  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED

(9501)
  Report
Japan's JERA hires offshore wind power specialist Oosterlinck

05/12/2021 | 12:36am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's biggest power generator, JERA, hired offshore wind power specialist Nathalie Oosterlinck on May 1, a company spokesman said, to spearhead efforts to grow the business worldwide.

Oosterlinck, who joined as senior operating officer in the renewable energy development group, was the head of special projects at DEME, Belgium's offshore marine engineering company, focusing on offshore renewables, hydrogen and innovation.

"We expect Nathalie to bring a wealth of offshore wind and renewables experience and a wide network to expand JERA's offshore wind business globally," managing executive officer Satoshi Yajima said in a note provided by the spokesman.

She will lead JERA's offshore wind farm operations worldwide, based initially in Belgium, but with plans to move to Japan this year.

Prior to DEME, she had worked as chief executive of Otary, a partnership of eight Belgian companies active in renewable energy, and had been involved in the set-up, management and development of offshore wind concessions.

JERA is a thermal power and fuel joint venture of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
