statements)
The supplementary reference documents were disclosed on the TDnet on the same date as this document (Japanese only) and were also posted on the Company's website.
The Company holds an earnings announcement (audio conference) for institutional investors and analysts on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
- 2 -
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Results for the Six Months of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
In this section 1 "Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Results for the Six Months of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023," the amounts expressed in units of millions have been rounded off to the nearest hundred million.
(1) Explanation of Results of Operations
During the six months ended September 30, 2022, revenues increased ¥7,700 million, or 1.2%, to ¥626,500 million, and gross profit increased ¥8,300 million, or 7.9%, to ¥113,500 million respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was due to increases in the Specialty Financing segment and the Mobility & Fleet Management segment, despite the recording of a loss on operational investment securities in the International Business segment.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased ¥8,700 million, or 15.7%, to ¥64,200 million from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to the absence of a gain on reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts in the aviation business posted in the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
Non-operating income and expenses increased ¥1,600 million, or 32.8%, to an income of ¥6,500 million from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly caused by an increase in equity in earnings of affiliates.
Due to the factors mentioned above, ordinary income increased ¥1,200 million, or 2.1%, to ¥55,800 million from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
Aviation Capital Group LLC (hereinafter, "ACG"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, complied with the relevant economic sanctions by the United States, the European Union (EU), and other countries affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and terminated all aircraft leased to Russian airline companies. However, the effect of Russian countermeasures to these economic sanctions has made it difficult to estimate future cash flows with regard to such aircraft with terminated leases. In response to this situation, the Group recorded an impairment loss of ¥47,000 million for such aircraft as an extraordinary loss. Mainly due to this, extraordinary income and losses decreased ¥47,000 million, a decrease of ¥46,600 million compared to the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
Income taxes decreased ¥6,900 million, or 43.1%, to ¥9,100 million, and net income attributable to non- controlling interests increased ¥900 million, or 17.7%, to ¥6,000 million, respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
As a result, net loss attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥6,300 million, a decrease of ¥39,500 million in income from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
Average exchange rate during the period for the preparation of consolidated financial statements for the major overseas subsidiaries and affiliates closing accounts in December is ¥123.15/US$ for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (January to June 2022), ¥107.82/US$ for the first six months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (January to June 2021).
(Overview of Business Results by Segment) Business results by segment were as follows.
Revenues for each segment represent "revenues from customers," and segment income or loss represents the amount for the reportable segment.
Equipment Leasing
Revenues decreased ¥17,000 million, or 6.6%, to ¥241,000 million, but segment income increased ¥1,000 million, or 6.0%, to ¥17,300 million, respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The increase in segment income was mainly due to an increase in equity in earnings of affiliates NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd. and NITTSU Lease & Finance Co., Ltd. The balance of segment assets decreased ¥61,700 million, or 4.5%, to ¥1,318,000 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
Mobility & Fleet Management
Revenues increased ¥8,300 million, or 4.9%, to ¥177,000 million, and segment income increased ¥7,000 million, or 78.4%, to ¥16,000 million, respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The
- 3 -
increase in segment income was mainly because of improved earnings due to a recovery in sales in the car rental business, as well as expanded gains on sales of lease and rental vehicles resulting from a flexible response to the used vehicle market situation. The balance of segment assets decreased ¥4,800 million, or 0.8%, to ¥607,000 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
Specialty Financing
Revenues increased ¥1,100 million, or 0.8%, to ¥141,600 million, and segment income increased ¥9,800 million, or 36.2%, to ¥37,000 million, respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The increase in segment income was mainly caused by increased gain on the sale of operational investment securities and a decline in the impairment loss in the aviation business. The balance of segment assets increased ¥435,700 million, or 18.8%, to ¥2,747,500 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year due mainly to foreign exchange fluctuations.
International Business
Revenues increased ¥15,200 million, or 29.7%, to ¥66,300 million, and segment loss amounted to ¥7,700 million (decline of ¥15,400 million in income), respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The decrease in segment income was mainly caused by the recording of a loss on operational investment securities. The balance of segment assets increased ¥81,300 million, or 14.6%, to ¥638,400 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year due mainly to foreign exchange fluctuations.
(2) Explanation of Financial Conditions
Total assets at the end of the six months under review increased ¥366,600 million, or 6.5%, to ¥6,030,400 million, and due mainly to foreign exchange fluctuations, segment assets increased ¥452,300 million, or 9.3%, to ¥5,331,700 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Total liabilities increased ¥247,000 million, or 5.1%, to ¥5,115,200 million, and interest-bearing debts increased ¥270,100 million, or 6.4%, to ¥4,517,500 million, respectively from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
Total net assets increased ¥119,600 million, or 15.0%, to ¥915,200 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly caused by an increase in translation adjustments of ¥115,300 million, which offset a ¥15,100 million decrease in retained earnings due to the recording of a quarterly net loss and payment of year-end dividends.
As a result, the shareholders' equity ratio increased 1.2 points compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 13.1%.
Exchange rate at the end of the period for the preparation of consolidated financial statements for the major overseas subsidiaries and affiliates closing accounts in December is ¥136.69/US$ at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (June 30, 2022), ¥115.02/US$ at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year (December 31, 2021).
(3) Explanation of Future Forecast Information such as Consolidated Results Forecast
We have made no revision to the consolidated results forecast which was announced on May 12, 2022.
- 4 -
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022 As of September 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash on hand and in banks
240,800
193,487
Accounts receivable - installment sales
153,939
166,800
Lease receivables and investment assets
1,575,049
1,567,059
Loans
407,370
449,174
Operational investment securities
352,044
316,557
Accounts receivable - leases
77,358
81,974
Short-term investment securities
450
300
Inventories
13,341
20,150
Other current assets
150,858
174,925
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(7,640)
(8,149)
Total current assets
2,963,571
2,962,281
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
Leased assets
1,991,616
2,209,972
Advances for purchases of property for lease
55,862
76,378
Other operating assets
116,248
217,325
Construction in progress
84,596
5,081
Own assets in use
19,029
19,723
Total property and equipment
2,267,353
2,528,481
Intangible assets
Computer programs leased to customers
2,086
2,140
Goodwill
53,308
60,391
Other intangible assets
34,824
36,518
Total intangible assets
90,219
99,051
Investments and other assets
Investments in securities
234,951
311,637
Claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation
17,045
17,927
Deferred tax assets
29,178
40,390
Retirement benefit asset
108
123
Other investments
68,554
78,120
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(10,284)
(10,526)
Total investments and other assets
339,555
437,673
Total non-current assets
2,697,129
3,065,206
Deferred assets
3,087
2,874
Total assets
5,663,787
6,030,361
- 5 -
