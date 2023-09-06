the review and approval of estimates. Furthermore, as stated in

assuming that the aircraft will be secondarily leased in the future. In

cancellations of lease contracts, etc. and will not be reclassified as

aircraft held for leasing purposes that have been returned due to the

When determining whether or not to recognize impairment losses on

whether an impairment loss should be recognized. The indications of

Most of the leased assets related to operating leases for aircraft are

The amount of impairment losses on leased assets for aircraft for the

The accounting estimates for the impairment of the leased assets are

United States, the European Union and other countries have had an

We tested the reasonableness of the loan classification made by the Group through inquiries of management, inspection of credit information, such as payment delinquency information used in determining loan classification.

In accordance with internal management rules, we evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls over the review and approval within the Company regarding loan classification based on credit information, such as payment delinquency information, including Information Technology automated controls over the accuracy and completeness of such payment delinquency information.

We evaluated whether the internal management rules that the Group applies to determine the classification of loans as general loans or claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation, comply with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.

Our audit procedures performed in relation to the key audit matter included the following, among others:

As stated in the Notes to the consolidated financial statements, "Significant Accounting Estimates: (3) Allowances for doubtful accounts," the Group classifies loans into the following categories based on credit information, such as the counterparty's business condition and payment status, in accordance with its internal management rules:

The Group records provable losses from bad debts as an allowance for doubtful accounts or write offs such provable losses directly from the amount of loans in preparation for losses of loans to be incurred due to the situations described above. As of March 31, 2023, the Group recorded ¥14,396 million of allowances for doubtful accounts. The loans uncollectible of ¥476 million were directly written off from claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation. The amount of allowance for doubtful accounts held by the Company was ¥8,535 million (before elimination of intra group transactions), and the amounts of loans uncollectible of ¥476 million were directly written off from claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation (before elimination of intra group transactions).

The Group engages in leasing, installment sales and loan transactions, among others. There is a risk of an increase in bad debt expenses should there be an increase in the number of non performing loans due to future economic trends or the deterioration of the credit status of debtors.

Reasonableness of the classification of loans between (1) general loans and (2) claims provable in bankruptcy or

In consideration of the above, in connection with leased assets related to the leasing of aircraft held by the Subsidiary, we determined the reasonableness of the estimates of future cash flows used to determine whether impairment losses should be recognized and measure impairment losses on aircraft held for leasing purposes that were returned due to the cancellations of lease contracts as well as the reasonableness of certain assumptions used to determine whether impairment losses should be recognized as a key audit matter.

The Subsidiary has estimated future cash flows from aircraft held for leasing purposes that have been returned due to the cancellations of lease contracts, etc., based on the possibility of secondary leasing, lease income, disposal value, etc. taking into consideration of future market conditions as described above. These estimates of future cash flows include significant judgment by management, as they include the probability of securing secondary leasing contracts and the projection of future leasing cash flows from the leasing of returned aircraft.

TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION |Financial Statements 2023 4

To estimate provable losses from bad debts, the Group uses the loan loss ratio for general loans and assesses collectability on an individual loan basis for claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation.

The Group establishes internal management rules to determine the classification of loans, and designs and implements internal controls over the review and approval of loan classification.

The Group classifies loans into the categories of (1) general loans and (2) claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation, based on credit information, such as the counterparty's business condition and payment status, in accordance with its internal management rules. The reasonableness of the classification of loans between (1) general loans and (2) claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation in the assessment of provable losses from bad debts held by the Company is significant to the consolidated balance sheet. This is due to the following reasons: (1) There is a large difference in the allowance rates used for general loans and for claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation; (2) The amount of loans held by the Company is quantitatively material.

In consideration of the above, we determined the reasonableness of the classification of loans between (1) general loans and (2) claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation in the assessment of provable losses from bad debts for claims held by the Company as a key audit matter.

Other Information

Other information comprises the information included in the Group's disclosure documents accompanying the audited consolidated financial statements, but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.

We determined that no such information existed and therefore, we did not perform any work thereon.

Responsibilities of Management and Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Audit & Supervisory Board members and the Audit & Supervisory Board are responsible for overseeing the Directors' execution of duties relating to the design and operating effectiveness of the controls over the Group's financial reporting process.