Japan govt says to withdraw from floating wind turbine project off Fukushima - Kyodo
12/16/2020 | 01:46am EST
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government said on Wednesday it would withdraw from a floating wind turbine project off of Fukushima prefecture, which was hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011, because it was unprofitable, Kyodo news agency reported.
The government has spent 60 billion yen ($580 million) on the project as a symbol of restoration from the disaster, Kyodo said.
($1 = 103.5600 yen)
