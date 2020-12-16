Japan govt says to withdraw from floating wind turbine project off Fukushima - Kyodo

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 5 557 B 53 661 M 53 661 M Net income 2021 186 B 1 794 M 1 794 M Net Debt 2021 3 857 B 37 243 M 37 243 M P/E ratio 2021 2,35x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 436 B 4 202 M 4 208 M EV / Sales 2021 0,77x EV / Sales 2022 0,79x Nbr of Employees 37 892 Free-Float 92,7% Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus SELL Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 300,00 JPY Last Close Price 272,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 25,0% Spread / Average Target 10,3% Spread / Lowest Target -4,41% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director Shoei Utsuda Chairman Kimikazu Noumi Outside Director Hideko Kunii Independent Director Seiji Moriya Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED -41.76% 4 202 NEXTERA ENERGY 23.74% 144 090 ENEL S.P.A. 14.85% 100 191 IBERDROLA, S.A. 22.17% 83 920 ORSTED A/S 56.17% 73 711 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -0.09% 67 068