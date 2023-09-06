FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS 2023
For the year ended March 31, 2023
Tokyo Century Corporation
CONTENTS
Independent Auditor's Report
1
Consolidated Balance Sheet
7
Consolidated Statement of Income
9
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
10
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
11
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
13
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
15
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION |Financial Statements 2023
1
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION |Financial Statements 2023
2
Impairment of leased assets related to operating leases for aircraft held by Aviation Capital Group LLC
Key Audit Matter Description
How the Key Audit Matter Was
Addressed in the Audit
On the consolidated balance sheet as of March 31, 2023, the Group
Our audit procedures performed in relation to the
recorded ¥2,229,830 million of leased assets as tangible fixed assets,
key audit matter included the following, among
which included ¥1,552,275 million of leased assets related to
others:
operating leases for aircraft.
We instructed our Subsidiary's audit team to
The prolongation of the COVID 19 pandemic, Russian invasion of
perform the audit of the Subsidiary and we
Ukraine and the economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the
performed the following procedures, among
United States, the European Union and other countries have had an
others:
impact on the aircraft leasing business.
• We tested the design and operating
The accounting estimates for the impairment of the leased assets are
effectiveness of the Subsidiary's internal
stated in the Notes to the consolidated financial statements,
controls over management's estimates of the
"Significant Accounting Estimates: (1) Impairment of leased assets."
probability of securing potential secondary
The amount of impairment losses on leased assets for aircraft for the
leasing contracts and projection of future cash
year ended March 31, 2023, was ¥4,740 million in costs and ¥45,839
flows related to aircraft held for leasing
million in Russian related losses.
purposes that were returned due to the
cancellations of lease contracts.
Most of the leased assets related to operating leases for aircraft are
held by Aviation Capital Group LLC (the "Subsidiary"), a consolidated
• We made inquiries of management regarding
subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation (the "Company"). The
their estimates over the possibility of
Subsidiary assesses the leased assets for impairment in accordance
secondary leasing, lease income, disposal
with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of
value, etc., taking into consideration of future
America, identifying individual aircraft as a cash generating unit. If an
market conditions which have been
indication of impairment is identified, the Subsidiary determines
incorporated as assumptions for estimating
whether an impairment loss should be recognized. The indications of
the future cash flows.
impairment include cancellations of lease contracts due to credit
instability of the lessees and other factors.
• We evaluated the accuracy of management's
estimates, relating to the probability of securing
When determining whether or not to recognize impairment losses on
potential secondary leasing and projection of
aircraft held for leasing purposes that have been returned due to the
future leasing cash flows from aircraft held for
cancellations of lease contracts, etc. and will not be reclassified as
leasing purposes that were returned due to the
held for sale, the Subsidiary utilizes undiscounted future cash flows
cancellations of lease contracts, by comparing
assuming that the aircraft will be secondarily leased in the future. In
estimates made by management with actual
order to maintain the reasonableness of the estimates of future cash
results in the past fiscal years.
flows, the Subsidiary establishes and operates internal controls over
the review and approval of estimates. Furthermore, as stated in
• We tested the reasonableness of the estimates
"Significant Accounting Estimates (1) Impairment of leased assets" in
of the probability of securing potential
the Notes to the consolidated financial statements, the future cash
secondary leasing and projection of future cash
flows are estimated based on the possibility of secondary leasing,
flows from aircraft held for leasing purposes
lease income, disposal value, etc. taking into consideration of future
that were returned due to the cancellations of
market conditions.
lease contracts, by inquiry of management and
testing the reasonableness by comparing these
If leased assets are determined to be impaired, impairment losses are
estimates with available external data.
measured based on the estimated sales price or the discounted
future cash flows.
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION |Financial Statements 2023
3
The Subsidiary has estimated future cash flows from aircraft held for leasing purposes that have been returned due to the cancellations of lease contracts, etc., based on the possibility of secondary leasing, lease income, disposal value, etc. taking into consideration of future market conditions as described above. These estimates of future cash flows include significant judgment by management, as they include the probability of securing secondary leasing contracts and the projection of future leasing cash flows from the leasing of returned aircraft.
In consideration of the above, in connection with leased assets related to the leasing of aircraft held by the Subsidiary, we determined the reasonableness of the estimates of future cash flows used to determine whether impairment losses should be recognized and measure impairment losses on aircraft held for leasing purposes that were returned due to the cancellations of lease contracts as well as the reasonableness of certain assumptions used to determine whether impairment losses should be recognized as a key audit matter.
Reasonableness of the classification of loans between (1) general loans and (2) claims provable in bankruptcy or
rehabilitation in the assessment of provable losses from bad debts
Key Audit Matter Description
The Group engages in leasing, installment sales and loan transactions, among others. There is a risk of an increase in bad debt expenses should there be an increase in the number of non performing loans due to future economic trends or the deterioration of the credit status of debtors.
The Group records provable losses from bad debts as an allowance for doubtful accounts or write offs such provable losses directly from the amount of loans in preparation for losses of loans to be incurred due to the situations described above. As of March 31, 2023, the Group recorded ¥14,396 million of allowances for doubtful accounts. The loans uncollectible of ¥476 million were directly written off from claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation. The amount of allowance for doubtful accounts held by the Company was ¥8,535 million (before elimination of intra group transactions), and the amounts of loans uncollectible of ¥476 million were directly written off from claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation (before elimination of intra group transactions).
As stated in the Notes to the consolidated financial statements, "Significant Accounting Estimates: (3) Allowances for doubtful accounts," the Group classifies loans into the following categories based on credit information, such as the counterparty's business condition and payment status, in accordance with its internal management rules:
- General loans, and
- Claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation.
How the Key Audit Matter Was
Addressed in the Audit
Our audit procedures performed in relation to the key audit matter included the following, among others:
- We evaluated whether the internal management rules that the Group applies to determine the classification of loans as general loans or claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation, comply with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan.
- In accordance with internal management rules, we evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls over the review and approval within the Company regarding loan classification based on credit information, such as payment delinquency information, including Information Technology automated controls over the accuracy and completeness of such payment delinquency information.
- We tested the reasonableness of the loan classification made by the Group through inquiries of management, inspection of credit information, such as payment delinquency information used in determining loan classification.
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION |Financial Statements 2023
4
To estimate provable losses from bad debts, the Group uses the loan loss ratio for general loans and assesses collectability on an individual loan basis for claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation.
The Group establishes internal management rules to determine the classification of loans, and designs and implements internal controls over the review and approval of loan classification.
The Group classifies loans into the categories of (1) general loans and (2) claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation, based on credit information, such as the counterparty's business condition and payment status, in accordance with its internal management rules. The reasonableness of the classification of loans between (1) general loans and (2) claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation in the assessment of provable losses from bad debts held by the Company is significant to the consolidated balance sheet. This is due to the following reasons: (1) There is a large difference in the allowance rates used for general loans and for claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation; (2) The amount of loans held by the Company is quantitatively material.
In consideration of the above, we determined the reasonableness of the classification of loans between (1) general loans and (2) claims provable in bankruptcy or rehabilitation in the assessment of provable losses from bad debts for claims held by the Company as a key audit matter.
Other Information
Other information comprises the information included in the Group's disclosure documents accompanying the audited consolidated financial statements, but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon.
We determined that no such information existed and therefore, we did not perform any work thereon.
Responsibilities of Management and Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the Consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Audit & Supervisory Board members and the Audit & Supervisory Board are responsible for overseeing the Directors' execution of duties relating to the design and operating effectiveness of the controls over the Group's financial reporting process.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Tokyo Century Corporation published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 02:19:06 UTC.