Tokyo Century : Financial Results for FY2022 Consolidated 2Q
Consolidated Financial Results
For the Six Months of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
November 7, 2022
1. Financial Highlights
Ordinary Income by Operating Segment & ROA
Breakdown of Ordinary Income YoY
Breakdown of Ordinary Income
(Core earnings, gain on sales, impairment, etc.)
Breakdown of Changes in
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent
Balance of Segment Assets by Operating Segment
FY2022 Consolidated Results Forecast
2. Results by Operating Segment
Results of Equipment Leasing
Results of Mobility & Fleet Management
Balance of Segment Assets and Transaction Volume
14
in Mobility & Fleet Management
Results of Specialty Financing
Balance of Segment Assets in Specialty Financing
Results of International Business
17
Balance of Segment Assets in International Business
3. Business Topics
Growth Strategies of Equipment Leasing
Performance of NTT TC Leasing
Collaboration with ITOCHU Corporation
Improved Profitability of Car Rental Business
NCS's Initiatives to Promote Electric Vehicles
Aviation Business 1 Aviation Market Overview
Aviation Business 2 ACG's Financial Performance
Aviation Business 3 ACG's Portfolio
Aviation Business 4 ACG's Capital Procurement Activities
Real Estate Business Portfolio Strategy
Renewable Energy Businesses
Collaboration with AP Group
CSI's Performance
CSI's Global Strategies
CSI's Strengths and Introduction of ITAD Services
Collaboration with the NTT Group and CSI
4. Collaboration with the NTT Group
Status of Business Collaboration with the NTT Group
Gave a Speech on Business Collaboration with NTT
5. Promotion of Sustainability Management
Promotion of Sustainability Management
Carbon Neutral Policy
Reduction in GHG Emissions
Aviation Business 1
Aviation Business 2
Scenario Analysis of Aircraft Leasing Business
Enhanced Human Resources
Human Rights
Health and Productivity Management
Corporate Governance
Reference Information on Sustainability Management
6. Appendix
Business Summary by Operating Segment
FY2022 Main Topics
Transition of Business Portfolio
Credit Ratings
Statement of Income
Balance Sheet
Interest-Bearing Debt
Quarterly Changes in Results by Subsidiary
in Mobility & Fleet Management
Breakdown of Ordinary Income by Operating Segment
(Core earnings, gain on sales, impairment, etc.)
Major Group Companies (Domestic)
Major Group Companies (Overseas)
External Evaluation: Inclusion in Global Indexes
Ordinary income increased 2.1% to ¥55.8 billion, and net loss attributable to owners of parent was ¥6.3 billion due to extraordinary losses YoY
FY2021
FY2022
FY2022Forecast
Change
% Change
Announced on
% Progress
Q2 Result
Q2 Result
May 12, 2022
Revenues
618.8
626.5
7.7
1.2%
-
-
Operating income
49.8
49.4
-0.4
-0.9%
-
-
Ordinary income
54.7
55.8
1.2
2.1%
100.0
55.8%
Net income(loss) attributable to owners of parent
33.2
-6.3
-39.5
-
20.0
-
ROE
（Net income / Shareholders' equity)
11.0%
-
-
Average foreign exchange rate (USD1)
￥107.82
￥ 123.15 (Foreign exchange rate for January-
June for major overseas subsidiaries)
Mar. 31, 2022
Sep. 30, 2022
Change
% Change
Total assets
5,663.8
6,030.4
366.6
6.5%
Balance of segment assets
4,879.4
5,331.7
452.3
9.3%
Shareholders' equity
673.0
789.2
116.2
17.3%
Shareholders' equity ratio
11.9%
13.1%
1.2pt
Foreign exchange rate at quarter end (USD1)
￥115.02
￥ 136.69 (Foreign exchange rate for major
overseas subsidiaries as of the end of
June)
* Profitability such as ROE and ROA is calculated on annualized basis
Ordinary Income by Operating Segment & ROA
Ordinary income increased ¥1.2 billion because losses in International Business were offset by other business segments
FY2021
FY2022
FY2021
FY2022
Q2 Result
Q2 Result
Change
Q2 Result
Q2 Result
Change
Equipment Leasing
16.3
17.3
1.0
2.2%
2.6%
0.4pt
Mobility & Fleet
9.0
16.0
7.0
2.9%
5.3%
2.4pt
Management
Specialty Financing
27.1
37.0
9.8
2.4%
2.9%
0.5pt
International Business
7.6
-7.7
-15.4
3.1%
-
-
Other
-5.4
-6.7
-1.3
Total
54.7
55.8
1.2
2.3%
2.2%
-0.1pt
