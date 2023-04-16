Greenway Grid Global Pte. Ltd. & TEPCO Power Grid, Inc.: the Sale of "Electric Power Asset NFT (Transmission Tower NFT Card, Utility Pole NFT Card)"

~ Venturing into the world of WEB 3.0 ~

Greenway Grid Global Pte. Ltd. (Headquarters: Singapore, President: Kazuhiko Shiba; hereinafter referred to as, "GGG") and Tokyo Electric Power Grid Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President/CEO: Yoshinori Kaneko; hereinafter referred as, "TEPCO PG") are pleased to announce the sale of "Electric Power Asset NFT" on their websites starting on Monday, April 3, 2023. The NFTs are pictures of TEPCO PG power assets, such as transmission towers and utility poles, that have been digitalized using NFT technology*1.

The global NFT market is said to be worth trillions yen, and the domestic market is expected to grow from several tens of billions yen to hundreds of billions yen by 2030.

GGG sees this as an opportunity to embrace the expanding Web3.0*2 trend and produce and sell "Electric Power Asset NFT (Transmission Tower NFT Cards, Utility Pole NFT Cards)" that are based on TEPCO PG's "Transmission Tower Card", which has been primarily used for recruitment purposes. Furthermore, we plan to collaborate with DEA*3, which has experience with, and WEB3.0 technical prowess that it has cultivated through, NFT gaming and the NFT market, in order to explore new ways to add value beyond mere ownership of the "Electric Power Asset NFT."*4

In producing the electric power asset NFT, TEPCO PG provides photos of facilities that harmonize with the scenery and the stories of each asset from among the electric power assets that TEPCO PG owns, which stretch from the cities to the mountains, thereby conveying the appeal of its electric power assets and supporting recruitment and other activities throughout the power industry.

*1 Non-Fungible Token (NFT). NFT uses blockchain technology to create unique digital assets.

*2 WEB3.0 is an "economy that creates, holds, and exchanges value using tokens, such as cryptocurrency, on the blockchain". Source: Web3.0 (METI/Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry)

*3 DEA (Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd.). Since its launch on 26th May 2020, the NFT game platform "PlayMining" has gained over 2.7 million users in over 100 countries. DEAPcoin is Japan's first Play-to-Earn token, and "PlayMining" is the world's first Play-to-Earn token economy, leading the world's GameFi field.

*4 Signing of a MOU with Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. for consideration of a Sustainable Social Contribution Game Utilizing “Electric Power Asset NFT”

https://www.greenwaygrid.global/signing_of_mou_with_dea/

1. Card type and price

(Transmission Tower NFT card)

S rank (1 type x 5 sheets): 100,000 yen/1 sheet (tax included)

A rank (2 types x 10 sheets): 30,000 yen/1 sheet (tax included)

B rank (2 types x 10 sheets): 10,000 yen/1 sheet (tax included)

C rank (5 types x 20 sheets): 3,000 yen/1 sheet (tax included)

(Utility pole NFT card)

S rank (1 type x 5 sheets): 100,000 yen/1 sheet (tax included)

A rank (2 types x 10 sheets): 30,000 yen/1 sheet (tax included)

B rank (2 types x 10 sheets): 10,000 yen/1 sheet (tax included)

C rank (5 types x 20 sheets): 3,000 yen/1 sheet (tax included)

2. Sales Volume

10 types of Transmission Tower NFT card, 10 types of Utility pole NFT card, 290 sheets in total

3. Sales period

April 3 to 30, 2023

*Sales start at 9:00 (JST) on April 3 (Monday)

4. Sales

Sold at the following internet site

https://nft.hexanft.com/en/users/g1mRrrU3HXQTDP?collection=%E3%80%90%E9%9B%BB%E6%9F%B1%E3%80%91%E3%83%A9%E3%83%B3%E3%82%AFS

5. Benefits

If you purchase one or more NFT from each rank (S to C), you will receive a “Premium Electric Power Asset NFT”. (See the URL above for details)

6. Production Involvement

Production: Greenway Grid Global. Pte. Ltd.

Sponsored by: Transmission Line Construction Technology Study Group

Photo: TEPCO Power Grid, Inc.

Supported by: Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd

