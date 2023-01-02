Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-30 am EST
476.00 JPY   -1.24%
12:23pGerman minister reignites coalition row with call to review nuclear exit
RE
2022New Report Details IAEA's Independent Checks of Treated Water Discharge from Fukushima Daiichi
AQ
2022Japan's Nikkei slips as chip stocks weigh, set for worst week since June
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German minister reignites coalition row with call to review nuclear exit

01/02/2023 | 12:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Weekly meeting of German cabinet in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's transport minister called for an expert committee to examine whether the lifespan of the country's nuclear plants should be extended, reopening a row within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition.

Germany's rush to free itself from imported Russian fuels after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine spurred calls for the country's three remaining nuclear plants to be kept open rather than shut at the end of 2022.

Late last year, Social Democrat Scholz attempted to suppress a row between the environmentalist Greens, strong proponents of an exit from nuclear power, and the liberal Free Democrats by ordering that all three be kept running until April.

But Free Democrat Transport Minister Volker Wissing reignited the argument, telling the Frankfurter Allgemeine that the environmental benefits of electric cars would be reduced unless they were charged using nuclear energy, which is emissions-free.

"We need an expert answer to the question of how we can ensure we have stable and affordable energy supplies while also achieving our climate protection goals," he told the newspaper in an interview published on Monday evening.

Critics of the nuclear exit say it could force Germany to rely more than planned on coal, which is more polluting than gas, during the transition to renewable energy.

The pro-business liberals, lonely centre-right figures in a coalition dominated by two centre-left parties, are languishing in the polls and have suffered setbacks in regional elections. They hope a January party conference will offer the chance of a relaunch.

The Greens strongly oppose revisiting Germany's nuclear exit, which was introduced in response to the 2011 disaster at Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant. Advocates of the policy say an extension would be costly and that more can be achieved by building out renewables.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
12:23pGerman minister reignites coalition row with call to review nuclear exit
RE
2022New Report Details IAEA's Independent Checks of Treated Water Discharge from Fukushima ..
AQ
2022Japan's Nikkei slips as chip stocks weigh, set for worst week since June
RE
2022Tokyo Electric Power : HoldingsFinancial Assistance from the Nuclear Damage Compensation a..
PU
2022Tokyo Electric Power : TEPCO Renewable PowerInvestment in Vietnam Power Development Joint ..
PU
2022Gas starts to flow to Freeport LNG export plant in Texas, data shows
RE
2022Gas starts to flow to Freeport LNG export plant in Texas - data shows
RE
2022Japan court rejects bid to halt Kansai Electric nuclear reactor
RE
2022Australia opens up first zone for offshore wind farms
RE
2022Australia opens up first zone for offshore wind farms
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 536 B 49 563 M 49 563 M
Net income 2023 63 100 M 478 M 478 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,42x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 763 B 5 783 M 5 783 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 37 939
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 476,00 JPY
Average target price 410,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%5 783
NEXTERA ENERGY0.00%166 127
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%79 309
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.00%77 671
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.00%73 224
ENEL S.P.A.0.00%54 613