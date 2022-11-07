Tokyo Century : Financial Results for FY2022 Consolidated 2Q

Financial Highlights

Ordinary income increased 2.1% to ¥55.8 billion, and net loss attributable to owners of parent was ¥6.3 billion due to extraordinary losses YoY

FY2021 FY2022 FY2022Forecast Change % Change Announced on % Progress Q2 Result Q2 Result May 12, 2022 Revenues 618.8 626.5 7.7 1.2% - - Operating income 49.8 49.4 -0.4 -0.9% - - Ordinary income 54.7 55.8 1.2 2.1% 100.0 55.8% Net income(loss) attributable to owners of parent 33.2 -6.3 -39.5 - 20.0 - ROE（Net income / Shareholders' equity) 11.0% - - Average foreign exchange rate (USD1) ￥107.82 ￥123.15 (Foreign exchange rate for January- June for major overseas subsidiaries) Mar. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Change % Change Total assets 5,663.8 6,030.4 366.6 6.5% Balance of segment assets 4,879.4 5,331.7 452.3 9.3% Shareholders' equity 673.0 789.2 116.2 17.3% Shareholders' equity ratio 11.9% 13.1% 1.2pt Foreign exchange rate at quarter end (USD1) ￥115.02 ￥136.69 (Foreign exchange rate for major overseas subsidiaries as of the end of

June)

* Profitability such as ROE and ROA is calculated on annualized basis