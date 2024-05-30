These documents have been translated from a part of the Japanese originals for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

(Securities Code: 8439) June 4, 2024 (Electronic provisional measures commence on May 24, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Koichi Baba

President & CEO,

Representative Director

Tokyo Century Corporation

3 Kanda-neribeicho,Chiyoda-ku,

Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF THE 55TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are hereby informed that the 55th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Tokyo Century Corporation (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

When convening this general meeting of shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures") and has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the following Company's website.

The Company website https://www.tokyocentury.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html

In addition to the website shown above, the Company also has posted this information on the following website.

The TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the above website, enter "Tokyo Century Corporation" in the issue name (company name) or our stock exchange code "8439" in the "Code" field, and click "Search" to find search results. Then, click on "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information." in this order to find "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting]" in the "Filed information available for public inspection" section.

Instead of attending the Meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) or via the Internet. Please review the Guide to Exercising Voting Rights on pages 3 and 4 and exercise your voting rights by 5:15 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024. In addition, the Company will broadcast the Meeting live via the Internet so that you can watch the proceedings of the Meeting live. For details, please refer to the Information on the Livestreaming of the General Meeting of Shareholders on page 5.