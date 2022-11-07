Advanced search
    8439   JP3424950008

TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION

(8439)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-07 am EST
4950.00 JPY   -0.70%
01:22aTokyo Century : Financial Results for FY2022 Consolidated 2Q
PU
01:22aTokyo Century : FY2022 Consolidated 2Q
PU
10/13Tokyo Century : Project has been selected for Joint Crediting Mechanism Model Projects in FY2022—Introduction of Solar Power Systems to Japanese Companies in Indonesia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokyo Century : FY2022 Consolidated 2Q

11/07/2022 | 01:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

These consolidated financial results are an English translation of excerpts from the Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" including attachments filed with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan.

This report has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan. Amounts less than ¥1 million have been omitted unless otherwise stated.

Consolidated Financial Results (Kessan Tanshin)

for the Six Months of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

[Japan GAAP]

November 7, 2022

Name of Listed Company: Tokyo Century Corporation

Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo

Securities Code: 8439

(URL: https://www.tokyocentury.co.jp/en/)

Representative: Koichi Baba, President & CEO, Representative Director

Contact: Tatsuya Hirasaki, Director and Managing Executive Officer

Phone: +81-3-5209-6710

Scheduled Reportable Date of Quarterly Securities Report: November 7, 2022

Scheduled Payment Date of Dividends: December 6, 2022

Preparation of Supplementary Reference Documents: Yes

Holding of Quarterly Earnings Announcement: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.)

1. Consolidated Performance

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

YoY

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

(Millions of yen)

(Percentage change)

(1) Consolidated business results:

Revenues

618,757

626,482

1.2%

Operating income

49,797

49,355

(0.9)%

Ordinary income

54,677

55,838

2.1%

Net income attributable to owners of

33,193

(6,274)

%

parent

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

271.66

(51.30)

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

270.51

Notes:

Total comprehensive income

For the six months ended September 30, 2022:

¥132,368 million

58.4%

For the six months ended September 30, 2021:

¥83,588 million

241.4%

As of March 31, 2022 As of September 30, 2022

(Millions of yen)

(2) Consolidated financial condition:

Total assets

5,663,787

6,030,361

Net assets

795,580

915,195

Shareholders' equity ratio

11.9%

13.1%

Reference:

Shareholders' equity

As of September 30, 2022:

¥789,174 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥673,024 million

2.

Dividends

Dividends per Share (Yen)

First

Second

Third

Year-End

Total

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Fiscal 2021

71.00

72.00

143.00

Fiscal 2022

71.00

Fiscal 2022 (Forecast)

72.00

143.00

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecast of dividends: None - 1 -

3. Consolidated Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (As of November 7, 2022)

Full year

YoY

(Millions of yen)

(Percentage change)

Ordinary income

100,000

10.5%

Net income attributable to owners

20,000

(60.2)%

of parent

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

163.66

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecast of consolidated results: None

Notes

  1. Changes in status of significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in status of specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of special accounting treatments for quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to reforms of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatements: None

Note: For details, please refer to "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes, (3) Notes to the

Consolidated Financial Statements, Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 9 of the Attached Documents.

(4) Number of shares of common stock issued

1) Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of March 31, 2022:

123,028,320 shares

As of September 30, 2022:

123,028,320 shares

2) Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2022:

826,799 shares

As of September 30, 2022:

627,321 shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Six months ended September 30, 2021: 122,187,859 shares
    Six months ended September 30, 2022: 122,321,834 shares

These quarterly financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountant or audit firm.

Explanation related to forward-lookingstatements and other items warranting special mention(Regarding forward-looking statements)

The statements concerning future performance presented in this document are prepared based on currently available information and certain preconditions that Tokyo Century Corporation and its Group companies believe to be reasonable at the publication of this document. Actual results may be substantially different from any projections presented herein due to various factors.

(Methods for obtaining supplementary reference documents for quarterly financial statements)

The supplementary reference documents were disclosed on the TDnet on the same date as this document (Japanese only) and were also posted on the Company's website.

The Company holds an earnings announcement (audio conference) for institutional investors and analysts on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

- 2 -

  • 1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Results for the Six Months of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

  • In this section 1 "Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Results for the Six Months of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023," the amounts expressed in units of millions have been rounded off to the nearest hundred million.

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

During the six months ended September 30, 2022, revenues increased ¥7,700 million, or 1.2%, to ¥626,500 million, and gross profit increased ¥8,300 million, or 7.9%, to ¥113,500 million respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was due to increases in the Specialty Financing segment and the Mobility & Fleet Management segment, despite the recording of a loss on operational investment securities in the International Business segment.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased ¥8,700 million, or 15.7%, to ¥64,200 million from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to the absence of a gain on reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts in the aviation business posted in the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

Non-operating income and expenses increased ¥1,600 million, or 32.8%, to an income of ¥6,500 million from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly caused by an increase in equity in earnings of affiliates.

