First, please let me go over the key points I will explain today.

The first point is about net income and dividends. Net income increased ¥67.4 billion from the

previous fiscal year to ¥72.1 billion, the first record high profit in four years since fiscal 2019,

partly due to the dissipation of ¥58.0 billion in Russia-related losses. We plan to pay a dividend of ¥52, up ¥2 from the initial plan.

Second is a breakdown of the record high, in which all operating segments recorded increases in income, making for a good start to the first year of the Medium-Term Management Plan 2027.

The third point is strengthened partner strategies.

In collaborative projects with our major partner, the NTT Group, Nippon Car Solutions Co., Ltd.

(NCS) and NTT TC Leasing Co., Ltd. (NTL) have achieved record high profits. We have made

progress in cooperation with the NTT Group in each of operating segments, including participation in the data center business in the United States, which is expected to expand its market utilizing AI.

The fourth point is awareness of issues.

Although we have achieved record high profits, asset efficiency and capital efficiency are still not high enough to meet our goals of ROA of 1.4% and ROE of 10% in the medium-term management plan.