Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED

(9501)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fukushima, in reversal, bars spectators from Olympic events

07/10/2021 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Fukushima prefecture will bar spectators from the Olympic events it hosts this summer due to rising COVID-19 infections, its governor said on Saturday, reversing a position announced two days earlier by organisers.

Organisers on Thursday said there would be no spectators in host city Tokyo as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games, which were already postponed due to the pandemic.

But they said some spectators would be allowed in Fukushima and several other prefectures outside the capital. On Friday Olympics organisers said soccer matches in Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido would be held without spectators.

Fukushima in northern Japan, hosting seven softball and baseball games, asked Olympics organisers to ban spectators and the request was accepted, Governor Masao Uchibori told a news conference on Saturday.

The Olympics had been seen as an opportunity for Japan to shine on a global stage after a devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster - which destroyed a plant in Fukushima - a decade ago. The Games, postponed last year, have also been hit by massive budget overruns.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
All news about TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
05:14aFukushima, in reversal, bars spectators from Olympic events
RE
07/03TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED  : Two feared dead, 20 missing in Japan as tor..
RE
07/01Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum
RE
07/01TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED  : Olympics-Japan PM says no spectators possib..
RE
06/30Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum
RE
06/29CANADIAN SOLAR  : Wins 86 Megawatt Peak of Capacity in Japanese Solar Energy Auc..
MT
06/25TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED  : TEPCO's retail arm ordered to suspend some ..
RE
06/15What happened at China's Taishan nuclear reactor?
RE
06/08LANDIS+GYR  : To Provide Maintenance, Advanced Metering Infrastructure To Japan'..
MT
06/08EQS-ADHOC : TEPCO Power Grid Signs Services and Advanced Metering Contract with ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 461 B 49 568 M 49 568 M
Net income 2022 118 B 1 073 M 1 073 M
Net Debt 2022 4 186 B 37 996 M 37 996 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 514 B 4 667 M 4 668 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 37 891
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 321,00 JPY
Average target price 275,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Shoei Utsuda Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Junji Annen Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED18.01%4 831
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.80%144 872
ENEL S.P.A.-4.75%97 216
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.14%78 310
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.83%76 707
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.20%65 138