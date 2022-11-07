Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Tokyo Century Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8439   JP3424950008

TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION

(8439)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-07 am EST
4950.00 JPY   -0.70%
01:22aTokyo Century : Financial Results for FY2022 Consolidated 2Q
PU
01:22aTokyo Century : FY2022 Consolidated 2Q
PU
10/13Tokyo Century : Project has been selected for Joint Crediting Mechanism Model Projects in FY2022—Introduction of Solar Power Systems to Japanese Companies in Indonesia
PU
Tokyo Century : Financial Results for FY2022 Consolidated 2Q

11/07/2022 | 01:22am EST
Consolidated Financial Results

For the Six Months of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

November 7, 2022

All Rights Reserved, Copyright © Tokyo Century Corporation

1. Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights

4

Ordinary Income by Operating Segment & ROA

5

Breakdown of Ordinary Income YoY

6

Breakdown of Ordinary Income

7

(Core earnings, gain on sales, impairment, etc.)

Breakdown of Changes in

8

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent

Balance of Segment Assets by Operating Segment

9

FY2022 Consolidated Results Forecast

10

2. Results by Operating Segment

Results of Equipment Leasing

12

Results of Mobility & Fleet Management

13

Balance of Segment Assets and Transaction Volume

14

in Mobility & Fleet Management

Results of Specialty Financing

15

Balance of Segment Assets in Specialty Financing

16

Results of International Business

17

Balance of Segment Assets in International Business

18

3. Business Topics

Growth Strategies of Equipment Leasing

20

Performance of NTT TC Leasing

21

Collaboration with ITOCHU Corporation

22

Improved Profitability of Car Rental Business

23

NCS's Initiatives to Promote Electric Vehicles

24

Aviation Business 1 Aviation Market Overview

25

Aviation Business 2 ACG's Financial Performance

26

Aviation Business 3 ACG's Portfolio

27

Aviation Business 4 ACG's Capital Procurement Activities

28

Real Estate Business Portfolio Strategy

29

Renewable Energy Businesses

30

Collaboration with AP Group

31

CSI's Performance

32

CSI's Global Strategies

33

CSI's Strengths and Introduction of ITAD Services

34

Collaboration with the NTT Group and CSI

35

4. Collaboration with the NTT Group

Status of Business Collaboration with the NTT Group

37

Gave a Speech on Business Collaboration with NTT

38

5. Promotion of Sustainability Management

Promotion of Sustainability Management

40

Carbon Neutral Policy

41

Reduction in GHG Emissions

42

Aviation Business 1

43

Aviation Business 2

44

Scenario Analysis of Aircraft Leasing Business

45

Enhanced Human Resources

46

Human Rights

47

Health and Productivity Management

48

Corporate Governance

49

Reference Information on Sustainability Management

50

6. Appendix

Business Summary by Operating Segment

52

FY2022 Main Topics

53

Transition of Business Portfolio

54

Credit Ratings

55

Statement of Income

56

Balance Sheet

57

Interest-Bearing Debt

58

Quarterly Changes in Results by Subsidiary

59

in Mobility & Fleet Management

Breakdown of Ordinary Income by Operating Segment

60

(Core earnings, gain on sales, impairment, etc.)

Major Group Companies (Domestic)

61

Major Group Companies (Overseas)

62

External Evaluation: Inclusion in Global Indexes

63

All Rights Reserved, Copyright © Tokyo Century Corporation

2

1. Financial Highlights

All Rights Reserved, Copyright © Tokyo Century Corporation

3

Financial Highlights

Ordinary income increased 2.1% to ¥55.8 billion, and net loss attributable to owners of parent was ¥6.3 billion due to extraordinary losses YoY

FY2021

FY2022

FY2022Forecast

Change

% Change

Announced on

% Progress

Q2 Result

Q2 Result

May 12, 2022

Revenues

618.8

626.5

7.7

1.2%

-

-

Operating income

49.8

49.4

-0.4

-0.9%

-

-

Ordinary income

54.7

55.8

1.2

2.1%

100.0

55.8%

Net income(loss) attributable to owners of parent

33.2

-6.3

-39.5

-

20.0

-

ROENet income / Shareholders' equity)

11.0%

-

-

Average foreign exchange rate (USD1)

107.82

123.15 (Foreign exchange rate for January-

June for major overseas subsidiaries)

Mar. 31, 2022

Sep. 30, 2022

Change

% Change

Total assets

5,663.8

6,030.4

366.6

6.5%

Balance of segment assets

4,879.4

5,331.7

452.3

9.3%

Shareholders' equity

673.0

789.2

116.2

17.3%

Shareholders' equity ratio

11.9%

13.1%

1.2pt

Foreign exchange rate at quarter end (USD1)

115.02

136.69 (Foreign exchange rate for major

overseas subsidiaries as of the end of

June)

* Profitability such as ROE and ROA is calculated on annualized basis

All Rights Reserved, Copyright © Tokyo Century Corporation

4

Ordinary Income by Operating Segment & ROA

Ordinary income increased ¥1.2 billion because losses in International Business were offset by other business segments

Ordinary income

ROA

FY2021

FY2022

FY2021

FY2022

Q2 Result

Q2 Result

Change

Q2 Result

Q2 Result

Change

Equipment Leasing

16.3

17.3

1.0

2.2%

2.6%

0.4pt

Mobility & Fleet

9.0

16.0

7.0

2.9%

5.3%

2.4pt

Management

Specialty Financing

27.1

37.0

9.8

2.4%

2.9%

0.5pt

International Business

7.6

-7.7

-15.4

3.1%

-

-

Other

-5.4

-6.7

-1.3

Total

54.7

55.8

1.2

2.3%

2.2%

-0.1pt

All Rights Reserved, Copyright © Tokyo Century Corporation

5

