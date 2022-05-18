Japan nuclear regulator grants initial nod to Fukushima water release plan

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Nuclear Regulation
Authority (NRA) granted an initial approval on Wednesday for a
Tokyo Electric Power's (Tepco) plan for releasing water
from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant into sea,
citing there are no safety issues.
The NRA plans to make a decision on final approval after a
one-month public comment period, an official at NRA said, who
deals with the issue.
In 2021, the Japanese government approved the release of
over 1 million tonnes of irradiated water from the site after
treatment into the ocean, starting around spring 2023.
The announcement provoked concerns from local fishermen and
objections from neighbouring China and South Korea.
Tepco plans to filter the contaminated water to remove
isotopes, leaving only tritium, a radioactive isotope of
hydrogen hard to separate from water. Tepco will then dilute the
water until tritium levels fall less than 1/40th of regulatory
limits, before pumping it into the ocean.
Even after the NRA's approval, Tepco, which plans to build a
tunnel reaching into the sea for the operation, still needs to
gain the consent from local communities, including the governor
and mayors as well as fishermen, before starting an actual
construction work, a Tepco spokesperson said.
The Japanese government and Tepco have indicated that the
new facilities will be completed by mid-April next year, with
the aim of starting discharge in around the spring of 2023.
Before granting the initial approval, NRA has looked into
various factors such as the performance of equipment for
diluting water with seawater, how to stop the release of water
in the event of an abnormality and counter-measures against
earthquakes and tsunami, the official said.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)