Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/18 02:00:00 am EDT
506.00 JPY   +3.90%
02:11aJapan nuclear regulator grants initial nod to Fukushima water release plan
RE
01:38aJapan nuclear regulator OKs plan to release treated Fukushima water
AQ
05/17Freeport LNG seeks extension to build 4th liquefaction train at Texas plant
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan nuclear regulator grants initial nod to Fukushima water release plan

05/18/2022 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) granted an initial approval on Wednesday for a Tokyo Electric Power's (Tepco) plan for releasing water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant into sea, citing there are no safety issues.

The NRA plans to make a decision on final approval after a one-month public comment period, an official at NRA said, who deals with the issue.

In 2021, the Japanese government approved the release of over 1 million tonnes of irradiated water from the site after treatment into the ocean, starting around spring 2023.

The announcement provoked concerns from local fishermen and objections from neighbouring China and South Korea.

Tepco plans to filter the contaminated water to remove isotopes, leaving only tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen hard to separate from water. Tepco will then dilute the water until tritium levels fall less than 1/40th of regulatory limits, before pumping it into the ocean.

Even after the NRA's approval, Tepco, which plans to build a tunnel reaching into the sea for the operation, still needs to gain the consent from local communities, including the governor and mayors as well as fishermen, before starting an actual construction work, a Tepco spokesperson said.

The Japanese government and Tepco have indicated that the new facilities will be completed by mid-April next year, with the aim of starting discharge in around the spring of 2023.

Before granting the initial approval, NRA has looked into various factors such as the performance of equipment for diluting water with seawater, how to stop the release of water in the event of an abnormality and counter-measures against earthquakes and tsunami, the official said. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
02:11aJapan nuclear regulator grants initial nod to Fukushima water release plan
RE
01:38aJapan nuclear regulator OKs plan to release treated Fukushima water
AQ
05/17Freeport LNG seeks extension to build 4th liquefaction train at Texas plant
RE
05/16Chevron completes maintenance at Wheatstone LNG in Australia
RE
05/12Japan's JERA to buy two U.S. thermal power stations
RE
05/12JERA plans $11 billion capex over 4 years as Russia drives low carbon focus
RE
05/11RBC Capital Markets Notes Cameco's Increase In Ownership Of Cigar Lake Mine
MT
05/11Scotiabank Details Cameco's Decision To Increase Cigar Lake Mine Stake
MT
05/11KBR's Green Ammonia Technology Selected for Project in Japan
MT
05/11MT NEWSWIRES CANADA OVERNIGHT STOCKS : Cameco Up Near 5% In US Pre-Market As Increases Sta..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 141 B 39 744 M 39 744 M
Net income 2022 -34 850 M -269 M -269 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 780 B 6 032 M 6 032 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 37 891
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 487,00 JPY
Average target price 346,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.63.97%6 032
NEXTERA ENERGY-22.86%137 751
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.89%84 712
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.27%78 892
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.65%71 294
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.24%67 971