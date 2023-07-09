STORY: A Democratic Party member who chairs a special committee on the issue said the IAEA's findings regarding Tokyo's plan had "shortcomings," and that widespread public concerns over safety in the country were "legitimate and reasonable."

Grossi acknowledged worries in the region, telling the politicians at the meeting, "The issue at hand today has attracted a lot of interest, and this is absolutely logical because the actions and the way in which Japan will be addressing this ... have important implications."

Grossi arrived in Seoul on Friday (July 7) to meet the foreign minister and a top nuclear safety official during his three-day visit after wrapping up a trip to Japan. South Korea's government has said it respected the IAEA's report and that its own analysis had found the release will not have "any meaningful impact" on its waters.