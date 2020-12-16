Log in
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED

(9501)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Japan govt says to withdraw from floating wind turbine project off Fukushima - Kyodo

12/16/2020 | 01:46am EST
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government said on Wednesday it would withdraw from a floating wind turbine project off of Fukushima prefecture, which was hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011, because it was unprofitable, Kyodo news agency reported.

The government has spent 60 billion yen ($580 million) on the project as a symbol of restoration from the disaster, Kyodo said.

($1 = 103.5600 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)


© Reuters 2020