Due to the factors mentioned above, ordinary income increased ¥1,200 million, or 2.1%, to ¥55,800 million from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

Aviation Capital Group LLC (hereinafter, "ACG"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, complied with the relevant economic sanctions by the United States, the European Union (EU), and other countries affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and terminated all aircraft leased to Russian airline companies. However, the effect of Russian countermeasures to these economic sanctions has made it difficult to estimate future cash flows with regard to such aircraft with terminated leases. In response to this situation, the Group recorded an impairment loss of ¥47,000 million for such aircraft as an extraordinary loss. Mainly due to this, extraordinary income and losses decreased ¥47,000 million, a decrease of ¥46,600 million compared to the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

Income taxes decreased ¥6,900 million, or 43.1%, to ¥9,100 million, and net income attributable to non- controlling interests increased ¥900 million, or 17.7%, to ¥6,000 million, respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

As a result, net loss attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥6,300 million, a decrease of ¥39,500 million in income from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

Average exchange rate during the period for the preparation of consolidated financial statements for the major overseas subsidiaries and affiliates closing accounts in December is ¥123.15/US$ for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (January to June 2022), ¥107.82/US$ for the first six months of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (January to June 2021).

(Overview of Business Results by Segment) Business results by segment were as follows.

Revenues for each segment represent "revenues from customers," and segment income or loss represents the amount for the reportable segment.

Equipment Leasing

Revenues decreased ¥17,000 million, or 6.6%, to ¥241,000 million, but segment income increased ¥1,000 million, or 6.0%, to ¥17,300 million, respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The increase in segment income was mainly due to an increase in equity in earnings of affiliates NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd. and NITTSU Lease & Finance Co., Ltd. The balance of segment assets decreased ¥61,700 million, or 4.5%, to ¥1,318,000 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

Mobility & Fleet Management

Revenues increased ¥8,300 million, or 4.9%, to ¥177,000 million, and segment income increased ¥7,000 million, or 78.4%, to ¥16,000 million, respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The

- 3 -

increase in segment income was mainly because of improved earnings due to a recovery in sales in the car rental business, as well as expanded gains on sales of lease and rental vehicles resulting from a flexible response to the used vehicle market situation. The balance of segment assets decreased ¥4,800 million, or 0.8%, to ¥607,000 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

Specialty Financing

Revenues increased ¥1,100 million, or 0.8%, to ¥141,600 million, and segment income increased ¥9,800 million, or 36.2%, to ¥37,000 million, respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The increase in segment income was mainly caused by increased gain on the sale of operational investment securities and a decline in the impairment loss in the aviation business. The balance of segment assets increased ¥435,700 million, or 18.8%, to ¥2,747,500 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year due mainly to foreign exchange fluctuations.

International Business

Revenues increased ¥15,200 million, or 29.7%, to ¥66,300 million, and segment loss amounted to ¥7,700 million (decline of ¥15,400 million in income), respectively from the same period of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The decrease in segment income was mainly caused by the recording of a loss on operational investment securities. The balance of segment assets increased ¥81,300 million, or 14.6%, to ¥638,400 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year due mainly to foreign exchange fluctuations.

(2) Explanation of Financial Conditions

Total assets at the end of the six months under review increased ¥366,600 million, or 6.5%, to ¥6,030,400 million, and due mainly to foreign exchange fluctuations, segment assets increased ¥452,300 million, or 9.3%, to ¥5,331,700 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Total liabilities increased ¥247,000 million, or 5.1%, to ¥5,115,200 million, and interest-bearing debts increased ¥270,100 million, or 6.4%, to ¥4,517,500 million, respectively from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

Total net assets increased ¥119,600 million, or 15.0%, to ¥915,200 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly caused by an increase in translation adjustments of ¥115,300 million, which offset a ¥15,100 million decrease in retained earnings due to the recording of a quarterly net loss and payment of year-end dividends.

As a result, the shareholders' equity ratio increased 1.2 points compared with the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 13.1%.

Exchange rate at the end of the period for the preparation of consolidated financial statements for the major overseas subsidiaries and affiliates closing accounts in December is ¥136.69/US$ at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (June 30, 2022), ¥115.02/US$ at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year (December 31, 2021).

(3) Explanation of Future Forecast Information such as Consolidated Results Forecast

We have made no revision to the consolidated results forecast which was announced on May 12, 2022.

- 4 -

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022 As of September 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash on hand and in banks

240,800

193,487

Accounts receivable - installment sales

153,939

166,800

Lease receivables and investment assets

1,575,049

1,567,059

Loans

407,370

449,174

Operational investment securities

352,044

316,557

Accounts receivable - leases

77,358

81,974

Short-term investment securities

450

300

Inventories

13,341

20,150

Other current assets

150,858

174,925

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(7,640)

(8,149)

Total current assets

2,963,571

2,962,281

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

Leased assets

1,991,616

2,209,972

Advances for purchases of property for lease

55,862

76,378

Other operating assets

116,248

217,325

Construction in progress

84,596

5,081

Own assets in use

19,029

19,723

Total property and equipment

2,267,353

2,528,481

Intangible assets

Computer programs leased to customers

2,086

2,140

Goodwill

53,308

60,391

Other intangible assets

34,824

36,518

Total intangible assets

90,219

99,051

Investments and other assets

Investments in securities

234,951

311,637

Claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation

17,045

17,927

Deferred tax assets

29,178

40,390

Retirement benefit asset

108

123

Other investments

68,554

78,120

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(10,284)

(10,526)

Total investments and other assets

339,555

437,673

Total non-current assets

2,697,129

3,065,206

Deferred assets

3,087

2,874

Total assets

5,663,787

6,030,361

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokyo Century Corporation published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 06:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
