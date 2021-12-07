Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED

(9501)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JERA retires four old LNG power plants as it builds three new units

12/07/2021 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of JERA Co., Inc., the world's biggest LNG buyer, is displayed at the company office in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's biggest power generator JERA said on Tuesday it has retired four old liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plants at its Anegasaki thermal power station in Chiba, near Tokyo, to make way for three new, less polluting units it is building.

JERA, a thermal power and fuel joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc, said the plan was disclosed in 2016 that it would decommission the No.1 to No.4 units before the new units start operating in 2023, a company spokesperson said.

The four 600 megawatts (MW) units that have been shut down were built between 1967 and 1972.

The move reflects the utility's effort to cut CO2 emissions by closing or reducing old and inefficient power generation units and building new facilities with higher efficiency.

With the three new 650 MW units that are under construction, together with the remaining No.5 and No.6 units, Anegasaki station's annual CO2 emissions are estimated at 9.2 million tonnes when operated at 90% run rate, down about 30% from 13.5 million tonnes emitted previously, the spokesperson said.

Japan, the world's fifth-biggest carbon emitter, has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030 on 2013 levels and it has raised targets for renewables in the nation's electricity mix while trimming targets for use of coal and LNG.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 0.77% 1178 End-of-day quote.-5.23%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED 1.97% 310 End-of-day quote.13.97%
All news about TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
02:26aJERA retires four old LNG power plants as it builds three new units
RE
12/03TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Company HoldingsVisit to the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear..
PU
12/02Japan's JERA buys 300 MW onshore wind farm project in U.S
RE
12/01TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Company HoldingsGovernor of Fukushima prefecture, Uchi..
PU
12/01TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : TEPCO Renewable PowerTetraSpar Demonstrator, the world..
PU
11/26Tepco finds melting of ice wall at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi plant
RE
11/26TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Company HoldingsFuel Cost Adjustment in the Electricit..
PU
11/25TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Company HoldingsStudy and Support for Drawing Up a Pow..
PU
11/25Japan refiners dust off fuel oil supply chains to meet rising utility demand
RE
11/24Japan's JERA buys on LNG spot market to ensure winter power supply
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 787 B 42 096 M 42 096 M
Net income 2022 30 350 M 267 M 267 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 50,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 497 B 4 378 M 4 368 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 37 891
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 310,00 JPY
Average target price 260,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED13.97%4 378
NEXTERA ENERGY15.55%174 925
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.53%77 865
ENEL S.P.A.-18.77%77 047
IBERDROLA, S.A.-14.85%69 379
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.47%68 527